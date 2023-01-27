Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott provides update on Texas’ severe weather response
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott provided an update Tuesday, on the State of Texas’ response to severe winter weather conditions impacting large portions of Texas this week following a briefing at the State Operations Center in Austin. Texans in the North, West, and Central regions of the state should prepare for continued freezing cold temperatures, wind-chills, freezing rain, sleet, and icing conditions today through Thursday. Additionally, Central, East, and Southeast Texas may also be impacted by flash flooding tomorrow through Thursday.
Oncor representative gives updates on power restoration for East Texans
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Oncor Customer Service East Region Manager Tom Trimble speaks with KLTV’s Blake Holland about efforts to restore power across East Texas as icy conditions create myriad power outages across the region. While Trimble said he can’t offer individual times of restoration, he assured residents that crews are responding to each call. Trimble is encouraging people to report outages and not assume neighbors will do so.
2 Calif. men arrested in Gregg County on suspicion of human trafficking
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two men traveling from California were arrested in Gregg County on Monday after a DPS trooper suspected them of smuggling people. According to an arrest affidavit, Fredy Zavala Martinez and Ricardo Sanchez Ramos were stopped while traveling on through Gregg County under suspicion of using a false license plate. During the traffic stop, the trooper said he spoke with both Ramos and Martinez and said he was given false identification and insurance papers.
Viewers show what their part of East Texas looks like covered in ice
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV) - From frozen flowers and downed trees, to what looks like a real-life scene out of the movie “Frozen,” viewers from across East Texas sent our newsroom some pictures of what they are seeing in their neighborhoods Wednesday. They sent them to use through...
First Alert Weather Day: Winter Storm Warning in effect until Wednesday morning
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for several East Texas counties until noon on Wednesday. Sleet and freezing rain are likely in the warned area with ¼ to ½ of an inch of ice possible on elevated surfaces along with bridges/overpasses. Driving conditions...
