Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
A recent NBC poll has revealed that 71% of Americans believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction.
WHAS 11
'The Bachelor' Preview: Kaity Does the 'Walk of Shame' After Overnight Date With Zach
Zach Shallcross is having an early overnight date. At the conclusion of Monday night's episode of The Bachelor, fans were treated to a preview of what's to come, which included a look at Kaity's upcoming one-on-one date with the leading man. In the preview, Zach asks Kaity, "Would you like...
WHAS 11
Meghan Trainor Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2: See Her Sweet Announcement
She made us look! Meghan Trainor announced that she is pregnant with her second child during Monday's episode of the Today show. The 29-year-old "Made You Look" singer shared her news, first announcing that she was writing a motherhood advice book, Dear Future Mama. And when co-host Hoda Kotb opened...
WHAS 11
Paul Walter Hauser talks playing suspected Indiana serial killer in Apple TV+ series
INDIANAPOLIS — Often cast in standout supporting roles, such as "Cruella," "I, Tonya" and "Cobra Kai," Paul Walter Hauser gives one of the most bone-chilling, terrifying performances as soft-spoken, high-pitched, suspected serial killer Larry Hall in the Apple TV+ limited series, "Black Bird." Based on the unbelievable true story,...
WHAS 11
Lisa Loring, Wednesday Actress in Original 'Addams Family' TV Show, Dead at 64
Lisa Loring, the child actress who played the original Wednesday Addams on The Addams Family from 1964 to 1966, has died. She was 64. Loring was just six years old when she took on the role of Wednesday, but her macabre performance established the character's iconography and later became a guide for Netflix's 2022 release of Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega.
WHAS 11
'Proud Family': LaCienega Battles Gymnastics Legend in 'Louder and Prouder' Season 2 Sneak Peek (Exclusive)
The Proud Family's revival series, Louder and Prouder, will return for a second season of laugh-out-loud stories in February. But before fans can dive into the new installment, ET is exclusively debuting a sneak peek at what viewers can expect in the upcoming batch of episodes. Building off the standout...
WHAS 11
'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Trailer: Tearful Raven Talks SK Allegedly Cheating on Her
After the Altar is about to get into the drama that took place after Love Is Blind season 3 wrapped. In the first trailer for the three-episode Netflix special, we see fan favorites reunite to give an update on their romantic lives since the show wrapped last fall. Viewers previously...
WHAS 11
'FBI' Franchise Teams Up for Global Three-Show Crossover
It's the ultimate FBI team-up! FBI, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted are joining forces for a three-hour global crossover event, it was announced Tuesday. The crossover will kick off Tuesday, April 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS with International, followed by FBI and ending with Most Wanted. The episodes will also be available to stream on Paramount+.
WHAS 11
Kerry Washington to Release Memoir Reflecting on Her 'Public and Private Worlds'
Kerry Washington is opening up to the world in a new way. On Tuesday, the actress revealed that she is releasing a memoir titled Thicker Than Water, slated to drop on Sept. 26. According to a press release, the book promises to give readers "an intimate view into both Washington's...
WHAS 11
Comedian Rickey Smiley Mourns His Oldest Son Brandon's Death at 32
Comedian Rickey Smiley is in mourning the death of his oldest son, comic Brandon Smiley. Rickey took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share the tragic news with his followers, explaining in a heartbreaking video, "I just had bad news this morning." "I'm on the way to the airport to...
WHAS 11
Nev Schulman's Wife Laura Perlongo Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage
Writer Laura Perlongo, wife of Catfish star Nev Schulman, announced on Friday that she suffered a miscarriage. Perlongo shared the news via Instagram, where she reflected on the emotions of "gain and loss." "Damn this manicure’s been through a lot," Perlongo wrote. She began her post with a photo of...
WHAS 11
Shemar Moore Shares New Pic of Baby Daughter Frankie
Shemar Moore is putting his baby girl on display! On Sunday, the Criminal Minds alum shared a sweet picture of his daughter, Frankie. "Baby Girl Frankie n Daddy!!! 🥰😎💕," the 52-year-old actor wrote next to a picture of his newborn baby resting on his chest. Moore and...
WHAS 11
Why a 'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Argued with Pat Sajak Over Unsolved Puzzle
Sometimes, the Wheel of Fortune just doesn't spin in your favor. This proved too true for one contestant during the bonus round last week. In an episode that aired on Jan. 26, Ben from California was competing in the bonus round, with the category Fun & Games. After having the misfortune of having only a few letters filled in with which to solve the puzzle, Ben was at a loss.
