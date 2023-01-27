Read full article on original website
Oktibbeha County murder trial jury reaches not guilty verdict
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man is found not guilty of murder in Oktibbeha County. Johnny Harris was indicted in 2020. He was accused of killing Elbert Vaughn. The incident happened on Montgomery Street in June 2020 and Vaughn died about two months later. Jurors returned the...
Clay County man charged with attempted murder for stabbing girlfriend
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County man is accused of stabbing his longtime girlfriend. 36-year-old Amonty Young was charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, and taking a motor vehicle. Sheriff Eddie Scott said deputies were called to a home in the Tibbee community this past Sunday evening. The...
Oktibbeha County jury begins deliberations for murder trial
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County jury began deliberating a murder trial. Closing arguments began at 10 a.m. in the trial of Johnny Harris. He was indicted for murder in 2020. He’s accused of killing Elbert Vaughn. The incident happened on Montgomery Street in June 2020...
Mississippi woman accused of shoplifting, arrested on multiple felony counts
A Mississippi woman faces multiple felony charges after she was accused of stealing from an Oxford business. On Dec. 9, 2022, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2500 block of Jackson Avenue to take a report of shoplifting. After an investigation, Jinnifer Niccole Sheppard, 30, of...
Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating missing man
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County man was reported missing and your help is needed to locate him. Cedell Starks was last seen on January 12 in the Mantee and Woodland area. If you know where he may be or have seen him, contact the Clay County...
1 dead after car crash in Coahoma Co.
COAHOMA CO., Miss. (WMC) - Coahoma County Fire Department responded to a fatal car crash on Tuesday. A two-vehicle crash happened at 2 p.m. in the area of Highway 49 North near Lula, according to CCFD. A fire crew worked quickly to remove a person that was trapped inside the...
Pontotoc County Board appoints Parker as District 5 supervisor
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The Pontotoc County Board of Supervisors approved the resignation of District 5 Supervisor Dan McKnight. Pontotoc County Chancery Clerk Ricky Ferguson said the approval came during a Board meeting on Tuesday. This comes after his May 2022 drug arrest. - Pontotoc County supervisor submits resignation. Ferguson...
Shots Fired into a Door and an Alleged Thief Held at Gunpoint in Attala
7:31 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a residential alarm on Tipton Street. 8:45 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to check on the report of a card skimmer at the ATM at Regions Bank on Veteran’s Memorial Drive. 9:12 a.m. – Attala Law Enforcement was asked to...
Fans of Mississippi hard rock band mourn death of bass player who died after medical emergency on stage
Fans of a Mississippi hard rock and alternative rock band are in mourning after the band’s bass player had a medical emergency on stage and died after being attended to by emergency medical personnel. Members of the band Seeking 7 from Tupelo expressed their grief and shock after bass...
Focused on Mississippi: Redmond Vault
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Greenwood Cemetery was established early in Jackson’s history. It’s all welcoming. Meaning if you died in Jackson early on, you were buried here. No matter religion, social status or race, scattered out amongst each other. Cecile Wardlaw with Friends of Greenwood Cemetery gets asked about it all the time. “I’m always […]
First legal medical marijuana sales are made in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Patients have started buying medical marijuana in Mississippi, nearly a year after the products were legalized in the state. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association said in a news release Thursday that the first purchases happened Wednesday at The Cannabis Company in Brookhaven and at two dispensaries in Oxford — Hybrid Relief and […]
Ice Storm Warning issued for Lafayette, Alcorn, Tippah counties
An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for Lafayette, Alcorn and Tippah counties. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Union, Yalobusha, Tishomingo, Lee, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Calhoun and Grenada counties. Some travel disruptions cannot be ruled out, especially to our Northwest. Temperatures started off cold this morning with breezy weather....
Calhoun County tackles economic development with team sport mentality
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – A business expansion in Calhoun County is another example of a public-private partnership that is producing jobs for local residents. Albany Industries opened its Calhoun City plant in early January, and business has been brisk. The stationary furniture maker already had plants in New...
Multiple DUIs and Trespassing in Leake and Attala Arrests
ANTHONY A MANSON, 33, of Kosciusko, Trespass After Notice of Non-Permission, KPD. Bond $1,000. NICHOLAS L PERTEET, 31, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO. Bond $5,000. JACKSON C QUICK, 19, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond $674.25, $674.25. CURTIS D RICHARDSON, 46, of...
With winter weather expected in northern counties, motorists should use caution
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Severe winter weather does not hit Mississippi often, but when it does, you should be prepared. The risk of rain and freezing conditions is coming up this week and that increases the risk of icy roads. There are several steps you can take to keep yourself...
Suspect’s children’s mothers tell chilling tales of Quitman County double homicide
On Thursday, the two women who arguably knew Keith “K2” Coleman Jr. the best finally broke the chains he’d had them in for years in Quitman County Circuit Court. Chelsea Golden and Cierra Wheeler both lived with Coleman, oftentimes both at once, in a trailer with his father, his grandfather and his sister. Wheeler had known him since 8th grade, and said their relationship had always been fine until he brought Golden into the picture. Golden said when Coleman was mad at Wheeler, she felt like sometimes he took it out on her too.
Winter Advisory Dropped for Carroll and Grenada
A winter weather advisory for Carroll and Grenada counties has been discontinued but remains in effect until 6 pm for Humphreys, Leflore, Sharkey and Issaquena counties where light ice accumulations are possible this afternoon. An ice storm warning continues along and north of a Greenville-Corinth line. The main weather concern...
A mix of precipitation is in store for our area overnight and into our Wednesday
Basically, here is what it means when one is in the area of an Ice Storm Warning: An Ice Storm Warning indicates that ice accumulation is possible. Driving could be a big problem in these areas. A Winter Weather Advisory in this situation means: A Winter Weather Advisory will be issued to areas that just may see a little freezing rain for the overnight hours and or sleet that will not amount to much. Driving would see a minimal affect in these area, however some slippery times not out of the question.
Two officers and a K-9 walk into a store… Mississippi patrolman recalls when K-9 jumped ledge, left mouths hanging open below
Alan Ivy has a story to tell. The Oxford Police captain was investigating a string of burglaries on the square in the early 2000s when he received a call about an intruder on the second floor of University Sporting Goods. Ivy, his partner and their K-9 companion Thor rushed to...
Cold rain is likely for most Tuesday with a Winter Weather Advisory to our northwest
Cold rain is likely for most Tuesday with wintry weather to our northwest. Rain will be ongoing early Tuesday morning and for most of us it should be just a cold rain. There remains a possibility that a few locations such as Oxford, Ripley, or perhaps Corinth could see a little bit of freezing rain mixing with the rain. At this point, isolated travel disruptions cannot be ruled out, but are not expected to be significant or widespread, especially south of the advisory area. A significant temperature contrast will be ongoing early Tuesday with temperatures in Oxford near freezing and in Columbus, it could be in the mid-40s. Don’t expect temperatures to budge much Tuesday with highs struggling to make it into the low 40s with a few spots locked in the middle to upper 30s north/west. The first round of precipitation will be early in the day with conditions drying out by mid-day and returning to rain showers by Tuesday evening. The late evening and overnight showers leading into early Wednesday morning are probably the most likely to possibly bring a wintry mix to locations such as Corinth for Oxford or Blue Mountain or Ripley.
