Putnam County, IL

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is Illinois expecting a major earthquake?

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — With February being National Earthquake Awareness Month, the Illinois Emergency Management System believes it is a great time to remind Illinoisians to prepare for a potential earthquake. “Illinois sits between the New Madrid Fault Zone and the Wabash Valley Seismic Zone,” explained Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “I […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

When Will Northern Illinois See More Rime Ice?

Before we get to when we'll see one of nature's most beautiful presentations, let's take a look at what exactly we're talking about. Rime ice is a type of ice that forms on objects in cold, foggy conditions. It is a white, granular ice that forms when supercooled water droplets freeze onto the surface of an object. The droplets freeze instantly and create a layer of ice that can accumulate to several centimeters thick. Rime ice is often confused with hoar frost, which is similar in appearance but forms differently.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Report: Illinois leads states in utility shutoffs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new report found that gas and electricity shutoffs soared in Illinois last year. The report cites ComEd and Nicor Gas as extreme examples of ordering shutoffs for non-payment in 2022. ComEd reportedly cancelled service for more than 225,000 customers through October of last year. That is up 27% from the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Am I paying too much in taxes in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — According to a study from 2022, Illinois’ state and local taxes have risen from 11.2% in 2019 to 12.9% in 2022. Illinois’s tax burden now ranks the 7th highest in the U.S. Only New York, Connecticut, Hawaii, Vermont, California, and New Jersey pay more. Most recent research finds that Illinois’ property […]
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

CUB challenges Ameren Illinois gas and electric rate increase request

One of Illinois’ utility watchdogs is promising to study a new rate hike request by central and southern Illinois’ largest energy provider. Ameren Illinois has asked the Illinois Commerce Commission for about $160 million on the natural gas side of the company and is asking for a four-year electric rate hike of about $435.6 million. It is not known yet what that would mean for the average household.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Retailer announces closures; Caterpillar workers favor strike

Bed, Bath and Beyond announces closures Bed, Bath and Beyond is closing more than 100 stores nationwide, including 10 in Illinois. The struggling retailer announced last week that it is in default on its loans. Store locations affected by the announcement include Chicago, Champaign, Bourbonnais Joliet, Vernon Hills, Quincy, Gurnee, Schaumburg and downstate Fairview Heights and Carbondale. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Energy Insider

ComEd reports 85 percent of northern Illinois customers experienced at most one outage in 2022

Despite sometimes severe weather patterns, 2022 was, for many in northern Illinois, a year without electric troubles – according to ComEd, its investments in the power grid brought reliability that allowed nearly 3.5 million customers ... Read More » The post ComEd reports 85 percent of northern Illinois customers experienced at most one outage in 2022 appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Utility shutoffs for nonpayment soar across Illinois and the Chicago area

CHICAGO - Chicago-area electricity and gas suppliers are among national leaders in cutting off customers for nonpayment, with the situation a sign of "utility corruption" in Illinois, according to a report issued Monday by three groups critical of the fossil fuel industry. The report cited ComEd and Nicor Gas as...
CHICAGO, IL
1520 The Ticket

12 Things You SHOULD and SHOULDN’T Do When It’s Below Zero in Illinois

I have lived in Illinois all my life so I really don't mind the winter, except when I have to drive on snowy roads or it gets so cold my face feels like it will freeze off as soon as I step outdoors. Since we happen to be smack in the middle of the stupid cold part of an Illinois winter, I think a reminder of what things we should and shouldn't be doing to make it through is something we may all need right now.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I have tinted car windows in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tinted car windows can give drivers some much needed privacy, but how tinted is to tinted in that State of Illinois? As it turns out, tinting windows in Illinois not only depends on which car window it is, but also the type of vehicles, according to the Wabash County Sheriff. It […]
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Ameren Illinois spokesman explains rate request

Ameren Illinois has filed paperwork with the Illinois Commerce Commission seeking a rate adjustment in 2024 that would increase the average household bill be about $6 per month on the electric side of the business, and just slightly more than that for natural gas. Specifically, the utility is asking for about $160 million on the natural gas side of the company and about $435.6 million over four-years for electric.
ILLINOIS STATE
nowdecatur.com

Today is National Unclaimed Property Day. Are you owed money?

February 1, 2023 – Today is National Unclaimed Property Day and the state says the perfect way to celebrate is to find out if you have cash owed to you on the state’s ICash website. The ICash website is a searchable database where people can check for unclaimed...
ILLINOIS STATE

