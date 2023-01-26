Read full article on original website
Related
chautauquatoday.com
NCCF Offering Scholarship for Students Formerly in Foster Care
The Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation is accepting applications for a scholarship that provides financial assistance for higher education adults who spent time in the foster care system as children. The Reverent Clifford K. Cliver and Lucy Cliver Sumsky Scholarship was established in 2015 and named after Rev. Cliver and Sumsky, who grew up as foster children.
chautauquatoday.com
M&T Bank Donates to HOPE Chautauqua Coalition
A substance abuse prevention coalition in Chautauqua County has received a $2,500 donation from M&T Bank. The HOPE Chautauqua Coalition announced the funding this week on its Facebook page. It will be used to support local and national training for youth through its Youth Action Committee (YAC), whose goal is to build leadership and advocacy skills within youth using a student-led approach. This funding provides the coalition's youth with the opportunities to travel to regional, state, and national training and/or conferences. There are two national conferences hosted every year by Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America (CADCA), where youth will learn about substance use and advocacy skills, and also have the opportunity to visit with state and federal government officials that support HOPE Chautauqua's prevention efforts.
chautauquatoday.com
Silver Creek Superintendent Crandall Announces Retirement
A man who has been an educator in Chautauqua County for more than three decades will be retiring at the end of this school year. Todd Crandall, who currently serves as Superintendent of the Silver Creek Central School District, made his announcement in a letter to district families on Friday. Crandall, who spoke with WDOE News on Saturday, says he had planned on retiring last year, but was asked to stay on after the district had a new administrative team in place. He says the time has come for him to move on to the next chapter of his life...
chautauquatoday.com
Land Conservancy looks to save Chautauqua County forest
The Western New York Land Conservancy is working to raise $925,000 to acquire over 200 acres of property adjacent to the College Lodge Forest near Brocton. The Land Conservancy's Executive Director Jon Kaledin was a call-in guest on WDOE's Viewpoint program on Monday. He says the property includes a bog like area that they are calling a Floating Fen. It features some rare plants and a variety of wildlife, according to Kaledin...
chautauquatoday.com
The cost of filling up your vehicle continues to rise
The cost of filling up your vehicle continues to rise. AAA is out with the organization's weekly update on gas prices, with Monday's national average price for a gallon of gas at $3.51, up 9 cents from a week ago. One year ago, the price was $3.36. The New York State average is $3.57, up 6 cents since last Monday. A year ago, the statewide average was $3.55. Meanwhile, Chautauqua County's average price at the pump dropped more than three cents and is now $3.61. For the second straight week, the average price for a gallon of regular gas is higher in New York and across the country than it was one year ago. Over the last month, prices have risen 17 cents per gallon statewide.
chautauquatoday.com
Investigators search two apartments in Jamestown for narcotics
Two Jamestown residents are facing charges after narcotics investigators executed search warrants at two locations in Jamestown Monday afternoon. Detectives searched the lower apartment at 144 Park Street and located two individuals inside, along with 11 grams of fentanyl and a large amount of packaging materials. Police say charges regarding this address are forthcoming. Detectives also searched the upper apartment at 116 Park Street and located two individuals, 22-year-old Karielys Reyes, and a two-year-old child. Police also seized 505 grams of cocaine and a quantity of U-S currency. They also noted that the apartment was in "deplorable" condition primarily from animal excretions. Reyes was taken into custody and transported to the Jamestown City Jail where she is being held pending arraignment on a charge of endangering the welfare of child. Police say the toddler was turned over to a family member. At the same time, Jamestown Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Foote Avenue near Jamestown High School. 21-year-old Jamere Maisonet, who was listed on the search warrant, was taken into custody. Maisonet will be facing federal charges, which will be announced at a later date. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the Jamestown Police Department were assisted by the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators and the Jamestown Fire Department.
chautauquatoday.com
Wrong-Way Crash on I-86 Claims Two Lives
Two people have died as a result of a head-on crash on I-86 in the Town of Ellicott. State Police in Jamestown responded to the westbound lanes between Exits 11 and 12 at about 6:00 PM Saturday. Troopers say an investigation determined that a 2009 Toyota Camry driven by 30-year-old Matthew Berry of Randolph was traveling eastbound without headlights on and struck a westbound 2019 Ram 1500 that was driven by 57-year-old Todd Town of Jamestown. Troopers add that the Ram was rear-ended by a 2020 Freightliner that was also traveling westbound. Berry was pronounced dead at the scene, while Town and his passenger, 54-year-old Sandra Town of Jamestown, were taken to area hospitals. Todd later died from his injuries at UPMC Chautauqua, while Sandra is in serious condition at the Hamot Medical Center in Erie. The driver of the Freightliner was uninjured. The investigation determined that Berry suffered from mental illness and had been reported missing to Chautauqua County 911. The crash caused a portion of I-86 to shut down for several hours. State Police and Ellicott Town Police are continuing to investigate the crash, with assistance from the State Police Collision Reconstruction Team, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office also assisted at the scene, along with firefighters from Fluvanna, Ellery Center and Bemus Point, Chautauqua County EMS and County Fire Police.
chautauquatoday.com
Dunkirk Man Arrested After Police Seize Fentanyl in Traffic Stop
A Dunkirk man was arrested on felony drug possession charges after a traffic stop Saturday evening in the city. Dunkirk Police pulled over a vehicle for a violation on Central Avenue at about 7:45 PM, with an investigation leading to the seizure of approximately 19.6 grams of fentanyl from the vehicle. Officers charged the driver, 25-year-old Dakota Cordell, with two counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (intent to sell, narcotic preparation more than a half-ounce) and several vehicle and traffic violations. He was held at Dunkirk Police headquarters pending arraignment.
Comments / 0