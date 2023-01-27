Read full article on original website
Six Questions for SPA Alum Katy Anthes, Colorado Education Commissioner
Imagine if your day job involved stewarding a public education system with nearly 900,000 students and 178 districts?. That’s the reality for Katy Anthes MPA ’01, PhD ’07 Colorado’s Commissioner of Education and two-time graduate of CU Denver’s School of Public Affairs (SPA). A self-described “education policy wonk,” Anthes earned a master’s and a doctoral degree from SPA and taught statistics and public administration as an adjunct faculty member. These experiences laid the groundwork for her current role leading education policy on a statewide level.
Grand Challenges Round Two Symposium Showcases Interdisciplinary Research, Offers Forum for Feedback
Reframing gender equality as an economic performance multiplier. Studying the science of consciousness and psychedelics. Building climate-resilient cities. Using technology to better assist aging adults. These are a few of the ideas that came out of the Grand Challenges Round Two Research Symposium on Friday, Jan. 27. More than a dozen researchers from across CU Denver’s seven schools and colleges convened in a classroom in the Student Commons to deliver TED-talk style, five-minute pitches on how their research could help solve some of society’s most pressing issues.
