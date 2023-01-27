Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Lineup Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced the matches for next week’s Raw including Elimination Chamber Qualifiers and more. The company announced the following bouts for next Monday’s show, which takes place in Orlando, Florida and airs live on USA Network:. * Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley. * Women’s Elimination...
411mania.com
Mercedes Mone On Her Evolution From Sasha Banks, What to Expect From NJPW Match
Mercedes Mone is bringing a new version of herself to her NJPW run, and she recently talked about what to expect from her going forward. Mone spoke about her evolution during a conversation with the NJPW website, and you can check out the highlights below:. On what she’s bringing that’s...
411mania.com
Michelle McCool Thanks Fans Following Her WWE Royal Rumble Appearance
Michelle McCool made an appearance in the women’s Royal Rumble this past Saturday, and recently thanked fans for it. She claimed that it was fan messages to WWE that resulted in her getting the call to appear. She wrote: “Real talk….thank YOU @WWEUniverse !Y’all legit did this and I...
411mania.com
Kenny King Re-Ups With Impact Wrestling for Another Year
– Wrestler Kenny King announced that he’s re-upped with Impact Wrestling and signed a new one-year contract with the company. King announced the news today on The BET 1140 AM Radio Las Vegas. You can see King’s announcement below.
411mania.com
Rhea Ripley Names Her Opponent For WrestleMania 39 On Raw
Rhea Ripley has revealed who she will challenge at WrestleMania 39. On tonight’s episode of Raw, Ripley cut a promo and announced that she will face Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Champion at the PPV. The matches for the PPV announced thus far are:. * Undisputed WWE...
411mania.com
WWE News: Ric Flair Says Cody Rhodes Is Making His Father Proud, Every 2023 Men’s Rumble Entrant
– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was excited about Cody Rhodes during last night’s Raw calling his shot against Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. Ric Flair tweeted during Raw, “CodyRhodes! Making Your Father SO PROUD! Me Too!! WOOOOO!”. – WWE spotlighted...
411mania.com
Roxanne Perez Says She’s Received a Lot Of Advice From Bayley
Roxanne Perez has become one of NXT’s top names, and she recently revealed that she’s had a lot of advice from Bayley of late. The NXT Women’s Champion appeared on the Under the Ring podcast and talked about how she and other members of the NXT women’s roster got tips from Bayley while the latter was rehabbing her injury. You can check out a couple of highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
411mania.com
Cody Rhodes On Potentially Bringing Back the Winged Eagle WWE Title
Cody Rhodes is a fan of the classic “Winged Eagle” WWE Championship design, and he talked about potentially bringing it back if he wins the title at WrestleMania. Rhodes discussed the idea on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump, and you can check out the highlights below (per Fightful):
411mania.com
Kenny Omega Reportedly Resolves Visa Issue, Will Be At AEW Dynamite
Kenny Omega’s visa issues are reportedly behind him, meaning that he will be at this week’s AEW Dynamite. As noted last week, Omega’s absence from the last couple weeks of AEW TV was said to be due to a visa issue. The Wrestling Observer reports that Omega’s issues have been cleared up and he will be at Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.
411mania.com
WWE Elimination Chamber Card
WWE has an updated lineup for next month’s Elimination Chamber following Monday’s episode of Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on February 18th in Montreal, Quebec and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * WWE United States Championship Elimination Chamber...
411mania.com
Will Ospreay Announced for WrestleCon 2023
– NJPW star Will Ospreay has been announced for WrestleCon 2023 in Los Angeles. He will be competing at the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow on Thursday, March 30 at the Globe Theatre. The event will stream live on Highspots TV. Here’s the full announcement:
411mania.com
Taya Valkyrie vs. Billie Starkz Added To MLW Superfight
Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Taya Valkyrie and Billie Starkz for MLW Superfight 2023. The event happens this Friday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Valkyrie was originally set to face Delmi Exo, who will get a new opponent later today. The announcement reads:. Major League Wrestling...
411mania.com
NJPW Road to New Beginning Night Five Results: LIJ Battles CHAOS
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night five of its Road to New Beginning tour today at the Iwate Prefectural Gymnasium in Iwate, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Tiger Mask & Togi Makabe def. Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Yuto Nakajima. * Master Wato & Jado def. Gedo & Taiji Ishimori.
411mania.com
Tony Khan on the Changes He Made to Keep His Booking Layout More Organized
– During a recent edition of WTF with Marc Maron, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan discussed how he changed his his booking layout to keep things more organized. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Tony Khan on his process of booking storylines: “I had a process, I already had...
411mania.com
Aubrey Edwards On Stars That Have Helped Her In AEW, Nyla Rose Making Her Break Character
Aubrey Edwards wears a number of hats in AEW, and she recently talked about some of the people who have helped her there as well and more. Edwards spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview and a couple of highlights are below:. On Nyla Rose making...
411mania.com
Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 1.31.23
Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and NXT is barrelling ahead to Vengeance Day this weekend. Yes indeed, the brand moves out of Capitol Wrestling Center on Saturday for a show in Charlotte, North Carolina. But before we get there, tonight will see the final competitors in the Fatal Four-Way NXT Tag Team Championship match determined as Chase U, The Dyad, and Malik Blade & Edris Enofé do battle for that Vengeance Day spot. Plus, the Creed Brothers will finally get their match against Indus Sher while Roxanne Perez responds to last week’s attack by Toxic Attraction. We’ll also see Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller talk before their NXT Championship match on Saturday, and the in-ring debut of Stevie Turner among other likely moments.
411mania.com
Jimmy Korderas Doesn’t Think Royal Rumble Needed More Surprises
In his latest Reffin Rant on Twitter, Jimmy Korderas stated his opinion that this weekend’s Royal Rumble stood on its own merits and wasn’t lacking due to the absence of significant audience surprises (via Wrestling Inc). Korderas chalked up the Rock’s lack of attendance as simply an unsubstantiated rumor and felt that the show shouldn’t hold itself hostage to online expectations. You can read a few highlights and find the original social media post below.
411mania.com
Cody Rhodes On Pointing at the Wrestlemania Sign, Teases New Merchandise
During the post-show press conference after the Royal Rumble (via Wrestling Inc), Cody Rhodes spoke about winning the men’s Rumble match and how cool it was to point at the Wrestlemania sign. He also teased new merchandise related to his torn pectoral injury last year. Here are highlights:. On...
411mania.com
Hall’s NXT Review – 1.31.23
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T. It’s the go home show for Vengeance Day and that means it is time for the hard sell, which is one of the things NXT tends to do best. In addition to the build towards the show, we also have the long awaited Creed Brothers vs. Indus Sher match, which has been postponed at least once before. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
NXT Star & More At Tonight’s WWE Raw
– An NXT star and a Smackdown star are at tonight’s WWE Raw, according to a new report. Per PWInsider, Damon Kemp and Mansoor are both at tonight’s show. NXT talent have been brought to Raw to work WWE Main Event tapings as of late. No word on if Mansoor will be working the Main Event taping.
Comments / 0