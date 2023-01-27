Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Escape to Paradise in San Diego's Most Expensive ResidenceDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
Take a thrilling helicopter ride above San Diego to take in the city's breathtaking scenery.MoonSan Diego, CA
California is Building a New Migrant Processing Facility - Here's What You Need to KnowTom HandyCalifornia State
Try Mexican food and you'll fall in love.MoonSan Diego, CA
Related
wcn247.com
California has huge snowpack, but dry trend raises worries
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Water officials say the mountain snowpack that supplies a significant amount of California’s water got an incredible boost from recent powerful storms. But the weather has turned drier, and it’s too soon to tell if this winter will be a drought-buster. The California Department of Water Resources says the water content in the statewide snowpack on Wednesday is 205% of normal to date and 128% of the April 1 average, its historical peak. The massive snowpack was largely left by nine atmospheric rivers from late December through mid-January. The water content currently outpaces California’s record 1982-83 season. But the forecast is for continuing dryness.
wcn247.com
Child in California mountain lion attack leaves hospital
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A 5-year-old boy who was attacked by a mountain lion while hiking in rural Northern California with his mother and grandfather has been released from a hospital. Capt. Patrick Foy, a spokesman with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, says the boy had raced ahead of the adults on a trail in San Mateo County, south of San Francisco, Tuesday when the big cat pounced on him and pinned him to the ground. Foy said Wednesday that the boy fought the mountain lion and tried to free himself but the animal only let go after the child’s mother charged at it. He says the boy was released from the hospital Tuesday. The attack was reported shortly before 7 p.m. on Tunitas Creek Road, south of Half Moon Bay.
wcn247.com
PG&E to face manslaughter trial over deadly California fire
REDDING, Calif. (AP) — A judge says Pacific Gas & Electric must face trial for involuntary manslaughter over its role in a 2020 wildfire in Northern California that killed four people. The judge in Shasta County ruled Wednesday that the nation’s largest utility must be tried on 11 felony and misdemeanor charges. The company has pleaded not guilty. The Zogg Fire destroyed more than 200 homes. State fire officials say it began when a pine tree fell into a power line and the California Public Utilities Commission has proposed fining PG&E more than $155 million for negligence. In a statement, PG&E says it didn't commit any crime. The utility has been blamed for starting more than 30 wildfires since 2017 through neglect of its aging power grid.
wcn247.com
Colorado man held in Nevada solar plant fire unfit for trial
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge has ruled a Colorado dentist unfit for trial following his arrest last month in what authorities characterized as a terror attack on a solar power facility serving Las Vegas Strip casinos. Mohammed Reza Mesmarian’s attorney said Wednesday that psychiatrists found his client was unable to understand criminal charges against him including terrorism, arson, destruction of property and escape. The judge ordered the 34-year-old Mesmarian to undergo further evaluation in custody at a state psychiatric facility. Mesmarian is accused of ramming a car into a sprawling solar array and setting it afire early Jan. 4 in the desert northeast of Las Vegas. A casino company official said hotel guests and gamblers saw no effect.
wcn247.com
Diesel fuel spilled at Space Force telescope site in Hawaii
HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. military says it spilled 700 gallons of diesel fuel at the site of an advanced space telescope on the summit of Haleakala volcano on Hawaii’s Maui Island. U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific says a diesel pump for a back-up generator at the Maui Space Surveillance Complex failed to shut off Sunday night. Maintenance personnel noticed this and deactivated the transfer pump at 8 a.m. the next day. State Sen. Lynn DeCoite says the spill is unacceptable. The Democrat says she will contact regulators and the Space Force to ensure their investigation is transparent and that they update the community on their findings.
wcn247.com
Atlantic City casino smoking ban bill to get Feb. 13 hearing
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers will soon discuss a proposed law that would ban smoking in Atlantic City’s casinos, the first action in nearly three years on an emotional issue that is dividing casino patrons and sickening some workers. A state Senate committee will hold a hearing Feb. 13 in Trenton to discuss the bill, but does not plan to vote on it that day. It would close a loophole in New Jersey’s 2006 indoor smoking law that exempts casinos. Currently, smoking is allowed on up to 25% of the casino floor. Many casino workers have been pushing for years for a total ban on casino smoking. But the casinos fear a total smoking ban would cost the industry revenue and jobs.
wcn247.com
Federal judge allows lawsuit against Rittenhouse to proceed
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge in Wisconsin has ruled that a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the father of a man shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest in 2020 can proceed against Rittenhouse, police officers and others. The father of Anthony Huber, one of two men shot and killed by Rittenhouse, filed the lawsuit in 2021, accusing officers of allowing for a dangerous situation that resulted in his son’s death. He alleged that Rittenhouse conspired with law enforcement to cause harm to protestors. U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman on Wednesday dismissed motions to dismiss the lawsuit, allowing it to proceed.
wcn247.com
No lease extension, but O's and governor tout partnership
The Baltimore Orioles and Maryland Governor Wes Moore have announced a joint commitment to what they call a “multi-decade, public-private partnership” to revitalize the Camden Yards sports complex. The statement from the team and the state’s new governor came Wednesday. That was the deadline for the Orioles to exercise a one-time, five-year extension to their lease at Camden Yards. A person with knowledge of the decision said the team was not planning to exercise that option. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the club hadn’t announced the decision. The lease is set to expire at the end of this year, but the team and the Maryland Stadium Authority can keep negotiating.
wcn247.com
Florida could end unanimous jury requirement for executions
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida could make it easier for juries to hand down the death penalty. Republicans encouraged by Gov. Ron DeSantis have introduced legislation making it easier to send convicts to death row by eliminating a unanimous jury requirement. The movement began after the Parkland school shooter was spared from execution in a decision last November that shocked victims’ families. The bills would instead allow a person to be sent to death row with a vote of eight out of 12 jurors. The change would make the state one of only a few in the country where a divided jury can lead to a death penalty.
wcn247.com
Democratic-backed Connecticut bill would ban 'Latinx' term
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A group of Hispanic lawmakers in Connecticut has proposed that the state follow Arkansas’ lead and ban the term “Latinx” from official government documents, calling it offensive to Spanish speakers.The word is used as a gender-neutral alternative to “Latino” and “Latina” and is helpful in supporting people who do not identify as either male or female, according to the word’s backers. But state Rep. Geraldo Reyes Jr. of Waterbury, the bill's chief sponsor and one of five Democrats who put their names on the legislation, says he thinks Latinx is not a Spanish word, but is rather a “woke” term being promoted by mostly white activists and is offensive to Connecticut’s large Puerto Rican population.“ Arkansas banned it last month.
Comments / 0