Marc Savard’s Injury Could Be Biggest ‘What If’ In Bruins History
Marc Savard’s NHL career was cut short due to lingering effects from concussions — most notably from a dirty hit by Matt Cooke during a Pittsburgh Penguins-Boston Bruins game in March of 2010. Savard missed the remainder of the regular season but returned for the second round of...
Buy or Sell: Dallas Stars Have Value to Win Stanley Cup
The Dallas Stars have been a surprise contender in the NHL’s Western Conference, but is there value in their odds of winning the Stanley Cup?. After falling short against the Calgary Flames in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last year, the Stars proved they have what it takes to compete in the playoffs. Not many expected the Stars to be leading the Western Conference heading into the All-Star break, but they are with 66 points.
Bruins Wrap: Boston Finds Much-Needed Win Before All-Star Break
The Boston Bruins snapped their season-high three-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night. The Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 39-7-5, while the Maple Leafs fell to 31-13-8 on their season. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The...
Buy or Sell: Colorado Avalanche to Win Central Division
The defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche didn’t have the first half many expected, but is there still value in them winning the Central?. Injuries have been a significant concern for the Avs this season. The teams’ captain, Gabriel Landeskog, has yet to play a game but is expected back for their stretch run. The addition of Landeskog can potentially be a massive boost for Colorado, considering his impact over the years.
Buy or Sell: Winnipeg Jets to Win the Central Division
It’s been an excellent bounce-back season for the Winnipeg Jets as they fight for the Central Division crown. After hiring veteran head coach Rick Bowness in the offseason, the Jets have been playing an entirely different brand of hockey, helping them transition into a top team in the Western Conference. Heading into the All-Star break, the Jets are one point behind the Dallas Stars in the Central Division with 65 points.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Celtics Owner Reveals NBA Trade Deadline ‘Instructions’ For Brad Stevens
The Boston Celtics are in win-now mode. That much is obvious, as Boston advanced to the NBA Finals last season and sits atop the Eastern Conference standings this season. But Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck reinforced the notion while discussing the team’s approach to the upcoming NBA trade deadline with Boston president of basketball operations Brad Stevens.
Maple Leafs Lines See Shifts Without Injured Auston Matthews
Toronto Maple Leafs star center Auston Matthews remains out of the lineup with a knee injury, resulting in some line shifts for the his club. The Boston Bruins finish out their pre-All Star Break road trip in Canada on Wednesday night, as they face the Maple Leafs once again this season.
Bruins Not Dwelling On Losing Streak Ahead Of All-Star Break
The Bruins are in the midst of their first losing streak all season, but it’s not something they’re dwelling on. Boston has lost its last three games going into Wednesday’s matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Prior to this, the Bruins had not lost two games in a row.
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Buffalo Sabres Betting Preview
The Buffalo Sabres host the Carolina Hurricanes in one of the final matchups before the All-Star break. The Canes are coming off a monumental comeback victory over the Los Angeles Kings last night. But at 5-0-2, the Sabres have been among the best teams in the NHL over the past couple of weeks. Buffalo is a live home dog on Wednesday night.Hurricanes @ Sabres Game Information.
Celtics Wrap: Boston Puts Historic Beatdown On Shorthanded Nets
BOSTON — The Celtics put an absolute beatdown on the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, coming away from TD Garden with a 139-96 victory. The Celtics improved their league-best record to 37-15, while the Nets dropped to 31-20. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. Have you ever seen a...
VA Hero Of The Week: Matt Grzelcyk To Be Inducted Into Beanpot Hall Of Fame
Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk will be inducted into the Beanpot Tournament Hall of Fame during Monday’s media event at the TD Garden. The former Boston University captain played in the Beanpot three times in his four seasons with the Terriers where he scored two goals in the 2015 title game including the overtime game winner on his way to being named the tournament MVP.
Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Maple Leafs To Win Signed David Pastrnak Jersey
The Bruins will hope to snap a three-game losing streak Wednesday night when they head to Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs, and one fan can compete to win a special prize. Viewers who watch NESN’s broadcast of Bruins-Maple Leafs can play for the opportunity to win a signed David Pastrnak jersey by playing NESN Games’ “Predict the Game.” Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.
Buy or Sell: Minnesota Wild to Record 100 Points
The Minnesota Wild have put together a consistent first half of the season, leaving many wondering if there’s value in their futures odds. There were questions entering the season about whether or not the Wild were a threat in the Western Conference. They’ve largely passed those tests, putting together excellent results in the standings.
Robert Williams III ‘Huge Key’ To Celtics’ Offensive Success
BOSTON — Trying to divvy up credit through the Celtics’ historic start hasn’t been an easy task. Though Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have produced superstar performances on a near-nightly basis, any given game can provide a breakthrough performance for a number of players on the Celtics roster. There’s one guy, however, who has garnered praise to the level of Tatum and Brown throughout Boston’s most successful stretches.
Do Bruins, Maple Leafs Trash Talk? Brad Marchand Gives Hilarious Answer
It’s an Original Six matchup at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night and a battle of the top two teams in the Atlantic Division. The Bruins ride into the contest on a three-game losing streak, but Boston is not letting it keep it down when they face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Celtics Rumors: Could Boston Target Kelly Olynyk Return?
With the clocking ticking for Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, two options remain on the table: One, Stevens rides out the remainder of the year with the current shape of the roster, or two, Boston makes a swap ahead of the All-Star break.
Bruins’ Jakub Lauko Pleased With Timing Of Latest Call Up
The Boston Bruins certainly aren’t panicking through their first losing streak of the season, but they have made some changes amid the three-game skid. Boston announced Tuesday that it recalled forwards Jakub Lauko and Vinni Lettieri from AHL-affiliate Providence. While the two were expected to compete for a spot in the Bruins’ bottom six, Lettieri suffered a lower-body injury in practice and will not be available for the B’s matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.
What Jacque Vaughn Told Nets After Blowout Loss To Celtics
BOSTON — Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn didn’t allow his team to point fingers following a blowout loss to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. Mainly because Vaughn stepped in and put the blame on his shoulders for the Nets getting shellacked by the Celtics, 139-96, on the TD Garden parquet.
Why ‘It’s Clear As Day’ To Kyrie Irving That Celtics Want NBA Title
BOSTON — Many things were evident to Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving following an embarrassing loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. First, the Nets didn’t do anything well enough on the floor to climb out of a gigantic 46-16 hole after the first quarter. The...
