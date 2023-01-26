ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
WHAS 11

Meghan Trainor Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2: See Her Sweet Announcement

She made us look! Meghan Trainor announced that she is pregnant with her second child during Monday's episode of the Today show. The 29-year-old "Made You Look" singer shared her news, first announcing that she was writing a motherhood advice book, Dear Future Mama. And when co-host Hoda Kotb opened...
WHAS 11

Lisa Loring, Wednesday Actress in Original 'Addams Family' TV Show, Dead at 64

Lisa Loring, the child actress who played the original Wednesday Addams on The Addams Family from 1964 to 1966, has died. She was 64. Loring was just six years old when she took on the role of Wednesday, but her macabre performance established the character's iconography and later became a guide for Netflix's 2022 release of Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega.
WHAS 11

'FBI' Franchise Teams Up for Global Three-Show Crossover

It's the ultimate FBI team-up! FBI, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted are joining forces for a three-hour global crossover event, it was announced Tuesday. The crossover will kick off Tuesday, April 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS with International, followed by FBI and ending with Most Wanted. The episodes will also be available to stream on Paramount+.
WHAS 11

Comedian Rickey Smiley Mourns His Oldest Son Brandon's Death at 32

Comedian Rickey Smiley is in mourning the death of his oldest son, comic Brandon Smiley. Rickey took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share the tragic news with his followers, explaining in a heartbreaking video, "I just had bad news this morning." "I'm on the way to the airport to...
TEXAS STATE
WHAS 11

Nev Schulman's Wife Laura Perlongo Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage

Writer Laura Perlongo, wife of Catfish star Nev Schulman, announced on Friday that she suffered a miscarriage. Perlongo shared the news via Instagram, where she reflected on the emotions of "gain and loss." "Damn this manicure’s been through a lot," Perlongo wrote. She began her post with a photo of...
WHAS 11

Shemar Moore Shares New Pic of Baby Daughter Frankie

Shemar Moore is putting his baby girl on display! On Sunday, the Criminal Minds alum shared a sweet picture of his daughter, Frankie. "Baby Girl Frankie n Daddy!!! 🥰😎💕," the 52-year-old actor wrote next to a picture of his newborn baby resting on his chest. Moore and...
WHAS 11

Why a 'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Argued with Pat Sajak Over Unsolved Puzzle

Sometimes, the Wheel of Fortune just doesn't spin in your favor. This proved too true for one contestant during the bonus round last week. In an episode that aired on Jan. 26, Ben from California was competing in the bonus round, with the category Fun & Games. After having the misfortune of having only a few letters filled in with which to solve the puzzle, Ben was at a loss.
CALIFORNIA STATE

