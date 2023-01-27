ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KGW

Amid cold snap, some Portland metro warming shelters stay open Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. — Several warming shelters around the Portland-Vancouver metro will remain open through Tuesday morning as a dangerous cold snap continues to hit the region. A cold air mass arrived into the Pacific Northwest over the weekend, bringing temperatures well below freezing across Oregon and southwest Washington. The region will see a few more days of bone-chilling cold. While low temperatures are expected to remain in the 20s on Wednesday, highs will rise into the 50s and warmer overnight temperatures should come Thursday, according to KGW meteorologist Rod Hill.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Large homeless camp in Longview is now a tiny home village

LONGVIEW, Wash. — For more than three years, a large homeless camp has caused major issues for the city of Longview, Washington. The camp was located off Alabama Street and Oregon Way near a residential area and local businesses. The situation led the city to declare a public health and safety emergency in August as they struggled to find a solution.
LONGVIEW, WA
KGW

Man killed in stabbing in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died after an apparent stabbing incident in downtown Portland Tuesday night, according to Portland police. A suspect in the stabbing has been arrested. Central precinct officers responded to a stabbing call just before 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of Southwest 12th Avenue, across...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Woman arrested in Arizona, charged with Portland man's murder

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman wanted in connection with the July 2022 murder of a Portland man has been arrested in Arizona, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Aaron H. Follstad-Martin, 44, was found shot to death near the intersection of Southeast 124th Avenue and Southeast Powell in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood on the evening of Friday, July 15.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Why don't Portland police wear body cams?

PORTLAND, Ore. — The death of Tyre Nichols after being beaten by Memphis police officers has again revived the issue of police violence and accountability in the U.S. Most of the events that led to Nichols' death were captured on police body-worn cameras, providing the public with graphic proof of what happened.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Safety upgrades start along high-crash 82nd Avenue corridor

PORTLAND, Ore. — Safety upgrades are now underway along 82nd Avenue in east Portland, about half a year after the city took control of the dangerous corridor. The so-called "orphan highway" was previously under the Oregon Department of Transportation's jurisdiction. One of the most noticeable additions will be speed...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Poll: Most Portlanders claim they tip generously

PORTLAND, Ore. — Do you think of yourself as a generous tipper? The vast majority of people in Portland and Seattle believe they tip service industry workers generously, according to a new poll. PEMCO Insurance released its 2023 Northwest poll showing 84% of Portlanders claim they tip generously, or...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Here's when you can expect Portland to warm up

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland and surrounding areas will deal with below-freezing temperatures for a few more days before things start to warm up later in the week. According to the latest forecast from KGW, temperatures should get up into the low 40s during the day Monday before dropping down into the mid-20s overnight. Things will stay cold Tuesday and Wednesday night, with low temperatures expected to hover in the mid- to high-20s, though high temperatures Wednesday during the day could reach 50 degrees.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy