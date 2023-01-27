Woman catches peeping Tom spying on her inside Gwinnett dressing room, police investigating

BUFORD, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman has a warning for others after she says she caught a man filming her with a phone in a fitting room next to hers.

The victim, who spoke with Channel 2′s Matt Johnson anonymously, says she was inside the Plato’s Closet in Buford last Wednesday when she spotted a phone in between her fitting room and the one next to hers.

“I just felt so violated and just really gross and uncomfortable and scared,” she said. “I just wanted him to be away from me.”

She remembers going into the fitting room and making the shocking discovery soon after changing clothes.

“As soon as I’m putting on an article of clothing, I go and I look and I see there’s a camera slid in between the wall and the divider. I reached up, knocked the camera through the wall and yelled.”

When she confronted the man, she says he wouldn’t unlock his phone for her to see if anything was recorded. The man was asked to leave by store employees before police arrived, she said.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer went inside the fitting room Thursday afternoon and found a space between the divider and the wall that’s small enough to fit a phone. After checking if the unisex room next to his was empty, he slid his phone through and was able to see inside.

“It’s like a breeding ground for predators,” she said.

Gwinnett County police are investigating the case as a potential peeping Tom case.

A photo of the man taken by the victim immediately after the incident has been shared with detectives. The photo is also posted inside the store because the owner tells me he’s banned from the location.

Employees have also been instructed to not let men and women be in fitting rooms next to each other while the owner works to fill the space between the walls.

The victim says she fears there may be other victims and wants others to look out for openings when in a changing area.

“Always watch where you are and who may be watching you,” she said.

