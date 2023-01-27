Read full article on original website
Discount retail store opens new location in Alabama
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
The Fancy Feast fiasco that resulted in two elderly women convicted
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.
Hank Williams: Rare Photos, Video And The Life Of Alabama's Country Music Legend
WSFA
Suspect charged in Jan. 20 robbery, assault at Wetumpka gas station
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are shedding light on the case surrounding a Montgomery man who has been in the Elmore County Jail for more than a week in connection to the alleged attempted sexual assault and robbery of a gas station employee. Roddrecius Goldsmith was booked into...
WSFA
Man in life-threatening condition after Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday morning. Details are limited, but police responded to an area hospital around 9:35 a.m. on reports that a person had been shot. Investigators have since determined the shooting happened in...
WSFA
ADOC: Kilby inmate dies after ‘erratic’ behavior in prison dorm
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate serving time at Kilby Correctional Facility has died after Alabama Department of Corrections officials say he began to behave "erratically" and then stopped breathing. Inmate Roderick Demarcus Lee, 33, was serving a 2-year sentence out of Mobile County for second-degree burglary conviction.
WSFA
Capital murder trial postponed again for fallen Auburn officer
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - There is another delay in a capital murder trial for a man accused of killing an Auburn police officer and injuring two others in 2019. The original date for jury selection was only a week away, but is now being postponed again. Officer William Buechner was...
WSFA
Gambling devices, drugs, guns seized at Opelika store, police say
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A police operation at Opelika's Neighborhood Market on Martin Luther King Boulevard yielded multiple arrests and evidence seizures, according to the department. Police say they executed a search warrant at the store around 1 p.m. Wednesday with assistance from Lee County's SWAT. Police spokeswoman Allison...
WSFA
1 dead in Wednesday morning north Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened its 10th homicide investigation of 2023 after finding a man dead from a gunshot wound Wednesday morning. Police and fire medics responded to the 100 block of Kiwanis Street at 9:25 a.m. on reports of a person having been shot. First responders found a man who was pronounced dead on the scene.
WSFA
Cash reward offered in unsolved Montgomery homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities are seeking the public's help in tracking down the person(s) responsible for killing a Montgomery woman more than four years ago. According to officials, Latricia McDade, 31, was heading home when she was shot in her vehicle on Alabama River Parkway on September 20, 2018. She later died that night at Jackson Hospital.
WSFA
Man receives life without parole for Troy student’s shooting
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Pike County man pleaded guilty Monday to Capital Murder in the 2019 shooting of a Brundidge store clerk who attended Troy University. Leon Terrell Flowers, 27, received life without parole for the July 24 death of Neil Kumar, per court records. Kumar, 30, was on...
WSFA
Millbrook man charged in Auburn man’s Montgomery murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Millbrook man has been charged in the shooting death of an Auburn man, Montgomery police say. According to police, the victim has been identified as Quayshon Williams, 29, of Auburn. Police have charged Jaleel Foster, 21, of Millbrook. The shooting happened on Carter Hill Road...
WSFA
Suspect charged in Monday’s deadly Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have announced an arrest in a fatal shooting investigation. Maj. Saba Coleman said officers found the victim - an adult male - in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road shortly before 4 p.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Coleman said...
WSFA
Montgomery police charge Georgia man with trafficking meth
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a Georgia man with trafficking following a traffic stop early Monday morning. According to court records, Randy Levi Johns, of Nahunta, Ga., is charged with trafficking illegal drugs, methamphetamine. An arrest affidavit indicates the arrest happened on Interstate 85 southbound at Taylor...
WSFA
Opelika woman recalls discovering Amore Wiggins’ remains
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - After 11 years, we now know Opelika Jane Doe as Amore Wiggins. Family members like stepmom, Ruth Vickerstaff, are in the Lee County Jail, while her father, Lamar Vickerstaff, faces murder charges. The woman whose son discovered the skull 11 years ago of Amore Wiggins remembers...
WSFA
‘Disgusted to my core’: DA reacts to Tuesday’s Alabama inmate release
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - "I'm disgusted to my core." That was District Attorney C.J. Robinson's reaction to the mass release of inmates across Alabama. Robinson is district attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit, representing Autauga, Chilton and Elmore counties. He said 10 criminals from his district are getting released.
WSFA
Hospital warns of tianeptine drug ‘crisis’ in Alabama
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tianeptine is one of the latest illegal drugs pouring into Alabama. The substance is marketed as a supplement that helps with anxiety, depression and energy levels. But experts say the drug has side effects similar to heroin. "Because it is in your brain, it's like you're...
WSFA
LIVE: Montgomery mayor to hold State of the City Address
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed is set to hold his 2023 State of the City Address. The event starts at 6 p.m. and can be watched live in the video stream below. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE...
WSFA
Electronic voter registration kiosks added to area Montgomery high schools
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Probate office and Montgomery Public Schools are partnering to ensure students exercise their right to vote. On Tuesday, Montgomery County Probate Judge JC Love introduced the second phase of implementing voter registration kiosks. "As probate judge here in Montgomery County, my greatest responsibility...
WSFA
2 workers thrown from bucket lift in Troy after truck strikes them
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police say two men were injured in an automobile incident while working on a building this week. Police responded to the accident in the 100 block of North 3 Notch Street shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police Chief Randall Barr said they found the two victims in the roadway.
WSFA
Memorial blood drive set for Wednesday to honor late Autauga County sheriff
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A blood drive is being held Wednesday to honor the memory of Joe Sedinger, the late sheriff of Autauga County. In addition to blood donations, there will be an area set up for making donations to the Prattville/Autauga County Humane Shelter, an organization that was of special importance to the sheriff, which the family also wants to help.
WSFA
I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville clear after crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A "major crash" is caused significant delays on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just past the Northern Boulevard. Significant delays could be seen in the area. Additional details surrounding the crash...
WSFA
Montgomery planning to tear down abandoned apartment complex
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Demolition and developments will be in progress soon in north Montgomery. District 3 Councilwoman Marche Johnson said an old apartment complex on Northgate Drive has been abandoned and dilapidated for 21 years. "It has deteriorated over the years, and it's really became an eyesore for the...
