Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge defensive backs Rossie Grimes, Nireek Sharpe sign with colleges
Two members of the Stockbridge football team’s secondary signed with colleges Wednesday. Safety Rossie Grimes signed with Tuskegee University (Ala.), while cornerback Nireek Sharpe signed with Jackson State University (Miss.).
WATCH: Joey Chestnut downs 15 pounds of Mac & Cheese at Original Hot Chicken opening in Woodstock
WOODSTOCK — The Original Hot Chicken on Saturday celebrated the opening of its Woodstock location, where competitive eater Joey Chestnut took down 15 pounds of mac and cheese in five minutes. The restaurant also held a chicken dance contest, raffle, giveaways, live art installation, and more.
Stockbridge police responds to tragic death of Tyre Nichols
STOCKBRIDGE — Shock, saddened, confused — these are the sentiments shared by a local police department in Henry County following the release of graphic footage detailing the beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tenn. In a statement released to residents on Friday, Jan. 27, the Stockbridge Police...
Three tornadoes confirmed to have touched down in Butts County
In a written report from deputy county manager Michael Brewer — using information from the National Weather Service Survey — it has been confirmed that three tornadoes occurred in Butts and adjacent counties on Jan. 12, causing considerable damage to homes and property, and causing two fatalities (one in Butts County, one in Jasper County). Following is a scenario for each tornado:
Resident hoping to address concerns with aquatic center
McDONOUGH — While homeowners of the Fairways Cotton Fields subdivision may be able to take in the scenes of the picturesque fairways of the golf course from the comfort of their homes, one resident feels construction of a new project adjacent to the property may soon obstruct this view.
BREAKING: Number 1 Corner in the Nation Commits to Georgia
Georgia's impressive 2024 class just got even better. Ellis Robinson, the number 1 CB in the nation according to 247Sports, has committed to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. Robinson hails from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
No. 25 Auburn strolls to victory over Georgia
Allen Flanigan scored a game-high 22 points and Johni Broome added 19 points and 18 rebounds as No. 25 Auburn cruised to a 94-73 victory over visiting Georgia in Southeastern Conference play on Wednesday. Flannigan shot 8 of 10 from the field, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, while...
Henry County Elections & Registration moving, new facility to open Feb. 13
McDONOUGH — Henry County’s Board of Elections and Voter Registration is relocating. The new facility is located in the former Fred’s Pharmacy on Zack Hinton Parkway. Officials will celebrate with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Feb. 7.
Stockbridge Council in discussions to find funding for newly acquired road projects
STOCKBRIDGE — Decius Aaron and his team have been hard at work trying to fix damaged roads within the newly extended city limits of Stockbridge since the turn of the 2023 year, but the director of Public Works feels there's more that needs to be done on the newly acquired roads.
Four Hampton football players honored on National Signing Day
Four Hampton seniors signed with college football programs Wednesday on National Signing Day. Athlete Cameron Goggins signed with Georgia Military College, lineman Tyrone Tumblin signed with Point, athlete Conner Tolley signed with Reinhardt and offensive lineman DeJuan Brown signed with Notre Dame College (Ohio).
Bulldogs Trampled in Auburn 94-73
The Georgia Bulldogs lost their 4th game in 5 matchups tonight as they were decimated by the Auburn Tigers 94-73. Despite defeating the Tigers earlier in January by nearly 20 points, the Bulldogs seemed to be outmatched in nearly every aspect of the game.
