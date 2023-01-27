Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Watch: Video Shows Deadly Portion of San Diego Countywide Shooting Spree
A Bay Terraces man's security cameras caught a deadly portion of a shooting spree that police say targeted random victims in three locations in San Diego County. Jaime Gonzalez, a 22-year-old Lemon Grove resident, is accused of triggering the spree that killed a man and injured another in Bay Terraces, injured two 15-year-olds in Encanto and threatened the lives of three more in Encanto and Spring Valley.
NBC San Diego
Lemon Grove Man Pleads Not Guilty to Murder, Attempted Murder in County-Wide Shooting Spree
A Lemon Grove man suspected of killing one man and injuring three other people in a trio of shootings in Encanto, Bay Terraces and Spring Valley pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and attempted murder charges. Jaime Gonzalez, 22, is accused of opening fire on seven random victims during a...
NBC San Diego
Family Members Found Missing Man's Body in Otay Valley Park; 18-Year-Old Arrested: San Diego Police
The San Diego Police Department announced the identity of a man found stabbed to death in Otay Valley Regional Park over the weekend, and the arrest of a suspect in the victim's alleged killing. The body of Jose Gonzalez, a 49-year-old from Chula Vista who was reported missing on Saturday,...
NBC San Diego
Random Attacks: 1 Person Killed, 8 Hospitalized After 3 San Diego Crime Sprees
In just the last week, one person is dead, three were shot, two were stabbed, and three others were also hospitalized after being assaulted. What connects these separate attacks: All of the victims were selected at random, according to investigators. Three people are now in custody after the trio of...
NBC San Diego
WATCH: Firefighters Rescue German Shephard That Fell Down 30-Foot Hole in South Bay
A German shepherd named Indy who spent hours at the bottom of a 30- to 50-foot hole in a South Bay backyard Wednesday afternoon was pulled to safety by firefighters. The call to firefighters was made at around 2:30 p.m. Indy's owner said the dog is a veteran of a sheriff's department in Arizona, and that he rents out part of his large property near Vista and Bonita Glen drives in Chula Vista for other owners who want to give their pups a space to run.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Begins Enforcing New Sidewalk Vendor Ordinance in Beach Communities
For the past two years, Albert has set up in the same spot on the Pacific Beach Boardwalk making and selling custom jewelry. “I do super unique things and then more generic stuff too but I just do it because I believe that this is a really good way to connect with people,” said Albert, a sidewalk vendor in Pacific Beach.
NBC San Diego
San Diego, You Might Hear More Loud Booms Wednesday and Thursday Night
Residents in central San Diego heard a resounding boom from U.S. Army training Tuesday night, and more are on the way, according to Lt. Col. Mike Burns, U.S. Army Special Operations Command. The Army training will continue through Thursday night, Lt. Col. Burns said. From Jan. 24 to Feb. 2,...
NBC San Diego
Would San Diegans Pay 50 Cents for Downtown Bathrooms? Would Homeless Have to Pay?
It's happened to everyone: You're in the Gaslamp, say, or the East Village and you need to, well, go, but there's no bathroom. If you're a reasonably well-dressed person, you may sneak into a bar or restaurant. But what if you're homeless?. Now, imagine if there were lots of public...
NBC San Diego
Bear Orphaned Possibly by Winter Storm Undergoes Care in San Diego County
A bed-headed black bear cub that may have been orphaned by recent winter storms was rescued and transported to San Diego County for rehabilitation. The San Diego Humane Society’s (SDHS) Ramona Wildlife Center took in a roughly 10-month-old female cub on Jan. 26. The young bear was found thin and abandoned in Bakersfield last month and was then rescued by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW).
NBC San Diego
La Mesa Souplantation Revival Scraps Old Location and Adult Day Care Collaboration
The long-awaited and long-debated La Mesa Souplantation-concept restaurant revival is taking a dramatic turn from previous plans. The woman behind the business idea, Hannah Romita, told NBC 7 that the business will no longer be opening in the building that once housed La Mesa's official Souplantation restaurant — and it will also no longer share space with an adult day care center.
NBC San Diego
Students Earn Salary While Going to College in New South Bay Program
Imagine this: Someone offers to pay your way through school, and they also pay you a salary with benefits while you’re in school, and guarantee you a job upon graduation. “Uh, I was like, ‘So, what’s the catch?’ " said a skeptical; Judith Ramirez. "It’s too good to be true.”
NBC San Diego
Here's How Much Rain and Snow This Storm Dumped on San Diego
Another multi-day storm soaked San Diego County to start this week. Thankfully, this one didn't bring surging tides and destructive winds along with it -- but it did bring snow. That means instead of counting toppled trees and calculating damage to city infrastructure, we can just focus on how much...
NBC San Diego
Popular Pine Valley Diner Slated to Close, Owners Announce
A mountain-area diner that’s been a popular stop for Pine Valley visitors strolling by for the snow seasons is slated to close early February, the owners announced. Major’s Diner, which is nestled in the Cleveland National Forest on historic Highway 80, will be shutting down Feb. 5. The comfort foods eatery announced earlier this month on its Facebook page that its owners lost the lease for the restaurant.
NBC San Diego
Alaska Airlines Increases Nonstops to the East Coast, Pacific Northwest
Alaska Airlines will begin offering daily nonstop flights between San Diego International Airport and Washington, D.C., and Eugene, Oregon, starting June 15, it was announced Monday. Alaska will also run seasonal nonstop service between San Diego and Tampa, Florida, beginning Oct. 5. Flights to Tampa will operate daily, representing the...
NBC San Diego
Wet Weather: Winter Storm Bringing All-Day Rain, Snow to San Diego County
Pack your umbrellas and if you live in mountain communities, be sure to don your snowshoes; a winter storm is forecasted to deliver measurable rain and snow to San Diego County on Monday. “As we head through the day, have the umbrella,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen warned. “The rain’s...
NBC San Diego
Aztecs Fall On The Road At Nevada
San Diego State was in position late to earn a key road win in the Mountain West Conference, but Nevada closed the game on an 18-9 run, pulling away for a 75-66 victory. After beating the 22nd ranked Aztecs, Nevada students stormed the court at the Lawlor Events Center. The...
