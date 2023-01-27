ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grenada County, MS

wcbi.com

Oktibbeha County murder trial jury reaches not guilty verdict

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man is found not guilty of murder in Oktibbeha County. Johnny Harris was indicted in 2020. He was accused of killing Elbert Vaughn. The incident happened on Montgomery Street in June 2020 and Vaughn died about two months later. Jurors returned the...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Clay County man charged with attempted murder for stabbing girlfriend

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County man is accused of stabbing his longtime girlfriend. 36-year-old Amonty Young was charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, and taking a motor vehicle. Sheriff Eddie Scott said deputies were called to a home in the Tibbee community this past Sunday evening. The...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Oktibbeha County jury begins deliberations for murder trial

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County jury began deliberating a murder trial. Closing arguments began at 10 a.m. in the trial of Johnny Harris. He was indicted for murder in 2020. He’s accused of killing Elbert Vaughn. The incident happened on Montgomery Street in June 2020...
actionnews5.com

1 dead after car crash in Coahoma Co.

COAHOMA CO., Miss. (WMC) - Coahoma County Fire Department responded to a fatal car crash on Tuesday. A two-vehicle crash happened at 2 p.m. in the area of Highway 49 North near Lula, according to CCFD. A fire crew worked quickly to remove a person that was trapped inside the...
COAHOMA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Pontotoc County Board appoints Parker as District 5 supervisor

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The Pontotoc County Board of Supervisors approved the resignation of District 5 Supervisor Dan McKnight. Pontotoc County Chancery Clerk Ricky Ferguson said the approval came during a Board meeting on Tuesday. This comes after his May 2022 drug arrest. - Pontotoc County supervisor submits resignation. Ferguson...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Redmond Vault

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Greenwood Cemetery was established early in Jackson’s history. It’s all welcoming. Meaning if you died in Jackson early on, you were buried here. No matter religion, social status or race, scattered out amongst each other. Cecile Wardlaw with Friends of Greenwood Cemetery gets asked about it all the time.  “I’m always […]
JACKSON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

First legal medical marijuana sales are made in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Patients have started buying medical marijuana in Mississippi, nearly a year after the products were legalized in the state. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association said in a news release Thursday that the first purchases happened Wednesday at The Cannabis Company in Brookhaven and at two dispensaries in Oxford — Hybrid Relief and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Ice Storm Warning issued for Lafayette, Alcorn, Tippah counties

An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for Lafayette, Alcorn and Tippah counties. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Union, Yalobusha, Tishomingo, Lee, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Calhoun and Grenada counties. Some travel disruptions cannot be ruled out, especially to our Northwest. Temperatures started off cold this morning with breezy weather....
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Calhoun County tackles economic development with team sport mentality

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – A business expansion in Calhoun County is another example of a public-private partnership that is producing jobs for local residents. Albany Industries opened its Calhoun City plant in early January, and business has been brisk. The stationary furniture maker already had plants in New...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Multiple DUIs and Trespassing in Leake and Attala Arrests

ANTHONY A MANSON, 33, of Kosciusko, Trespass After Notice of Non-Permission, KPD. Bond $1,000. NICHOLAS L PERTEET, 31, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO. Bond $5,000. JACKSON C QUICK, 19, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond $674.25, $674.25. CURTIS D RICHARDSON, 46, of...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Suspect’s children’s mothers tell chilling tales of Quitman County double homicide

On Thursday, the two women who arguably knew Keith “K2” Coleman Jr. the best finally broke the chains he’d had them in for years in Quitman County Circuit Court. Chelsea Golden and Cierra Wheeler both lived with Coleman, oftentimes both at once, in a trailer with his father, his grandfather and his sister. Wheeler had known him since 8th grade, and said their relationship had always been fine until he brought Golden into the picture. Golden said when Coleman was mad at Wheeler, she felt like sometimes he took it out on her too.
QUITMAN COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Winter Advisory Dropped for Carroll and Grenada

A winter weather advisory for Carroll and Grenada counties has been discontinued but remains in effect until 6 pm for Humphreys, Leflore, Sharkey and Issaquena counties where light ice accumulations are possible this afternoon. An ice storm warning continues along and north of a Greenville-Corinth line. The main weather concern...
CARROLL COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

A mix of precipitation is in store for our area overnight and into our Wednesday

Basically, here is what it means when one is in the area of an Ice Storm Warning: An Ice Storm Warning indicates that ice accumulation is possible. Driving could be a big problem in these areas. A Winter Weather Advisory in this situation means: A Winter Weather Advisory will be issued to areas that just may see a little freezing rain for the overnight hours and or sleet that will not amount to much. Driving would see a minimal affect in these area, however some slippery times not out of the question.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Cold rain is likely for most Tuesday with a Winter Weather Advisory to our northwest

Cold rain is likely for most Tuesday with wintry weather to our northwest. Rain will be ongoing early Tuesday morning and for most of us it should be just a cold rain. There remains a possibility that a few locations such as Oxford, Ripley, or perhaps Corinth could see a little bit of freezing rain mixing with the rain. At this point, isolated travel disruptions cannot be ruled out, but are not expected to be significant or widespread, especially south of the advisory area. A significant temperature contrast will be ongoing early Tuesday with temperatures in Oxford near freezing and in Columbus, it could be in the mid-40s. Don’t expect temperatures to budge much Tuesday with highs struggling to make it into the low 40s with a few spots locked in the middle to upper 30s north/west. The first round of precipitation will be early in the day with conditions drying out by mid-day and returning to rain showers by Tuesday evening. The late evening and overnight showers leading into early Wednesday morning are probably the most likely to possibly bring a wintry mix to locations such as Corinth for Oxford or Blue Mountain or Ripley.
OXFORD, MS

