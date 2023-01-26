Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Getting Free Disaster Assistance from hurricane damageKenSelma, AL
Walmart Stores Hit By Devastating Fires, Leaving Customers Concerned About Future Of LocationsTy D.Selma, AL
Lady Escape Tornado in Downtown Selma Alabama at the Tax OfficeTruflix NetworkSelma, AL
Selma Missing Persons Case Now a Death InvestigationA.W. NavesSelma, AL
Related
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Jan. 12 to
• A death investigation was conducted on West Oscelola Street. • Harassment was reported on Micanopy Street. • An assault was reported on Coosa River Parkway. • Sexual misconduct was reported on U.S. Highway 231. Jan. 21. • Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported on U.S....
WSFA
Suspect charged in Monday’s deadly Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have announced an arrest in a fatal shooting investigation. Maj. Saba Coleman said officers found the victim - an adult male - in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road shortly before 4 p.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Coleman said...
WSFA
Montgomery police investigate deadly double shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following the death of an 18-year-old Montgomery man. According to police, on Sunday around 1:40 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2900 block of Canterbury Drive in reference to a person having been shot. There, police found the body of Jaedan Davis, 18, of Montgomery. He was pronounced dead at the scene due to a fatal gunshot wound.
WSFA
Police searching for armed and dangerous Alexander City man
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement are searching for a man that is considered to be armed and dangerous. According to the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday around noon, Alexander City Police attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Alan Sandlin. Instead, Sadlin led officers on a high-speed chase into Coosa County.
elmoreautauganews.com
Prattville Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Suspect in Felony Theft
Prattville – Police Seeking Retail Felony Theft Suspect. The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony theft of property and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Prattville Police Investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for theft of property. The offense occurred, Friday, January...
WSFA
Millbrook man charged in Auburn man’s Montgomery murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Millbrook man has been charged in the shooting death of an Auburn man, Montgomery police say. According to police, the victim has been identified as Quayshon Williams, 29, of Auburn. Police have charged Jaleel Foster, 21, of Millbrook. The shooting happened on Carter Hill Road...
wbrc.com
Selma clinics open this week to help tornado victims with free legal assistance
SELMA, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting this week, survivors of the January 12 tornadoes can get free legal assistance in person around Selma. There are now eight Alabama counties eligible for FEMA assistance: Greene, Sumter, Tallapoosa, Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Hale counties. Those living in these counties can apply for financial help but the process can be pretty confusing. That’s why Alabama attorneys are standing by to help people who may need it.
elmoreautauganews.com
Montgomery Police Seek help in identifying Suspect for Theft of Property; Reward Offered
The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for theft of property. Investigators released a photo of a suspect vehicle driven by an unknown subject involved in a felony theft of property investigation. Investigators are requesting the public’s assistance with the identification of the driver of the suspect vehicle.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery police investigating shooting; suspect still on the run after chase
Montgomery police say a suspect is still on the run following a shooting and chase. Officers were called to the 1100 block of Marlowe Drive around 12:40 p.m. Friday on a person shot. Once they arrived, they found an adult male with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken...
18-year-old killed in Montgomery shooting that also wounded adult male
A Montgomery teen was killed in a Sunday predawn shooting that also wounded another person. Montgomery police identified the victim as Jaedan Davis. He was 18. Police and fire medics responded at 1:40 a.m. to the 2900 block of Canterbury Drive on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found Davis dead.
WSFA
Montgomery police chase with shooting suspect ends in 3-vehicle crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department says one of its marked patrol units was involved in a crash while pursuing a suspect vehicle in connection to a Friday afternoon shooting. Police and fire medics responded to the 1100 block of Marlowe Drive around 12:40 p.m. on reports of...
WSFA
Montgomery police charge Georgia man with trafficking meth
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a Georgia man with trafficking following a traffic stop early Monday morning. According to court records, Randy Levi Johns, of Nahunta, Ga., is charged with trafficking illegal drugs, methamphetamine. An arrest affidavit indicates the arrest happened on Interstate 85 southbound at Taylor...
WSFA
I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville clear after crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A “major crash” is caused significant delays on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just past the Northern Boulevard. Significant delays could be seen in the area. Additional details surrounding the crash...
WSFA
2023 Fraud Summit to be held Tuesday in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2023 Fraud Summit, presented by the city of Montgomery, will take place on Tuesday. The annual summit is a way for the city to help protect people from all kinds of scams. It will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Freewill Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1724 Hill Street.
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt church gives back to tornado victims
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - New Hopewell Baptist Church members drove nearly 200 miles to Selma, Ala., to pitch in with the tornado recovery relief effort. New Hopewell members set up at Tabernacle Baptist Church, where everybody was invited to eat a meal. The church was able to feed nearly 375...
alabamanews.net
Selma mayor James Perkins, Jr. tests positive for COVID-19
Selma mayor James Perkins, Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19. A representative from the Mayor’s Office said Mayor Perkins symptoms are mild and will remain at home over the next few days to rest. They are asking anyone that has been in close proximity to Mayor Perkins over the...
Andalusia Star News
Covington County jury finds McKenzie man guilty in 2018 murder case
A Covington County jury deliberated for less than 35 minutes on Thursday afternoon before pronouncing Christopher Bradley Bush, 48, of McKenzie, guilty of murder for the 2018 shooting death of Josha James Mount, also of Butler County. Mount’s body was found in the edge of the woods near Hayslette’s Bridge in the north end of Covington County on August 3, 2018.
WSFA
2 Montgomery County parks set for ‘major’ improvements
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two Montgomery County parks have been awarded thousands in grants, allowing them to receive “major” improvements this year. According to the Montgomery County Commission, a $16,605.00 grant from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management’s Scrap Tire Fund will permit Snowdoun Park to receive new mulch, which is expected to be put down in the coming months.
selmasun.com
Dallas County to move inmates displaced by tornado to former Uniontown prison
The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles has stepped up and offered a wing of the former prison in Uniontown to house 45 of Dallas County’s inmates who had to be relocated when the jail was badly damaged in the Jan. 12 tornado. Within hours of the storm, inmates...
Alabama: Fatal crash claims life of Tallassee man
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Over the weekend, a two-vehicle crash left one Tallassee man dead, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened on Friday, Jan. 27, around 10:03 p.m. on Redland Road in Elmore County. 32-year-old Reymundo Teyes Brindis, of Tallassee, was driving a truck that struck the car of 41-year-old […]
Comments / 0