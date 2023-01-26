ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

Wetumpka Herald

Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Jan. 12 to

• A death investigation was conducted on West Oscelola Street. • Harassment was reported on Micanopy Street. • An assault was reported on Coosa River Parkway. • Sexual misconduct was reported on U.S. Highway 231. Jan. 21. • Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported on U.S....
WETUMPKA, AL
WSFA

Suspect charged in Monday’s deadly Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have announced an arrest in a fatal shooting investigation. Maj. Saba Coleman said officers found the victim - an adult male - in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road shortly before 4 p.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Coleman said...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery police investigate deadly double shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following the death of an 18-year-old Montgomery man. According to police, on Sunday around 1:40 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2900 block of Canterbury Drive in reference to a person having been shot. There, police found the body of Jaedan Davis, 18, of Montgomery. He was pronounced dead at the scene due to a fatal gunshot wound.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Police searching for armed and dangerous Alexander City man

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement are searching for a man that is considered to be armed and dangerous. According to the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday around noon, Alexander City Police attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Alan Sandlin. Instead, Sadlin led officers on a high-speed chase into Coosa County.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Prattville Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Suspect in Felony Theft

Prattville – Police Seeking Retail Felony Theft Suspect. The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony theft of property and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Prattville Police Investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for theft of property. The offense occurred, Friday, January...
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

Millbrook man charged in Auburn man’s Montgomery murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Millbrook man has been charged in the shooting death of an Auburn man, Montgomery police say. According to police, the victim has been identified as Quayshon Williams, 29, of Auburn. Police have charged Jaleel Foster, 21, of Millbrook. The shooting happened on Carter Hill Road...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbrc.com

Selma clinics open this week to help tornado victims with free legal assistance

SELMA, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting this week, survivors of the January 12 tornadoes can get free legal assistance in person around Selma. There are now eight Alabama counties eligible for FEMA assistance: Greene, Sumter, Tallapoosa, Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Hale counties. Those living in these counties can apply for financial help but the process can be pretty confusing. That’s why Alabama attorneys are standing by to help people who may need it.
SELMA, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Montgomery Police Seek help in identifying Suspect for Theft of Property; Reward Offered

The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for theft of property. Investigators released a photo of a suspect vehicle driven by an unknown subject involved in a felony theft of property investigation. Investigators are requesting the public’s assistance with the identification of the driver of the suspect vehicle.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery police charge Georgia man with trafficking meth

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a Georgia man with trafficking following a traffic stop early Monday morning. According to court records, Randy Levi Johns, of Nahunta, Ga., is charged with trafficking illegal drugs, methamphetamine. An arrest affidavit indicates the arrest happened on Interstate 85 southbound at Taylor...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville clear after crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A “major crash” is caused significant delays on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just past the Northern Boulevard. Significant delays could be seen in the area. Additional details surrounding the crash...
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

2023 Fraud Summit to be held Tuesday in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2023 Fraud Summit, presented by the city of Montgomery, will take place on Tuesday. The annual summit is a way for the city to help protect people from all kinds of scams. It will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Freewill Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1724 Hill Street.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WDAM-TV

Pine Belt church gives back to tornado victims

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - New Hopewell Baptist Church members drove nearly 200 miles to Selma, Ala., to pitch in with the tornado recovery relief effort. New Hopewell members set up at Tabernacle Baptist Church, where everybody was invited to eat a meal. The church was able to feed nearly 375...
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

Selma mayor James Perkins, Jr. tests positive for COVID-19

Selma mayor James Perkins, Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19. A representative from the Mayor’s Office said Mayor Perkins symptoms are mild and will remain at home over the next few days to rest. They are asking anyone that has been in close proximity to Mayor Perkins over the...
SELMA, AL
Andalusia Star News

Covington County jury finds McKenzie man guilty in 2018 murder case

A Covington County jury deliberated for less than 35 minutes on Thursday afternoon before pronouncing Christopher Bradley Bush, 48, of McKenzie, guilty of murder for the 2018 shooting death of Josha James Mount, also of Butler County. Mount’s body was found in the edge of the woods near Hayslette’s Bridge in the north end of Covington County on August 3, 2018.
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

2 Montgomery County parks set for ‘major’ improvements

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two Montgomery County parks have been awarded thousands in grants, allowing them to receive “major” improvements this year. According to the Montgomery County Commission, a $16,605.00 grant from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management’s Scrap Tire Fund will permit Snowdoun Park to receive new mulch, which is expected to be put down in the coming months.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Fatal crash claims life of Tallassee man

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Over the weekend, a two-vehicle crash left one Tallassee man dead, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened on Friday, Jan. 27, around 10:03 p.m. on Redland Road in Elmore County. 32-year-old Reymundo Teyes Brindis, of Tallassee, was driving a truck that struck the car of 41-year-old […]
TALLASSEE, AL

