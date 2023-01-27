Read full article on original website
Mainers can now track the status of your $450 energy relief check
Mainers can now track the status of their $450 energy relief checks using a new website from Maine Revenue Services. The first round of $450 winter energy relief payments were mailed to eligible Maine taxpayers on Monday. The $450 winter relief payments are part of Gov. Mills’ Emergency Energy Relief...
The first round of $450 energy relief checks are in the mail
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills says the first round of $450 winter energy relief payments are being mailed to eligible Maine taxpayers on Monday. The $450 winter relief payments are part of Gov. Mills’ Emergency Energy Relief Plan to help keep Mainers warm and secure this winter amid near record high energy costs.
Gov. Mills to deliver budget address on Valentine's Day
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP/WGME) — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills plans to address a joint session of the Maine Legislature on Valentine’s Day. The governor will use the address on the evening of Feb. 14 to highlight her budget proposal and outline actions she is taking to strengthen the economy.
'I think the time has come:' Bills aim to arm staff, security guards in Maine schools
AUGUSTA (WGME) – Republican lawmakers are proposing arming teachers and school security guards in Maine as a response to school shootings across the country. There are three bills so far that could allow for school staff or security guards to be armed. Some lawmakers believe this could be helpful...
Maine targets summer rollout after final public hearing on sports betting rules
AUGUSTA (WGME)-- Sports gambling in Maine is a big step closer to getting underway, but Maine broadcasters and tribal leaders say some of the proposed rules go too far. On Tuesday, the Maine Gambling Control Unit held its final public hearing on the rules that will govern sports wagering in Maine. It paves the way for the first bets to be placed perhaps as early as this summer.
Program helps Maine veterans fight back against loneliness
Loneliness is more than just a feeling of isolation. The U.S. Surgeon General recently described it being just as harmful to health as smoking. The Department of Veterans Affairs is now fighting back against loneliness among its vets, especially in Maine. Loneliness and isolation have negative mental and physical effects,...
'This has been going on for months:' Mail delivery delays cause headaches for Mainers
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Mail delivery delays are causing headaches for Mainers. From Westbrook to Portland to Cumberland, some people say they're waiting several days, even weeks, for letters and packages. This is an ongoing problem, with postal leaders saying the workforce shortage is at the center of it all. The...
Maine GOP proposes plan to give parents more power in schools
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The idea of a parent's bill of rights is one that Maine Republicans have mentioned before. Tuesday, they took steps towards that with several bills that would put more power in the hands of parents. “If there’s curriculum there that parents don’t agree with, then they can...
Dr. Shah reflects on Maine's handling of COVID-19 pandemic as he prepares for promotion
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah is set to take on the second highest role in the U.S. CDC. Most of his time in Maine was spent on the COVID crisis. It has now been three years since the first confirmed COVID case reached the U.S. Since...
Mainers urged to keep your pets safe amid dangerously cold temperatures
An arctic airmass is set to bring dangerous cold and wind chills to Maine Friday night through Saturday. Police are warning Mainers to keep your pets safe in the cold weather. Police are urging people to keep pets inside as much as possible. It's a common misbelief that because of...
Camping reservations open for several Maine state parks
Maine state park campground reservations open for some locations on Wednesday after record breaking seasons the past few years. Sebago Lake State Park and Lily Bay State Park camping reservations go live at 9 a.m. Wednesday. These are two of the most popular state parks and they'll get booked up pretty fast.
Maine finalizes wording for November ballot questions
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced the final wording of two referendum questions Tuesday. The citizen's initiative question about Pine Tree Power asks:. “Do you want to create a new quasi-governmental power company governed by an elected board to acquire and operate existing for-profit electricity transmission...
Maine ratepayers to pay $1B for Aroostook wind power line
(BDN) -- A state regulator on Tuesday said Maine ratepayers would foot the bill for 60 percent of a massive new Aroostook County wind power line that will link the region to the New England electric grid. The share for Maine ratepayers would be $1 billion, or $1 per month...
Maine officially opens moose permit lottery application process for 2023 season
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The application process for the 2023 Maine moose permit lottery is officially open. The deadline to enter the lottery is May 15. The official drawing for moose permits will be held on June 10 in Augusta. For more information, click here.
Gov. Mills nominates York County justice to state's high court
AUGUSTA (WGME) – Gov. Janet Mills nominated Superior Court Justice Wayne R. Douglas to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court on Tuesday. The 71-year-old has served on the Maine Superior Court and Maine District Court for more than two decades. “Justice Douglas’ sharp legal mind, measured temperament, and dedication to...
Gas prices in Maine creep up
Gas prices in Maine are creeping up. According to AAA, the current average for a gallon of gas in Maine is $3.50. That's up about 8 cents from a week ago. Prices in Maine are about 12 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand about 8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Extreme cold likely to affect performance of heat pumps in Maine this weekend
PORTLAND (WGME) – While heat pumps are considered extremely efficient, the extreme cold this weekend will likely impact their performance. Electric heat pumps work by pulling heat out of the air to heat a home, but they can also be reversed to cool a building by pulling the air out of a room and sending it back outside.
Maine still holds the world record for the tallest snowman
(BDN) -- There have been more than a few Guinness World Records verified in Maine. For instance, Zachary Miller set a record for fastest one-mile run while wearing swim fins in 2014 at Brunswick High School. In 2015, Michael Diggins set a record for most ears of corn husked in one minute — he did 13 — in his hometown of Scarborough.
Failed New Mexico legislative candidate indicted in shootings that targeted elected officials
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (TND) — A grand jury in New Mexico has indicted a failed Republican state legislative candidate who allegedly was so angry over losing his 2022 midterm election that he conspired with others to shoot the homes and businesses of elected officials in the state's largest city. Solomon...
This is what cockroach racing in Maine looks like
AUGUSTA (BDN) -- It wasn’t exactly the Kentucky Derby, but things got exciting at a small racetrack in Augusta this past weekend. More than 40 participants at the Maine Entomological Society’s winter workshop had the chance to try their luck racing Madagascar hissing cockroaches, an insect known for its size and speed.
