ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, AR

Comments / 7

Related
Dylan Barket

Seen this guy? It may be worth $30,000.00

Know this guy? It may be worth $30,000.00. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of $30,000.00 for information leading to the location of Jason Lierl. Lierl was last seen between the areas of Capps Ranches Road in Benton County, Arkansas, and County Road 1101 in Madison County, Arkansas, on January 25, 2022. The FBI recently increased the reward from $10,000.00 to $30,000.00, highlighting the urgency and importance of the search for Lierl.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

How Northwest Arkansas students spend AMI days during icy weather

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Through this week of winter weather in Arkansas, many area schools have closed and taken what's called "AMI days." But what exactly are those?. JB Hunt Elementary School in Springdale is usually busy with students, but on snow days like today, it's empty. However, educators have become flexible and students are continuing to learn through AMI (Alternative Method of Instruction) days.
SPRINGDALE, AR
5NEWS

Hundreds walk in annual "NWA March for Life" rally

ROGERS, Ark. — The "NWA 7th Annual March for Life" was sponsored by NWA Respect for Life and Counteract USA organizations. "I believe that all life is precious and valuable," said Hannah Thenhaus with Counteract USA. Sunday afternoon, hundreds of others with the same belief as Thenhaus walked 1.4...
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

Fayetteville Schools narrow its search for superintendent

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville Public Schools are one step closer to choosing its next leader. Saturday, during a board of education meeting, the district dwindled its nearly 6-month search for a superintendent to just 6 candidates. Since August, the district has been searching for its next superintendent, after its...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Mauricio Torres' 3rd trial for six-year-old son's death postponed

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — After the Arkansas Supreme Court has dismissed the Benton County Circuit Court's petition to uphold Mauricio Torres' guilty conviction in his six-year-old son's death, his third murder trial will move forward in full. This means that his previous convictions will be thrown out, and...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
5newsonline.com

Ambulance stuck in ice freed by Arkansas National Guard team

ARKANSAS, USA — An Arkansas National Guard team dug out an ambulance while helping state police in Northwest Arkansas as icy weather bears down across the area. On Monday, after overnight sleet and ice blanketed NWA and The River Valley, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated National Guard teams to help Arkansas State Police teams in Fort Smith and Lowell.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Court docs: Denny Altes bribed fellow county judge candidate to drop out of race

ARKANSAS, USA — New documents released give more details in the sentencing of a former Arkansas lawmaker who plead guilty to abuse of public trust. Former State Senator and State Representative Robert Dennis Altes was sentenced to one year of probation last week after it was discovered that he offered a bribe to Stephen Hotz to remove his name from a county judge race.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Pafford Medical Services to serve as new Benton County EMS provider

ROGERS, Ark. — Roughly 50,000 people in Benton County and western surrounding cities will now receive EMS services from Pafford Medical Services. The surrounding cities include Cave Springs, Centerton, Decatur, Gentry, and Highfill. Benton County announced that its four-year contract with the provider started Jan. 27, 2023. The contract...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Treacherous travel on ice-covered roads

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An overnight ice storm caused traffic troubles for thousands of motorists Tuesday across Region 8. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, virtually every road and highway in the northern half of the state, from Bentonville to Blytheville, was covered with ice. Before the sun rose...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Where the worst of the ice will be

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says there's encouraging news for parts of the area with the ice coming in tonight. Where the worst of the ice will be and when it finally moves out.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

5NEWS

Fort Smith, AR
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Smith local news

 https://www.5newsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy