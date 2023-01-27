Read full article on original website
Related
Public defenders assigned in Fayetteville capital murder case
A pair of public defenders have been named to serve as counsel for the defendant in an upcoming Fayetteville capital murder trial.
US Marshals offer reward for info on suspected MS-13 gang member accused in deadly Arkansas shooting
Federal officials and Springdale police are asking for the public’s help with tracking down a suspected gang member believed to be involved in the killing of an Arkansas man.
Seen this guy? It may be worth $30,000.00
Know this guy? It may be worth $30,000.00. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of $30,000.00 for information leading to the location of Jason Lierl. Lierl was last seen between the areas of Capps Ranches Road in Benton County, Arkansas, and County Road 1101 in Madison County, Arkansas, on January 25, 2022. The FBI recently increased the reward from $10,000.00 to $30,000.00, highlighting the urgency and importance of the search for Lierl.
Road-treating supplies sent from NW Arkansas to Southern Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — All day Wednesday, ARDOT has been moving around supply from Northwest Arkansas to other parts of the state, as crews work around the clock to make sure the roads are safe. "The roads are going to be covered in ice and slush," said Sebastian County Emergency...
Fort Smith postpones trash services
The city of Fort Smith postpones trash collection services for Jan. 31.
How Northwest Arkansas students spend AMI days during icy weather
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Through this week of winter weather in Arkansas, many area schools have closed and taken what's called "AMI days." But what exactly are those?. JB Hunt Elementary School in Springdale is usually busy with students, but on snow days like today, it's empty. However, educators have become flexible and students are continuing to learn through AMI (Alternative Method of Instruction) days.
Hundreds walk in annual "NWA March for Life" rally
ROGERS, Ark. — The "NWA 7th Annual March for Life" was sponsored by NWA Respect for Life and Counteract USA organizations. "I believe that all life is precious and valuable," said Hannah Thenhaus with Counteract USA. Sunday afternoon, hundreds of others with the same belief as Thenhaus walked 1.4...
Fayetteville Schools narrow its search for superintendent
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville Public Schools are one step closer to choosing its next leader. Saturday, during a board of education meeting, the district dwindled its nearly 6-month search for a superintendent to just 6 candidates. Since August, the district has been searching for its next superintendent, after its...
Gov. Sanders uses state-of-emergency to make disaster funding available amid winter storms
ARKANSAS, USA — This latest bout of winter weather has caused car crashes and the closure of schools and businesses. It's also led to a state of emergency in Arkansas and a slew of resources in place to help the state. "I hope this misses us, I hope this...
Mauricio Torres' 3rd trial for six-year-old son's death postponed
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — After the Arkansas Supreme Court has dismissed the Benton County Circuit Court's petition to uphold Mauricio Torres' guilty conviction in his six-year-old son's death, his third murder trial will move forward in full. This means that his previous convictions will be thrown out, and...
5newsonline.com
Ambulance stuck in ice freed by Arkansas National Guard team
ARKANSAS, USA — An Arkansas National Guard team dug out an ambulance while helping state police in Northwest Arkansas as icy weather bears down across the area. On Monday, after overnight sleet and ice blanketed NWA and The River Valley, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated National Guard teams to help Arkansas State Police teams in Fort Smith and Lowell.
Gov. Sanders sends National Guard to Lowell and Fort Smith to combat winter weather
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has activated Arkansas National Guard troops to support state police in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley as icy weather hits the area. On Monday, the Arkansas National Guard announced the activation starting at noon. “We’re here until Arkansas State Police...
Court docs: Denny Altes bribed fellow county judge candidate to drop out of race
ARKANSAS, USA — New documents released give more details in the sentencing of a former Arkansas lawmaker who plead guilty to abuse of public trust. Former State Senator and State Representative Robert Dennis Altes was sentenced to one year of probation last week after it was discovered that he offered a bribe to Stephen Hotz to remove his name from a county judge race.
Pafford Medical Services to serve as new Benton County EMS provider
ROGERS, Ark. — Roughly 50,000 people in Benton County and western surrounding cities will now receive EMS services from Pafford Medical Services. The surrounding cities include Cave Springs, Centerton, Decatur, Gentry, and Highfill. Benton County announced that its four-year contract with the provider started Jan. 27, 2023. The contract...
Northwest Medical Center in Springdale earns Pearl Award for stroke care
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) recently recognized 14 hospitals for excellence in stroke patient care. The Northwest Medical Center in Springdale received the Pearl Award for defect-free stroke care. These awards are based on stroke care performance as documented in the Arkansas Stroke Registry for...
Kait 8
Treacherous travel on ice-covered roads
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An overnight ice storm caused traffic troubles for thousands of motorists Tuesday across Region 8. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, virtually every road and highway in the northern half of the state, from Bentonville to Blytheville, was covered with ice. Before the sun rose...
Missing teen located safe in Fort Smith
SHARE! Fort Smith Police are looking for a 13-year-old who was last seen on Jan. 28.
KHBS
Where the worst of the ice will be
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says there's encouraging news for parts of the area with the ice coming in tonight. Where the worst of the ice will be and when it finally moves out.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley...
Numerous accidents occur across River Valley due to icy roads
Numerous accidents are occurring Monday morning due to icy road conditions with little visibility.
Bail reduction denied in infant manslaughter case
Two Rogers parents charged with manslaughter after the death of their two-month-old child had their request for bail reduction denied.
5NEWS
Fort Smith, AR
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Fort Smith local newshttps://www.5newsonline.com/
Comments / 7