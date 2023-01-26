Read full article on original website
Tim Allen Questions Pamela Anderson's Memory After She Claimed He Flashed Her on 'Home Improvement' Set
Tim Allen is questioning Pamela Anderson's memory after denying claims that he flashed her on the set of Home Improvement in the 1990s. "She was a great co-worker, I'll tell you that," Allen tells the Daily Mail. "She's a fun girl. Everybody loved her, but everybody at ABC is a little disappointed in her… memory, put it that way."
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Ashton Kutcher Addresses Danny Masterson Rape Accusations
He says he wants his former costar "to be found innocent of the charges brought against him." Former "That '70s Show" costars Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson were starring on Netflix's "The Ranch" together when multiple sexual assault allegations were made against the latter. At the time, Masterson was written off the show, before he was subsequently left out of the "That '90s Show" revival.
'Yellowstone' Star Kylie Rogers on Young Beth Flashbacks and Owning Her Character (Exclusive)
For 24 seconds, not a word is uttered in the opening scene of season 1, episode 3 of Yellowstone. It's a flashback scene, the first time viewers are transported back in time to help make sense of what shaped the Dutton family. More specifically, it's the first time fans get...
'The Bachelor' Preview: Kaity Does the 'Walk of Shame' After Overnight Date With Zach
Zach Shallcross is having an early overnight date. At the conclusion of Monday night's episode of The Bachelor, fans were treated to a preview of what's to come, which included a look at Kaity's upcoming one-on-one date with the leading man. In the preview, Zach asks Kaity, "Would you like...
'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Trailer: Tearful Raven Talks SK Allegedly Cheating on Her
After the Altar is about to get into the drama that took place after Love Is Blind season 3 wrapped. In the first trailer for the three-episode Netflix special, we see fan favorites reunite to give an update on their romantic lives since the show wrapped last fall. Viewers previously...
'Murder Mystery 2' Trailer: Watch Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston Reunite for Another Caper
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston have reunited for another caper as the two reprise their roles as Nick and Audrey Spitz in Murder Mystery 2. This time, however, they're detectives struggling to get their own private eye agency off the ground. On Monday, Netflix debuted the first official trailer for...
Katy Perry Praises Orlando Bloom's Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr as 'The Heart of Our Family'
Katy Perry loves Miranda Kerr unconditionally! Over the weekend, the American Idol judge attended the G’Day USA Arts Gala, hosted by the American Australian Association in partnership with the Australian Government, where she honored Kerr, who is the ex-wife of Perry's fiancé, Orlando Bloom. Perry presented the 39-year-old...
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Warn Daughter Lola Against Entering Their Bedroom Without Knocking
Lola Consuelos had better be careful! The 21-year-old daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos has moved back in with her famous parents during her final semester of college and has apparently developed a bad habit. "You know what she does now? Door's closed in our bedroom, no knock. She...
Savannah Chrisley Reveals the Parenting Advice Todd Gave Her From Prison
Savannah Chrisley is still getting sound advice from her father, Todd Chrisley, even though he is no longer at home. On the latest episode of her Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley podcast, the 25-year-old revealed that in the aftermath of her parents going to prison for their combined 19-year sentences, after being convicted of federal tax charges, she has found it challenging raising her younger brother and niece.
'She will be missed': Lisa Loring, original Wednesday Addams actress, has died
Lisa Loring, best known for playing Wednesday Addams on "The Addams Family" from 1964 to 1966, has died. She was 64 years old. Loring died Saturday from a stroke, daughter Vanessa Foumberg told Variety, adding that she "went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands." Loring's agent also confirmed her death in a statement to CBS News:
Lisa Marie Presley Was on Weight Loss Medication and Opioids in Months Before Death: Report
More details about Lisa Marie Presley's final months are coming to light. The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley was reportedly on an extreme weight loss regimen and taking opioids in the months prior to her death, family sources told TMZ. ET has reached out to the Presley family for comment.
Comedian Rickey Smiley Mourns His Oldest Son Brandon's Death at 32
Comedian Rickey Smiley is in mourning the death of his oldest son, comic Brandon Smiley. Rickey took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share the tragic news with his followers, explaining in a heartbreaking video, "I just had bad news this morning." "I'm on the way to the airport to...
Meghan Trainor Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2: See Her Sweet Announcement
She made us look! Meghan Trainor announced that she is pregnant with her second child during Monday's episode of the Today show. The 29-year-old "Made You Look" singer shared her news, first announcing that she was writing a motherhood advice book, Dear Future Mama. And when co-host Hoda Kotb opened...
John Stamos' 4-Year-Old Son Billy Has the Cutest Way to Calm Down
John Stamos' four-year-old son, Billy, has a lesson for us all. Stamos posted a TikTok of Billy guiding the viewers through a quick meditation routine before bedtime. Billy tells the viewers the routine helps him calm down. "So, I taught my parents something that I think you would really like,"...
'The Last of Us' Fans React to That Bill and Frank Twist
Spoiler alert! Warning: spoilers ahead for The Last of Us episode 3, titled "Long Long Time." Do not proceed if you haven't watched!. The Last of Us introduced another fan-favorite character from the video game series in Sunday's all-new episode, only for them to meet their end in a tragic way -- and surprise fans by veering off course from the game's canonical story.
Gigi Hadid Gives Glimpse Into Her Life as a Mother to Daughter Khai
Gigi Hadid is opening up about her life as a mom. In a new interview, the 27-year-old model shares her morning routine with her 2-year-old daughter, Khai, whom she shares with her ex, Zayn Malik. In WSJ. Magazine's Spring 2023 Women's Fashion issue, Hadid reveals that, as a natural morning...
'True Lies': Harry and Helen Tasker Are Caught in a Bind in First Look at CBS Reboot (Exclusive)
A new True Lies is coming to CBS, and only ET has the exclusive first look at the upcoming TV adaptation. Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga play married couple Harry and Helen Tasker in the upcoming comedy-action series, inspired by the 1994 Arnold Schwarzenegger-Jamie Lee Curtis film by director James Cameron.
Jay Leno Returns to Comedy Stage After Severe Motorcycle Accident
Jay Leno is back to his routine, taking to the comedy club stage one more after yet another painful accident involving one of his beloved vehicles. Leno returned to the Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California, on Sunday, and eyewitness tells ET. The 72-year-old comic had canceled his...
