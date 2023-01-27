Read full article on original website
The Saginaw Co Zoo Asking for Paper Products
Judge to determine if Oxford school employees will be dismissed from school shooting lawsuits. Should Oxford Community School defendants be dismissed from all civil lawsuits related to the deadly November 2021 school shooting?. Updated: 41 minutes ago. |. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced the arrest of a former police...
Another brisk day before a few snow showers Thursday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although today has been slightly warmer than Tuesday, you’ll want to keep the same cold weather gear you had yesterday with you today! This Wednesday’s weather remains dry and quiet overall, then our next chance to see a few flakes fly is on Thursday afternoon. For anyone hoping for more snow, this isn’t expected to bring much to Mid-Michigan, but it should be able to put a light fresh coat of snow on top of what we already have!
Biden-Harris Administration announces $33.6M for Michigan to improve roads
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a historic $800 million in grant awards on Wednesday for 510 projects through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program. The program includes 14 grants for communities in Michigan. Established by President Joe Biden’s infrastructure...
Michigan residents encouraged to check for unclaimed property
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Feb. 1 marks National Unclaimed Property Day. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging Michigan residents to conduct a search online to see if they have any lost or abandoned property as party of National Unclaimed Property Day on Wednesday. “Unclaimed Property Day is our annual reminder that...
February marks the start of Black History Month
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist recognized the beginning of Black History Month with a proclamation honoring the contributions of Black Americans to the progress of both Michigan and the United States. “This February, we celebrate the immeasurable role Black Americans have played...
Local animal shelters to offer reduced fees for adoption
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - This month, animal shelters are inviting you to adopt your valentine at a lower price!. From Feb. 9 to Feb. 15, The BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its “Empty the Shelters - Adopt Your Valentine” event, partnering with many animal shelters across Michigan. During this time, the foundation is sponsoring reduced adoption fees so shelters can charge $50 or less to families looking to give pets their forever homes.
Michigan’s Presidential Primary Elections may move up
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s Presidential Primary Election is likely moving up. The Michigan House of Representatives approved a proposal to move the Presidential Primary to Feb. 27, but more work needs to be done before it takes effect in time for the 2024 election. The fight over Michigan’s...
Judge to determine if Oxford schools will be dismissed from school shooting lawsuit
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Judge Mary Ellen Brennan will hear oral arguments at Oakland County 6th Circuit Court in Pontiac to determine if Oxford schools should be dismissed from the deadly school shooting lawsuit. Wednesday’s ruling will determine the next steps on whether Oxford Community School defendants should be dismissed...
A bit warmer Thursday, a chance for snow showers returns
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a cold week around Mid-Michigan and while it won’t be improving drastically, we may get a slight break on Thursday. Temperatures are expected to be a little bit warmer as we enter the second half of the workweek but don’t expect that to stick around too long. We see another drop in temps quickly behind a warmer day tomorrow, and we’ll also have our next chance of snow showers returning too.
Slick roads remain Monday, staying cold
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The last handful of days have seen snowy weather make a much-awaited return to Mid-Michigan! The perfect timing of that lined up with Snowfest too. Some light snow still remains this morning, but the main takeaway are snowy and icy roads remaining through today. Colder weather also resides through much of this week, making it feel a lot more like winter after the “warmer” January we’ve had.
Local organizations work to solve veteran homelessness
Carrollton Twp police chief dies
CARROLLTON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A community is in mourning after its police chief, who also served as township director, died on Saturday, Jan. 28. The Carrollton Township Police department announced Police Chief Craig Oatten’s death in a Facebook post on Monday after a two year battle with cancer.
Michigan bill could offer tax breaks for donating blood
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It is no secret organizations like The American Red Cross and hospitals across the country are looking for more blood donors. In Michigan, you could get some tax breaks for donating blood. That is if a newly introduced bill passes. Democratic State Representative Rachel Hood proposed...
Quiet weather and some sunshine for Tuesday, cold air sticks around
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It was a busy weekend with our latest round of snow, and a busy morning with some roads that were slick from what was left behind. But as we’ve gone into the second half of the day, things have started to improve on our roads in many areas and our weather should remain pretty quiet for the rest of the night when it comes to wet weather. However, we know Michigan winter won’t let us off that easy. We see the storm systems slow down, but now the cold will begin ramping up and a chilly bus stop is ahead tomorrow morning!
Nessel announces PFAS settlement with Asahi Inc.
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - A plastics company will pay to clean up PFAS contamination around its former facility in southeastern Michigan. This settlement could lay the groundwork for the more than 200 other PFAS-contaminated sites across the state, including dozens in mid-Michigan. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced a settlement...
Carrollton Twp holds meeting following death of police chief
Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Police are looking for a suspect accused of crashing his vehicle into a Saginaw Township clothing store and stealing $2,700 in merchandise. Nessel announces PFAS settlement with Asahi Inc. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The settlement and the consent decree...
