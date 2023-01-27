Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
Not guilty plea entered for man charged in deadly Lakeside Street shooting
MADISON, Wis. -- Court officials entered a not-guilty plea Wednesday on behalf of the man accused in a deadly shooting on Lakeside Street late last year. Edward Smith is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide for his alleged role in a shooting that killed 36-year-old Shantarie Riley in November 2022. The 40-year-old also faces four counts of felony bail jumping and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to online court records.
Channel 3000
Man accused in 2021 State Street officer shooting sentenced to five years in prison
MADISON, Wis. -- The man arrested during an incident where a Madison police officer shot another officer in October 2021 was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday. Katoine Richardson, 20, pleaded guilty to causing substantial bodily harm/soft tissue injury to an officer while resisting arrest, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and second-degree recklessly endangering safety as part of a plea deal that involved prosecutors dropping other charges in the same case.
Channel 3000
Man charged in deadly Iowa County shooting says gun went off accidentally
IOWA COUNTY, Wis. -- A 34-year-old Iowa County man charged in the deadly shooting of a woman last week told deputies the gun accidentally went off when he was picking it up, a criminal complaint in the case says. Timothy Sontic, of rural Spring Green, is charged with one felony...
Channel 3000
Home invasion suspects posed as law enforcement officers, Dodge County Sheriff's Office says
HUSTISFORD, Wis. -- Two men posing as law enforcement officers forced their way into a rural Hustisford home over the weekend to try to rob items from those who live there, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. In a news release, the sheriff's office said deputies responded to an...
Channel 3000
Newspaper delivery worker arrested after allegedly stealing $10,000 in altered checks from mailboxes
MADISON, Wis. -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested a newspaper delivery worker for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars' worth of checks from mailboxes on his route. The sheriff's department says deputies have recently been investigating a number of fraud complaints from across northeast Dane County. Investigators...
Channel 3000
Madison police investigating after man with stab wound dropped off at hospital
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police are investigating after they said a man was dropped off at a hospital with a stab wound last week. Officers were called to the hospital just after 3 p.m. on Thursday. Police said the 29-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made as...
wearegreenbay.com
Bank robber in Wisconsin leaves with undisclosed amount of cash, no arrest made
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say a man walked into a bank in southcentral Wisconsin, demanded money, and left with cash, prompting an investigation that has not yet led to an arrest. The Madison Police Department said officers were dispatched to a UW Credit Union on the city’s north...
Beloit felon gets prison sentence for having gun in a school zone
MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — David Barber, 38, was sentenced to spend 3 and a half years in federal prison for the charge of possessing a firearm in a school zone in December 2020. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Barber was pulled over by a Beloit Police officer on December 20, 2020, at 2:18 […]
Channel 3000
Shots fired at multiple homes in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON, Wis. -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they said multiple homes were shot at Monday. Officials said an occupied home in Aztalan was shot at just after 8 p.m. and an occupied home in Jefferson was shot at just after 8:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
One man shot after fight spills out of downtown Rockford bar
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 26-year-old man was shot in the stomach after a large fight spilled out into the street at the District Bar & Grill on Saturday. According to police, officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired at the bar, located at 205 W. State Street, around 12:20 […]
Channel 3000
Teen arrested after fight outside La Follette High School, basketball game postponed
MADISON, Wis. -- Tuesday's boy's basketball game between Madison East and La Follette High School is postponed due to safety concerns, Madison Metropolitan School District officials announced. District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said the concerns stem from an altercation among students at La Follette. LeMonds said police were called to the...
WIFR
Family of 20-year-old killed in Pecatonica crash calls for justice
PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - Jericho Porter was the front seat passenger of a car traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 20 when the car collided with a school bus in a work zone. The driver, a 17-year-old juvenile, was treated for his injuries at a local hospital, while Porter was pronounced dead at the scene.
wearegreenbay.com
Serial thief arrested, admits to stealing $10K+ worth of high-end bikes in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man wanted for a recent string of stolen high-end bikes in southcentral Wisconsin was arrested and admitted to stealing more than $10,000 worth. The Madison Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the incident, stating that the suspect was caught while attempting to steal a victim’s bike back in November.
WIFR
Police investigate a shooting in Rockford, adult male sustained injuries
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An adult male was shot in the 200 block of West State Street Saturday morning and is being treated at a local hospital, according to a tweet by Rockford Police. Witnesses say gunshots were heard around 12:30 in the morning, with multiple businesses in the area...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Illegal Immigrant Charged in Third Fatal Crash, This One in Waukesha County
Israel Martinez Lopez is accused of killing his passenger in a reckless crash in the Town of Lisbon, in Waukesha County, this month. There is an ICE hold on him in the jail. He is in the country illegally, sources say. He was driving almost twice the speed limit, the...
Channel 3000
Driver killed in crash on Interstate 39/90 in Janesville Friday evening identified
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the 18-year-old man killed in a crash on Interstate 39/90 in Janesville Friday evening. Callahan Fuller, of Janesville, died when the vehicle he was driving crashed into the back of a semi-truck on the southbound interstate near the East Racine Street interchange shortly before 7:10 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County OWI, Pewaukee man arrested
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Pewaukee man was arrested in Waukesha County for operating while intoxicated early Friday, Jan. 27. If convicted, it would be his fifth OWI offense. A state trooper tried to stop the 41-year-old for speeding on Interstate 94 near Barker Road around 4:25 a.m. The Wisconsin State Patrol said it took him roughly three miles to pull over.
nbc15.com
Officials name 18-year-old who died in Rock Co. crash involving semi
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have identified the 18-year-old who died following a crash involving a semi truck Friday in Janesville. The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department stated that Callahan Fuller died as a result of the injuries he received from the crash. The medical examiner’s office stated that...
YAHOO!
After deadly shooting at Pinnon's, Rockford man asks city to release information faster
A Rockford man who used to work at Pinnon's, the scene of a deadly Jan. 11 shooting, is challenging city leaders to share more information, more quickly when a killer is on loose. Lewis Hardin, a former eight-year employee of the store and co-worker of Peggy Anderson, the meat market...
WIFR
Family seeks donations after losing son in fatal crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A crash in Stephenson county Wednesday night led to the death of Thomas Zulke. Now, the family is asking for help in order to properly bury their son. “He was a hard worker that always had a smile on his face. He would help out anybody anytime, even if you didn’t know him,” said his uncle Joe Zulke.
