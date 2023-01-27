ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

Comments / 10

Steve Bahrani
5d ago

Butler,It's not about your preference to ride your bike, train or plane. It's about the transportation of common goods, and the saftey of persons using the bridge.It has no breakdown lane, it will someday fall do to the additional stress if the load isn't diverted. If you open your eyes, you will find we have a failed city car system and light rail trips daily from Union Terminal. All of which knowone uses or wants. Tell all your neighbors to ride there bikes to there jobs in Park Hills! lol, there is no jobs within 5 miles!

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why is an airport being built in one of Kentucky’s smallest towns?

SPARTA, Ky. (WAVE) - Construction continues on an airport in Sparta, Kentucky, one of the commonwealth’s least populous municipalities. The airport, to be called Gallatin County Airport, was approved several years ago and has received recent rounds of funding from the Federal Aviation Administration. The site is less than...
SPARTA, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on State Route 321 near Sardinia

SARDINIA, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on State Route 321 near Sardinia. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
SARDINIA, OH
WKRC

See bright flashes in the Cincinnati sky? Here's what happened

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – Many across the Tri-State reported seeing flickering green lights in the sky on Tuesday night. It was not an alien invasion, rather a fire at the Duke Energy substation in Anderson Township. It happened around 7:30 p.m. The Anderson Township Fire Department arrived near...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

CPD's two-week-long citywide traffic blitz begins Monday

CINCINNATI — The two-week-long citywide Traffic Safety Enforcement Blitz is back for a second time. Beginning on Monday, the Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit will patrol the city's streets and highways to ensure that drivers are making safe road decisions. Officials say that although every traffic stop may not...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a vehicle fire in Florence on Turkeyfoot Road

FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a vehicle fire in Florence on Turkeyfoot Road. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
FLORENCE, KY
linknky.com

Bellevue’s Enson Harbor announces closure

Just over a year after its opening, Enson Harbor announced via Facebook that Sunday was the restaurant’s final day in operation. In the same post, the seafood restaurant announced that a Chinese Dim Sum restaurant will soon take its place. “It’s the last day of Enson Harbor. We are...
BELLEVUE, KY
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on West 4th Street in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on West 4th Street in Covington. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Florence house fire hospitalizes 1, displaces 3 residents

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A northern Kentucky man is expected to recover after he was taken to a hospital with smoke inhalation from an early morning house fire. Flames broke out at a one-story home on Center Park Drive in Florence just after midnight Tuesday, according to Florence Fire Battalion Chief David Dannemiller.
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

One person transported after shooting in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington police are investigating a shooting that occurred near the Bill Cappel Sports Complex, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Lieutenant Bradbury with the Covington Police Department confirmed that a man was shot and then drove...
COVINGTON, KY
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Wilmington, OH

The county seat of Clinton County, Wilmington is the home of the Banana Split Festival, a celebration held annually for the past 25 years. Numerous parks, reserves, and recreational areas are available in the city for visitors to explore. The Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival is also held in Wilmington,...
WILMINGTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy