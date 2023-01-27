BUFFALO, N.Y. — The future of 110 and 118 South Park Avenue in Buffalo's Cobblestone District is very much up in the air. Developer and property owner Darryl Carr is pushing for demolition so he can build a high rise, while the city is considering taking the property over through eminent domain. A public hearing on the matter was held on Jan. 10, while a demolition request was adjourned on Jan. 20 in housing court.

