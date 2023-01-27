ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Lootpress

Senate passes bill mandating state vehicle inspections every two years

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, the West Virginia State Senate passed a bill that would change mandatory state vehicle inspections from every year to every two years. According to the language of the committee substitute for SB 254, mandatory vehicle inspections of antique and all other motor vehicles...
coingeek.com

South Africa agency tackling financial disputes now takes Bitcoin complaints

South African digital asset investors can now file complaints with virtual asset service providers (VASPs) with the country’s financial dispute resolution office. The Office of the Ombud for Financial Service Providers (FAIS) announced this week that it now has jurisdiction over the industry. This follows the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)’s declaration in October that digital assets now fall under the financial products category. As CoinGeek reported, this was the first time Bitcoin has been legally recognized in the country and opened the industry up to regulations applied to traditional finance.
coingeek.com

Philippines securities watchdog new rules to clamp down on virtual currency bad actors

The Philippines’ Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has drafted new operational rules to govern service providers in the virtual currency space, according to a report from the Manilla Bulletin. The proposed Rules and Regulations (IRR) of Republic Act No. 11765, have been made available for members of the public...
coingeek.com

SEC commissioner urges private placement reform after FTX failures

SEC Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw advocated for more stringent rules around private equity offerings to better protect investors from opaque, FTX-like offerings in a keynote address given to the Securities Regulation Institute on January 30. A private placement is the sale of securities to pre-selected, accredited investors as opposed to an...
coingeek.com

India’s TDS rule under fire as critics call for immediate reduction

India’s decision to impose a Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) on virtual currency transactions has elicited widespread criticism, and the latest to lend a voice to the claim is a report from Chase India and Indus Law. The “Impact Assessment of 1 percent TDS on VDAs” report urged the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy