Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is ArrestedSan HeraldOrlando, FL
Woman sues school district after volunteering ban; school alleges her photos were on an adults' websitePete LakemanOrlando, FL
Local restaurant RusTeak moves locationFlour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
8 Orlando Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyOrlando, FL
Related
mynews13.com
Events around Central Florida for Black History Month 2023
CENTRAL FLORIDA — Black History Month is celebrated every February to honor the contributions and legacies of African Americans across U.S. history. Since it was first nationally recognized in 1976, the month is used to educate others and celebrate the achievements of pioneers, from Harriet Tubman to Katherine Johnson.
mynews13.com
BCU Interim President addresses concerns of students and community
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Leadership at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach took some time Wednesday to address concerns many have about the school. From the abrupt exit of brand new head football coach Ed Reed, to students protesting living conditions and transparency — the interim president has had a lot to deal with.
mynews13.com
Tavares resident urging Lake County to clean impaired canals
TAVARES, Fla. — Many people move out to Lake County to take part in the nature scene, especially with the multitude of lakes in the area. But some of these bodies of water are impaired. Now a Tavares resident is speaking up, hoping the county does something about it.
mynews13.com
Newborn baby found in Polk County woods
MULBERRY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Polk County found a newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta on a hill outside a trailer park early Saturday morning. Polk County deputies responding to a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, found the girl...
mynews13.com
Sand brought in to Sebastian Inlet to bolster beaches
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Officials in Brevard County say crews are working to bolster area beaches to protect them from future storms. Sand is being brought in to Sebastian Inlet to help rebuild the eroded shoreline. Hurricanes Ian and Nicole caused serious erosion to Brevard County beaches. The imported...
mynews13.com
Red-light runners put others at risk at Sanford intersection, driver says
SANFORD, Fla. — A project to expand a toll road may be holding up improvements to a busy couple of intersections near the Sanford airport. Mark Braunstein said his wife has almost been hit multiple times at a Seminole intersection. County admits red-light running is a problem at Lake...
mynews13.com
All lanes reopen after crash on I-4 near World Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. — The westbound lanes of I-4 at World Drive have reopened after an early morning crash shut down the roadway, officials with the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said multiple lanes were blocked Wednesday after a crash involving a septic tanker truck, Walmart semitrailer and 2022 Kia Forte. According to investigators, all three vehicles were driving westbound in the outer lane of I-4 when the crash happened at about 5:14 a.m.
mynews13.com
Sanford director of utilities resigns amid tensions at city hall
SANFORD, Fla. — The City of Sanford's utilities director is resigning from his position effective February 9. This comes during a massive overhaul of their wastewater vacuum system downtown, and as some commissioners are alluding to tensions inside city hall. What You Need To Know. On January 30, commission...
mynews13.com
Disney reveals lineup for EPCOT's Gardens Rocks concerts
With just a month to go before the International Flower & Garden Festival returns to EPCOT, Disney World has released the music lineup for the event’s Garden Rocks concert series. What You Need To Know. The International Flower & Garden Festival is coming to EPCOT starting March 1 through...
mynews13.com
Trinity Turner is stuffing the stats for one of the best girls basketball teams in the state
ORLANDO, Fla — The girl’s high school basketball season is coming a close, and the 2022 class 7A champs Dr Phillips Panthers are preparing to defend their title. Trinity Turner plays basketball for Dr. Phillips High School. With her help, they plan to defend their 7A champ title...
Comments / 0