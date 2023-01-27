Read full article on original website
It was a stupid idea! Now, you've got semis & other traffic traveling on side streets with pedestrians walking in the streets because the sidewalks weren't clear. Furthermore, some secondary roads have sharp curves & can actually be more dangerous.
Related
Poloncarz examines categorizing blizzard severity similar to hurricanes
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you had to categorize the December blizzard, how would you?. That's something Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has instructed his emergency management team to figure out. Poloncarz tweeted Tuesday that he told staffers to prepare a so-called blizzard rating system, similar to the way hurricanes...
Erie Co. executive ponders storm decisions
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With Tuesday's bit of sunshine, people may not have been dwelling on the December blizzard and major November lake effect storm of 2022. But considering who and what we lost it is still a major topic of review and discussion at the state, county, and local levels.
Code Blue 15 issued for City of Buffalo Wednesday night and Thursday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Colder temperatures are forecast for Buffalo and Western New York, and because of that, a Code Blue 15 has been issued for the City of Buffalo on Wednesday night and Thursday during the day. The following overnight shelters will be open Wednesday night:. Holy Cross at...
City of Buffalo holding lifeguard training sessions over winter break
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking ahead to warmer temperatures, the City of Buffalo is trying to plan for the summer and staffing outdoor pools. The city and the Police Athletic League of Buffalo will offer free and paid lifeguard training sessions during the February winter break. “We need our young...
India Walton says she is running for the Buffalo Common Council
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready to see India Walton knocking on doors and showing up at city events as she prepares to run for the Buffalo Common Council. Walton broke her silence on the first day of Black History Month during an interview with 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing.
Nate McMurray will run for Erie County Executive
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nate McMurray on Wednesday announced that he is running for Erie County Executive. The former Grand Island supervisor narrowly lost a congressional bid to Republican Chris Collins back in 2018. Now he will challenge current county executive Mark Poloncarz in the June Democratic primary. McMurray says...
Buffalo Hindu Parishad expands with new temple in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Hindu Parishad is celebrating a religious festival called Sri Sri Saraswati Puja. It falls at the same time the Bangladeshi community is also looking to expand with a new temple in West Seneca. This will be the first temple in that area. The Bangladeshi...
Erie County Fair 12-day pass to go on sale
HAMBURG, N.Y. — While it might be a tad on the chilly side right now, warmer days are ahead and so is the Erie County Fair. Back by popular request, the Fair is offering their 12-day pass for $60 (plus fees). The passes go on sale February 7, which is 183 days until Opening Day.
Ask Elyse - extreme winter cold fast facts
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Monday marked the 11th day in a row with snow falling in Buffalo. But this snowy streak will be replaced by frigid temperatures by week's end, where temperatures could fall below zero for the first time in four years. Later this week an arctic front will...
Kaleida Health/UBMD surgery center will come with $25M price tag
BUFFALO, N.Y. — More details on a new ambulatory surgery center in Amherst have emerged as part of a state filing. The center is part of a larger development by Kaleida Health and several UBMD physician practices who are working with Ciminelli Development Corp. to build 716 Health, a 160,000-square-foot, multitenant medical facility off Maple Road near the Northtown Center ice skating facility.
Arctic front to bring chance of snow squalls and sub-zero temperatures by week's end
BUFFALO, N.Y. — All week long Storm Team 2 has been previewing the potential for extremely cold temperatures on Friday and Saturday. But before that, there is an increasing chance for snow squalls ahead of the front that will usher in those bitterly cold conditions afterward. An Arctic cold...
VA urges veterans to sign up for toxic exposure screening
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo VA Benefits Office and Health Care system has been running ads over the last few weeks trying to reach veterans across Western New York about new medical benefits that are now available. It all has to do with the PACT Act that was signed...
Local reaction to Gov. Hochul's budget proposal
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul revealed details about her 2024 New York State budget proposal Wednesday afternoon, and it includes more than $34 billion in school aid. 2 On Your Side talked with Superintendent Michael Cornell on Wednesday afternoon after the governor spoke in Albany, and he is pleased with what she is proposing for education funding.
Man shot while in vehicle at a North Buffalo Burger King
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is in the hospital after being shot in a Burger King parking lot, according to police. On Tuesday around 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 300 block of Amherst Street. Detectives say a 30-year-old man was shot...
Niagara County SPCA overflowing with dogs
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A local animal shelter put out a call for help on social media as it overflows with animals. On Tuesday, the Niagara County SPCA took to Facebook to share that the shelter is currently filled up with dogs. "Dogs in surgery recovery kennels. Dogs in...
Unknown Stories of WNY: Through eminent domain controversy, remembering Buffalo's last blacksmith
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The future of 110 and 118 South Park Avenue in Buffalo's Cobblestone District is very much up in the air. Developer and property owner Darryl Carr is pushing for demolition so he can build a high rise, while the city is considering taking the property over through eminent domain. A public hearing on the matter was held on Jan. 10, while a demolition request was adjourned on Jan. 20 in housing court.
Judge rejects motion to allow for the distribution of cannabis licenses in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Frustration continues for Western New Yorkers in the cannabis industry who are going to have to continue to wait until the first adult-retail cannabis dispensary is opened in the region after a judge dismissed a motion to allow the distribution of these licenses in the area, leaving all in the Western New York industry in limbo.
School districts push for universal meals in New York state
SANBORN, N.Y. — Schools across the country offered students free breakfast and lunch during the height of the pandemic, but that federal funding is now gone. Now some schools in New York state are pushing to change that. The superintendent at the Niagara Wheatfield Central School District says the...
Judge denies motion to amend preliminary injunction restricting dispensaries in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A lawsuit is still delaying recreational cannabis dispensaries from opening in Western New York. On Tuesday, a federal judge denied a motion from the New York Attorney General's Office to alter a preliminary injunction issued by a judge in the Northern District which is what's legally restricting licensing for dispensaries in Western New York for the time being.
New York state ranks 2nd in 'Best Place for Singles', according to study
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Valentine's Day is just around the corner and many singles will be looking for love. Everyone has a checklist on what they're looking for in a date; attractiveness, good sense of humor, good education, etc. But, where is the best place for singles? Believe it or...
