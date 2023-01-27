ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

NOLA.com

Couple's fight at New Orleans motel led to shooting that killed woman in next room

A series of arguments between a man and his girlfriend at a Chef Menteur Highway motel led to a gunshot that killed a woman sleeping in the next room, New Orleans police say. Investigators booked Franklyn Orellan-Velasquez, 20, on Friday with manslaughter and obstruction of justice in the Jan. 7, 2022, killing. His girlfriend, Arianna Bondlow, 19, was booked on the same charges in September.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

2 women stabbed after man forces his way into home

BOGALUSA, La. — One woman was stabbed another woman was badly cut in a home invasion according to the Bogalusa Police Department. It happened around 2:15 p.m. on Monday in the 900 block of Mercedes Street in Bogalusa Louisiana. When officers arrived on the scene they called for EMS....
BOGALUSA, LA
wbrz.com

Missing man from Gonzales found shot to death in sugar cane field, sheriff says

CONVENT - A missing man was found slain in a sugar cane field more than a week after law enforcement discovered his car burned up in another parish. Ascension Sheriff Bobby Webre says Robert Hampton, 26, last saw family in Gonzales before he disappeared Jan. 19. Hampton's car, a black Dodge Charger, was found burned in Ascension Parish that same day.
GONZALES, LA
WWL

Southern University senior killed in crash near campus

BATON ROUGE, La. — A senior at Southern University was killed in a car crash on I-110 near the university’s campus Monday night. It happened on the interstate near Scenic Highway around 9 p.m. as WBRZ reports. The fatal crash claimed the life of 23-year-old Reginald Elloie according...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Hammond woman shot, killed by 19-year-old

NEW ORLEANS — The Hammond Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot in a car Sunday night. According to police, a driver on Southwest Railroad Avenue near Old Covington Highway. Police said the victim, Tori Banks, 24, of Hammond, was taken to an area hospital, where she...
HAMMOND, LA
WWL

School for incarcerated kids sees most improvement in Orleans Parish

NEW ORLEANS — Only one New Orleans school was recognized for seeing higher scores now than before the pandemic. Travis Hill School inside the Orleans Justice Center and the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center has been recognized as a, 'Louisiana Comeback School,' by the Louisiana Department of Education. The school services teen and young adult inmates, who are considered juveniles.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Fatal crash in Metairie leads to death of motorcyclist and multiple injured

METAIRIE, La. — A motorcyclist died after he crashed into a car in Metairie on Tuesday, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The press release from JPSO said that deputies were dispatched after 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday to a report of a crash between a motorcycle and sport utility vehicle at the intersection of West William David Parkway and Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Suspect arrested in Metairie double shooting that left 1 dead, 1 wounded

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives have arrested a man accused in a deadly double shooting in Metairie Friday that left one person dead and another injured. Demond Franklin, 21, of Metairie, was arrested Monday and booked with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
METAIRIE, LA
WDSU

Covington 8-year-old found after overnight Missing Child alert

COVINGTON, La. — The Louisiana State Police have a found a boy who was at the center of an overnight Missing Child advisory Sunday night. Jett Gremillion, 8, of Covington, was found Monday morning. State police say he was taken by his non-custodial mother, Paris Souza. Covington police say...
COVINGTON, LA
WWL

FOUND SAFE: non-verbal 8-year-old reported missing from Covington

COVINGTON, La. — Eight-year-old Jett Gremillion has been found and is safe, Louisiana State Police said Monday morning. The Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for him has been canceled. -Original Story Below- Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing 8-year-old who they say was taken...
COVINGTON, LA
WWL

WWL

