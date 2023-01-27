ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canon City, CO

Help police identify package thieves in Cañon City

By Alina Lee
 6 days ago

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying package thieves who stole from a home on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

    Courtesy of Cañon City Police Department
    Courtesy of Cañon City Police Department

If you can identify the pictured suspects, or know of their whereabouts, contact the Cañon City Police Department.

