Is Illinois expecting a major earthquake?
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — With February being National Earthquake Awareness Month, the Illinois Emergency Management System believes it is a great time to remind Illinoisians to prepare for a potential earthquake. “Illinois sits between the New Madrid Fault Zone and the Wabash Valley Seismic Zone,” explained Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “I […]
When Will Northern Illinois See More Rime Ice?
Before we get to when we'll see one of nature's most beautiful presentations, let's take a look at what exactly we're talking about. Rime ice is a type of ice that forms on objects in cold, foggy conditions. It is a white, granular ice that forms when supercooled water droplets freeze onto the surface of an object. The droplets freeze instantly and create a layer of ice that can accumulate to several centimeters thick. Rime ice is often confused with hoar frost, which is similar in appearance but forms differently.
Report: Illinois leads states in utility shutoffs
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new report found that gas and electricity shutoffs soared in Illinois last year. The report cites ComEd and Nicor Gas as extreme examples of ordering shutoffs for non-payment in 2022. ComEd reportedly cancelled service for more than 225,000 customers through October of last year. That is up 27% from the […]
Am I paying too much in taxes in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — According to a study from 2022, Illinois’ state and local taxes have risen from 11.2% in 2019 to 12.9% in 2022. Illinois’s tax burden now ranks the 7th highest in the U.S. Only New York, Connecticut, Hawaii, Vermont, California, and New Jersey pay more. Most recent research finds that Illinois’ property […]
National store chain closes another location in Illinois
A major store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Illinois this week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, a CVS Pharmacy in St. Charles is expected to close permanently, according to the Daily Herald.
CUB challenges Ameren Illinois gas and electric rate increase request
One of Illinois’ utility watchdogs is promising to study a new rate hike request by central and southern Illinois’ largest energy provider. Ameren Illinois has asked the Illinois Commerce Commission for about $160 million on the natural gas side of the company and is asking for a four-year electric rate hike of about $435.6 million. It is not known yet what that would mean for the average household.
Illinois quick hits: Retailer announces closures; Caterpillar workers favor strike
Bed, Bath and Beyond announces closures Bed, Bath and Beyond is closing more than 100 stores nationwide, including 10 in Illinois. The struggling retailer announced last week that it is in default on its loans. Store locations affected by the announcement include Chicago, Champaign, Bourbonnais Joliet, Vernon Hills, Quincy, Gurnee, Schaumburg and downstate Fairview Heights and Carbondale. ...
Need housing help in Illinois? Check your eligibility and apply for Homeowners Assistance Program to get up to $60,000
Is it worth living in Illinois? Many of you may say 'no,' but I feel that Illinois is worth living with family. One of the core benefits of making Illinois your hometown is that you get to know many friendly and cooperative people.
ComEd reports 85 percent of northern Illinois customers experienced at most one outage in 2022
Despite sometimes severe weather patterns, 2022 was, for many in northern Illinois, a year without electric troubles – according to ComEd, its investments in the power grid brought reliability that allowed nearly 3.5 million customers ... Read More » The post ComEd reports 85 percent of northern Illinois customers experienced at most one outage in 2022 appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
Nearly a day after sleet fell in southern Ill., some are still chipping their way out
HERRIN, IL. (KFVS) - The main roads may be cleared, but parking lots and sidewalks are still covered in ice. Some residents in southern Illinois are still chipping away from yesterday’s storm. Thomas Shanahan has been clearing properties since Monday night. He said he worked from 6 p.m. on...
Utility shutoffs for nonpayment soar across Illinois and the Chicago area
CHICAGO - Chicago-area electricity and gas suppliers are among national leaders in cutting off customers for nonpayment, with the situation a sign of "utility corruption" in Illinois, according to a report issued Monday by three groups critical of the fossil fuel industry. The report cited ComEd and Nicor Gas as...
Light sleet, snow expected in some areas this evening and overnight
It’ll be a quiet day across the region, with more sun than clouds. Not as cold as it has been, but still below average for this time of year.
Stolen John Deere Tractor Spotted Driving Down Illinois Bike Path
A teenage boy in Illinois thought it would be fun to take a stolen tractor on a joyride but he ended up getting caught. Prank With Tractor Ends Up With Illinois Police Involved. I'm going to take a big guess here and say this 16-year-old boy in Champaign was just...
12 Things You SHOULD and SHOULDN’T Do When It’s Below Zero in Illinois
I have lived in Illinois all my life so I really don't mind the winter, except when I have to drive on snowy roads or it gets so cold my face feels like it will freeze off as soon as I step outdoors. Since we happen to be smack in the middle of the stupid cold part of an Illinois winter, I think a reminder of what things we should and shouldn't be doing to make it through is something we may all need right now.
Can I have tinted car windows in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tinted car windows can give drivers some much needed privacy, but how tinted is to tinted in that State of Illinois? As it turns out, tinting windows in Illinois not only depends on which car window it is, but also the type of vehicles, according to the Wabash County Sheriff. It […]
Ameren Illinois spokesman explains rate request
Ameren Illinois has filed paperwork with the Illinois Commerce Commission seeking a rate adjustment in 2024 that would increase the average household bill be about $6 per month on the electric side of the business, and just slightly more than that for natural gas. Specifically, the utility is asking for about $160 million on the natural gas side of the company and about $435.6 million over four-years for electric.
Today is National Unclaimed Property Day. Are you owed money?
February 1, 2023 – Today is National Unclaimed Property Day and the state says the perfect way to celebrate is to find out if you have cash owed to you on the state’s ICash website. The ICash website is a searchable database where people can check for unclaimed...
Ameren Illinois asks state utility regulatory commission for rate increases
(25 News Now) - Ameren Illinois has asked the Illinois Commerce Commission for electric and gas rate increases that would drive utility bills even higher. Ameren Illinois has asked for a $160.4 million gas increase and a four-year, $435 million hike in electric rates. The request follows Ameren receiving more...
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can apply
It won't be wrong to say that Illinois is a diverse state and has large metropolitan areas. The major ones are the Chicago metropolitan area, the Metro East section, and others.
Major discount grocery store chain opens another new location in Illinois
If you've been looking for another place to help you save money on your grocery bill, you may be interested to learn that a major discount grocery store chain recently opened another new store location in Illinois. Read on to learn more.
