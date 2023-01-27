ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants Pass, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAAL-TV

New Mexico considers roasted chile as official state aroma

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The sweet smell of green chile roasting on an open flame permeates New Mexico every fall, wafting from roadside stands and grocery store parking lots and inducing mouth-watering visions of culinary wonders. Now one state lawmaker says it’s time for everyone to wake up and...
COLORADO STATE
KAAL-TV

California has huge snowpack, but dry trend raises worries

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The mountain snowpack that supplies a significant amount of California’s water got an incredible boost from recent powerful storms and is outpacing the state’s wettest season on record, state water officials said Wednesday. But its too soon to know if the winter will...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KAAL-TV

Atlantic City casino smoking ban bill to get Feb. 13 hearing

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers will soon discuss a proposed law that would ban smoking in Atlantic City’s casinos, the first action in nearly three years on an emotional issue that is dividing casino patrons and sickening some workers. The state Senate Health, Human Services...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
KAAL-TV

Governor Walz signs CROWN Act into law

(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz has signed the CROWN Act into law, explicitly prohibiting racial discrimination based on natural hair texture and hair styles such as braids, locs, and twists. A ceremonial bill signing will take place later this week. “Discrimination has no place in Minnesota,” said...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Lawsuit: WVa abortion ban irrational, unconstitutional

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An abortion provider filed a lawsuit Wednesday seeking to overturn West Virginia’s near-total ban, saying it is unconstitutional, irrational and causes irreparable harm to the state’s only abortion clinic and its patients. The lawsuit asks for a halt to the four-month-old abortion ban...
CHARLESTON, WV
KAAL-TV

Risks of feeding wildlife in the winter

(ABC 6 News) – A new warning from the Iowa and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, urging people not to feed wildlife during the winter. According to Minnesota’s DNR, pheasant numbers are increasing across the state. But something that could hurt the growing population is new reports of corn being left along the road. Which the department says appears to be an attempt to help feed ringtail pheasants.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Georgia faces hurdles to get foster children out of hotels

ATLANTA (AP) — Dozens of Georgia’s most troubled foster children are housed in hotels or state offices each night, because the state can’t find a better place for them to stay. But officials trying to end the practice face fights with the state’s own insurer and a lack of treatment beds.
GEORGIA STATE
KAAL-TV

Judge: Defiant NJ beach town can sue for $21M in dune costs

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey beach town that defied state environmental authorities and fixed its dunes that were seriously eroded by a storm can proceed with a lawsuit seeking to recover $21 million it spent bulking up its shoreline, but cannot build a bulkhead to permanently thwart the waves, a judge ruled Wednesday.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy