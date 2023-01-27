ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Mainers can now track the status of your $450 energy relief check

Mainers can now track the status of their $450 energy relief checks using a new website from Maine Revenue Services. The first round of $450 winter energy relief payments were mailed to eligible Maine taxpayers on Monday. The $450 winter relief payments are part of Gov. Mills’ Emergency Energy Relief...
The first round of $450 energy relief checks are in the mail

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills says the first round of $450 winter energy relief payments are being mailed to eligible Maine taxpayers on Monday. The $450 winter relief payments are part of Gov. Mills’ Emergency Energy Relief Plan to help keep Mainers warm and secure this winter amid near record high energy costs.
Gov. Mills to deliver budget address on Valentine's Day

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP/WGME) — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills plans to address a joint session of the Maine Legislature on Valentine’s Day. The governor will use the address on the evening of Feb. 14 to highlight her budget proposal and outline actions she is taking to strengthen the economy.
Maine targets summer rollout after final public hearing on sports betting rules

AUGUSTA (WGME)-- Sports gambling in Maine is a big step closer to getting underway, but Maine broadcasters and tribal leaders say some of the proposed rules go too far. On Tuesday, the Maine Gambling Control Unit held its final public hearing on the rules that will govern sports wagering in Maine. It paves the way for the first bets to be placed perhaps as early as this summer.
Program helps Maine veterans fight back against loneliness

Loneliness is more than just a feeling of isolation. The U.S. Surgeon General recently described it being just as harmful to health as smoking. The Department of Veterans Affairs is now fighting back against loneliness among its vets, especially in Maine. Loneliness and isolation have negative mental and physical effects,...
Maine GOP proposes plan to give parents more power in schools

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The idea of a parent's bill of rights is one that Maine Republicans have mentioned before. Tuesday, they took steps towards that with several bills that would put more power in the hands of parents. “If there’s curriculum there that parents don’t agree with, then they can...
Camping reservations open for several Maine state parks

Maine state park campground reservations open for some locations on Wednesday after record breaking seasons the past few years. Sebago Lake State Park and Lily Bay State Park camping reservations go live at 9 a.m. Wednesday. These are two of the most popular state parks and they'll get booked up pretty fast.
Maine finalizes wording for November ballot questions

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced the final wording of two referendum questions Tuesday. The citizen's initiative question about Pine Tree Power asks:. “Do you want to create a new quasi-governmental power company governed by an elected board to acquire and operate existing for-profit electricity transmission...
Maine ratepayers to pay $1B for Aroostook wind power line

(BDN) -- A state regulator on Tuesday said Maine ratepayers would foot the bill for 60 percent of a massive new Aroostook County wind power line that will link the region to the New England electric grid. The share for Maine ratepayers would be $1 billion, or $1 per month...
Gov. Mills nominates York County justice to state's high court

AUGUSTA (WGME) – Gov. Janet Mills nominated Superior Court Justice Wayne R. Douglas to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court on Tuesday. The 71-year-old has served on the Maine Superior Court and Maine District Court for more than two decades. “Justice Douglas’ sharp legal mind, measured temperament, and dedication to...
Gas prices in Maine creep up

Gas prices in Maine are creeping up. According to AAA, the current average for a gallon of gas in Maine is $3.50. That's up about 8 cents from a week ago. Prices in Maine are about 12 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand about 8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Maine still holds the world record for the tallest snowman

(BDN) -- There have been more than a few Guinness World Records verified in Maine. For instance, Zachary Miller set a record for fastest one-mile run while wearing swim fins in 2014 at Brunswick High School. In 2015, Michael Diggins set a record for most ears of corn husked in one minute — he did 13 — in his hometown of Scarborough.
This is what cockroach racing in Maine looks like

AUGUSTA (BDN) -- It wasn’t exactly the Kentucky Derby, but things got exciting at a small racetrack in Augusta this past weekend. More than 40 participants at the Maine Entomological Society’s winter workshop had the chance to try their luck racing Madagascar hissing cockroaches, an insect known for its size and speed.
