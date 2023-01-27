ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Does Michigan owe you money or property? Here's how to check

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The state of Michigan could owe you cash or unclaimed property and is encouraging you to search the state's database and recoup your money. According to a press release from the state, the Michigan Department of Treasury has millions of dollars in assets from bank accounts, uncashed checks, valuables, and stock certificates. These properties were turned over to the state after they were determined to be abandoned - as required by law.
3 Michigan cities get perfect score on Municipal Equality Index for supporting LGBTQ+ people

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three Michigan cities received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Municipal Equality Index. The index analyzed 506 cities' support of LGBTQ+ people, including 11 in Michigan. Parameters include non-discrimination laws, protections and transgender health care benefits for municipal employees, and municipal services, along...
3 headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs in Michigan

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three family members of the former St. Clair Housing Commission executive director are headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs. Housing commission director Lorena Loren, who has since died, previously pleaded guilty to conspiring with several family members to steal federal funds provided to the commission by HUD to administer low-income housing programs in the county. She was sentenced to 37 months in prison.
Detroit woman's tough day turns around when she wins $100,000 from Michigan Lottery

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit woman said she was having a tough day when she decided to log into her Michigan Lottery account. "I was having a tough day and took a break to relax," Jamila McCaskill said. "I logged in to the Lottery app to do my Daily Spin to Win and then decided to play some games. As I was scrolling through the different games, Diamond Payout caught my eye, so I started playing."
Slabs of Sand created by freezing temperatures on Lake Michigan Beach

Freezing Conditions Create Slabs of Sand on Michigan Beach Freezing conditions created frozen slabs of sand on a beach in Saint Joseph, Michigan, on January 30 Michigan-based photographer Nathan Voytovick captured footage of the “very interesting shapes” created by the conditions on Tiscornia Park Beach, with clumps of sand complete with icicles visible in his video. Credit: NatesDronography via Storyful.
Detroit serial arsonist accused of torching Macomb County work van

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man who prosecutors described as a serial arsonist is accused of torching a Macomb County work van over the weekend. Jesse Young, 36, allegedly lit the van on fire while it was parked in the structure connected to the Administration Building in Macomb County’s Central Campus in Mt. Clemens around 2 a.m. Sunday. The van was destroyed, and the structure was potentially damaged, Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said.
Metro Detroit men, Oscoda man missing after canceled event

Three men who were scheduled to perform at a Detroit event Jan. 21 are missing after the event was canceled, and it isn't clear if they ever even made it to the city. Now police in multiple communities are looking for Armani Kelly, 38, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31.
Driver shot inside vehicle on Rawsonville in Van Buren Township

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was shot while inside his vehicle in Van Buren Township on Monday morning. Police said the 31-year-old man was shot multiple times in the area of Rawsonville and Grove, near the border of Ypsilanti Township around 6:45 a.m. He is listed as stable at a hospital.
2 semi-trucks crash on EB I-96 at Milford, causing freeway closure

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two semi-trucks crashed on I-96 causing a fuel spill and freeway closure Monday night. Eastbound I-96 is closed at Milford Road while crews work on the crash investigation and cleanup. One semi-truck was pulled over on the right shoulder with a flat tire when...
