Michigan GOP unhappy after state income tax rollback removed from relief package
Michigan Republicans are not happy after a revised tax relief package from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer did not include a decrease in the state income tax. The GOP wanted it to be reduced from 4.25% to 4.05%.
Does Michigan owe you money or property? Here's how to check
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The state of Michigan could owe you cash or unclaimed property and is encouraging you to search the state's database and recoup your money. According to a press release from the state, the Michigan Department of Treasury has millions of dollars in assets from bank accounts, uncashed checks, valuables, and stock certificates. These properties were turned over to the state after they were determined to be abandoned - as required by law.
GOP upset after Michigan Democrats adopt tax relief package without automatic rollback of state income tax
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her legislative lieutenants would not confirm Tuesday that they were going to offer a new tax relief package that would stop a GOP proposal to slice the state income tax rate from 4.25% to 4.05%, though that change was made.
3 Michigan cities get perfect score on Municipal Equality Index for supporting LGBTQ+ people
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three Michigan cities received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Municipal Equality Index. The index analyzed 506 cities' support of LGBTQ+ people, including 11 in Michigan. Parameters include non-discrimination laws, protections and transgender health care benefits for municipal employees, and municipal services, along...
Whitmer's SOS cracks at Ohio & Indiana being 'bigoted' for abortion and gay rights raises GOP ire
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is facing backlash over some comments she made during her state of the state address. Her opinion that two bordering states that do not support abortion and gay rights are, "bigoted" is drawing the fire of some conservatives. "I'm looking at you Indiana...
Friend of the Court claims man fathered child with woman he's never met • Child's $1,000 Grubhub order
WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - A Metro Detroit man has levied some strong accusations against Friend of the Court after they claim he's the father of a child. The problem is, he's happily married and says he's never met the mother. DeAngelo Smith said he got a phone call in late...
Michigan doctor who led 'shots for pills' opioid scheme gets 16.5 years in prison
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan doctor was sentenced to 16.5 years in prison after authorities say he led an opioid scheme that provided drugs to patients in exchange for medically unnecessary injections. Francisco Patino, 68, of Wayne County, was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud...
3 headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs in Michigan
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three family members of the former St. Clair Housing Commission executive director are headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs. Housing commission director Lorena Loren, who has since died, previously pleaded guilty to conspiring with several family members to steal federal funds provided to the commission by HUD to administer low-income housing programs in the county. She was sentenced to 37 months in prison.
Detroit woman's tough day turns around when she wins $100,000 from Michigan Lottery
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit woman said she was having a tough day when she decided to log into her Michigan Lottery account. "I was having a tough day and took a break to relax," Jamila McCaskill said. "I logged in to the Lottery app to do my Daily Spin to Win and then decided to play some games. As I was scrolling through the different games, Diamond Payout caught my eye, so I started playing."
Slabs of Sand created by freezing temperatures on Lake Michigan Beach
Freezing Conditions Create Slabs of Sand on Michigan Beach Freezing conditions created frozen slabs of sand on a beach in Saint Joseph, Michigan, on January 30 Michigan-based photographer Nathan Voytovick captured footage of the “very interesting shapes” created by the conditions on Tiscornia Park Beach, with clumps of sand complete with icicles visible in his video. Credit: NatesDronography via Storyful.
License plate readers added to some Metro Detroit freeways -- How they work
DETROIT (FOX 2) - License plate readers are popping up on some Metro Detroit freeways where shootings and road rage incidents have been common recently. As part of a pilot program headed by Michigan State Police, the readers have been going up along the Southfield Freeway and I-96. "It will...
Wayne County woman wins $300,000 from Michigan Lottery crossword scratch-off ticket
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Wayne County woman won $300,000 from a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket. The 41-year-old winner who chose to remain anonymous bought the Cashword Times 5 instant game at Beverage Express at 1637 West Road in Trenton. "I purchased the ticket on New Year’s Eve...
Metro Detroit man says Friend of the Court claims he's father to a baby by a woman he's never met
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Metro Detroit man has levied some strong accusations against Friend of the Court after they claim he's the father of a child. The problem is, he's happily married and says he's never met the mother. DeAngelo Smith said he got a phone call in late...
Volunteers needed to comfort dying veterans through No Member Dies Alone program
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Volunteers at Michigan Veteran Homes provide comfort to veterans when they are nearing the end of their lives and do not have friends or family there during that time. The No Member Dies Alone (NMDA) program operates at the homes in Chesterfield Township, Grand...
Detroit serial arsonist accused of torching Macomb County work van
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man who prosecutors described as a serial arsonist is accused of torching a Macomb County work van over the weekend. Jesse Young, 36, allegedly lit the van on fire while it was parked in the structure connected to the Administration Building in Macomb County’s Central Campus in Mt. Clemens around 2 a.m. Sunday. The van was destroyed, and the structure was potentially damaged, Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said.
Woman returns bag of $15,000 in cash she found while walking to work
WHITE LAKE TWP., Mich. (WJBK) - For the past year Diane Gordon leaves her home for VC Fresh Marketplace where she works down Highland Road, five days a week.. "Two point seven (miles) to be exact," she said. She knows the exact distance because for the past year, she walks...
Metro Detroit men, Oscoda man missing after canceled event
Three men who were scheduled to perform at a Detroit event Jan. 21 are missing after the event was canceled, and it isn't clear if they ever even made it to the city. Now police in multiple communities are looking for Armani Kelly, 38, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31.
Macomb County medical examiner employees charged with stealing drugs from dead people
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two employees with the Macomb County Medical Examiner's Office are facing charges after authorities allege they stole drugs from people at the morgue. Jocelyn Fetting, 32, of Chesterfield, and Jacob Kettlewell, 50, of Oxford, are accused of stealing 1,200 pills from the property room...
Driver shot inside vehicle on Rawsonville in Van Buren Township
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was shot while inside his vehicle in Van Buren Township on Monday morning. Police said the 31-year-old man was shot multiple times in the area of Rawsonville and Grove, near the border of Ypsilanti Township around 6:45 a.m. He is listed as stable at a hospital.
2 semi-trucks crash on EB I-96 at Milford, causing freeway closure
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two semi-trucks crashed on I-96 causing a fuel spill and freeway closure Monday night. Eastbound I-96 is closed at Milford Road while crews work on the crash investigation and cleanup. One semi-truck was pulled over on the right shoulder with a flat tire when...
