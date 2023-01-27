Reframing gender equality as an economic performance multiplier. Studying the science of consciousness and psychedelics. Building climate-resilient cities. Using technology to better assist aging adults. These are a few of the ideas that came out of the Grand Challenges Round Two Research Symposium on Friday, Jan. 27. More than a dozen researchers from across CU Denver’s seven schools and colleges convened in a classroom in the Student Commons to deliver TED-talk style, five-minute pitches on how their research could help solve some of society’s most pressing issues.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO