(ABC 6 News) – A new warning from the Iowa and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, urging people not to feed wildlife during the winter. According to Minnesota’s DNR, pheasant numbers are increasing across the state. But something that could hurt the growing population is new reports of corn being left along the road. Which the department says appears to be an attempt to help feed ringtail pheasants.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO