KAAL-TV
Sub-zero tally climbs higher
As the temps drop lower, the sub-zero days tally climbs higher. 13 times this season we’ve taken the dip sub-zero. We’ll add on a couple more days to the tally this week with three prospective sub-zero nights. An average winter sees around 30 sub-zero days in any given...
Peak alert issued Monday
(ABC 6 News) – Due to high demand on the regional electrical grid, cooperative members are urged to reduce usage as they are able. Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative (Albert Lea), MiEnergy Cooperative (Rushford), People’s Energy Cooperative (Oronoco), and Heartland Power Cooperative (St. Ansgar) are issuing a peak energy alert this evening beginning at approximately 5:00 p.m.
