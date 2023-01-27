SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It was a busy weekend with our latest round of snow, and a busy morning with some roads that were slick from what was left behind. But as we’ve gone into the second half of the day, things have started to improve on our roads in many areas and our weather should remain pretty quiet for the rest of the night when it comes to wet weather. However, we know Michigan winter won’t let us off that easy. We see the storm systems slow down, but now the cold will begin ramping up and a chilly bus stop is ahead tomorrow morning!

