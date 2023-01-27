Help police identify package thieves in Cañon City
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying package thieves who stole from a home on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
If you can identify the pictured suspects, or know of their whereabouts, contact the Cañon City Police Department.
