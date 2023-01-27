Read full article on original website
Repairing some popular trails in Ventura County damaged by huge January storm could cost $300,000
The price tag for repairing some roads, and trails in some popular nature preserves in Ventura County could be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. The damage is so severe that Ventura Land Trust officials say the three preserves normally open to the public will remain closed indefinitely. Key...
How wet was January? Try 25" to 30" of rainfall in parts of the Tri-Counties!
It wasn’t a drought-busting month as some people might think, but January’s rainfall totals for the Tri-Counties are amazing, in the 25 to 30" range. In Ventura County, Lake Casitas had 18.6” of rain, Ojai 15.7”, Santa Paula 13”, and Ventura 8.8”. In Santa...
Yikes! Man rescued by helicopter from paraglider crash site in mountains above Santa Barbara
It was an amazing rescue. A paraglider crash landed in the mountains north of Santa Barbara, and had to be rescued by helicopter. It happened at around 11:30 Wednesday morning. The pilot went down about 300 feet off of Gibraltar Road. The 42-year-old man was lifted out of the crash...
Storm damage caused a Santa Barbara church to relocate its services
The clean-up from the storm earlier this month continues and one Santa Barbara Church has felt the impact of the storms on its services. Calvary Chapel in Santa Barbara has had to relocate their 1200 strong congregation to a nearby theater, after the church building was damaged by flooding in the January 9 storm.
Wasted opportunity: With so many going hungry, Ventura County legislator has plan to cut food waste
With hunger a huge problem in the United States, a Ventura County congresswoman has co-authored legislation to try to reduce food waste. The bill is called the Zero Food Waste Act. It would establish a grant fund for government agencies and non-profits to research ways to reduce waste, and to...
A South Coast school is one of just four in the Tri-Counties to win an arts education award
Students at Franklin Elementary school in Santa Barbara are practicing a traditional dance from Mexico. It’s one of the arts academy offerings at this school of around 440 students. This is the first year that we were able to do that with our pilot dance program specializing in Mexican...
Microloan program created in Ventura County changing lives halfway around the world
It started as a simple idea by a Ventura County woman who wanted to do some good for others, but was frustrated that her contributions weren’t getting to those who needed them. The result is a non-profit that’s helped more than 11,000 women improve their lives. Karon Wright is...
Death row inmate responsible for infamous Santa Barbara County killing dies in prison
He was one of the longest serving inmates on California’s Death Row, convicted of the brutal murder of a six-year-old Santa Barbara County boy. Malcolm Joseph Robbins was found dead in his cell at Corcoran State Prison on Friday. Prison officials believe the 63-year-old man died from natural causes.
