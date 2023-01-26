Two people have died as a result of a head-on crash on I-86 in the Town of Ellicott. State Police in Jamestown responded to the westbound lanes between Exits 11 and 12 at about 6:00 PM Saturday. Troopers say an investigation determined that a 2009 Toyota Camry driven by 30-year-old Matthew Berry of Randolph was traveling eastbound without headlights on and struck a westbound 2019 Ram 1500 that was driven by 57-year-old Todd Town of Jamestown. Troopers add that the Ram was rear-ended by a 2020 Freightliner that was also traveling westbound. Berry was pronounced dead at the scene, while Town and his passenger, 54-year-old Sandra Town of Jamestown, were taken to area hospitals. Todd later died from his injuries at UPMC Chautauqua, while Sandra is in serious condition at the Hamot Medical Center in Erie. The driver of the Freightliner was uninjured. The investigation determined that Berry suffered from mental illness and had been reported missing to Chautauqua County 911. The crash caused a portion of I-86 to shut down for several hours. State Police and Ellicott Town Police are continuing to investigate the crash, with assistance from the State Police Collision Reconstruction Team, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office also assisted at the scene, along with firefighters from Fluvanna, Ellery Center and Bemus Point, Chautauqua County EMS and County Fire Police.

ELLICOTT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO