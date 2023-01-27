Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in New Orleans is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersDenver, CO
King Cake bread pudding: Decadent dessertsTina Howell
Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay Opens First New Orleans LocationMadocNew Orleans, LA
Spending time in New Orleans' Historic Marigny neighborhoodJourneyswithsteveNew Orleans, LA
Related
NOLA.com
15-year-girl killed in Little Woods remembered by loved ones: 'They took my best friend'
A freshman who attended Warren Easton High School was shot and killed this weekend while at a girls' sleepover. A 19-year-old has been arrested, but the family still has a lot of questions about what happened. Kennedi Belton was 15 years old. "Kennedi laughed all day, smiled all day," said...
NOLA.com
Couple's fight at New Orleans motel led to shooting that killed woman in next room
A series of arguments between a man and his girlfriend at a Chef Menteur Highway motel led to a gunshot that killed a woman sleeping in the next room, New Orleans police say. Investigators booked Franklyn Orellan-Velasquez, 20, on Friday with manslaughter and obstruction of justice in the Jan. 7, 2022, killing. His girlfriend, Arianna Bondlow, 19, was booked on the same charges in September.
WDSU
New Orleans teens accused in carjacking death of Linda Frickey will not have separate trials
Four teenagers accused and charged in the carjacking death of a 73-year-old woman will not have separate trials. The teens were in court on Monday, where their attorneys asked that they all have separate trials in the dragging carjacking death of Linda Frickey in March 2022. The judge denied the...
WDSU
16-year-old arrested for pointing an airsoft gun at a St. Tammany Parish school bus
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office announces that they have arrested a 16-year-old boy for being accused of pointing an airsoft gun at a school bus. According to deputies, a bus driver was bringing the students home on Watts Thomas Road in Bush when she observed the teen pointing what appeared to be a firearm at the bus.
2 women stabbed after man forces his way into home
BOGALUSA, La. — One woman was stabbed another woman was badly cut in a home invasion according to the Bogalusa Police Department. It happened around 2:15 p.m. on Monday in the 900 block of Mercedes Street in Bogalusa Louisiana. When officers arrived on the scene they called for EMS....
wbrz.com
Missing man from Gonzales found shot to death in sugar cane field, sheriff says
CONVENT - A missing man was found slain in a sugar cane field more than a week after law enforcement discovered his car burned up in another parish. Ascension Sheriff Bobby Webre says Robert Hampton, 26, last saw family in Gonzales before he disappeared Jan. 19. Hampton's car, a black Dodge Charger, was found burned in Ascension Parish that same day.
Southern University senior killed in crash near campus
BATON ROUGE, La. — A senior at Southern University was killed in a car crash on I-110 near the university’s campus Monday night. It happened on the interstate near Scenic Highway around 9 p.m. as WBRZ reports. The fatal crash claimed the life of 23-year-old Reginald Elloie according...
Fentanyl overdoses outpace murders in New Orleans in 2022
NEW ORLEANS — Orleans Parish Coroner Dwight McKenna deals with death every day. In 2022, nearly 500 of those deaths were from overdoses — most of them caused by Fentanyl. "I've never seen anything like this," McKenna said. "I like to call Fentanyl the Angel of Death." In...
WDSU
Hammond woman shot, killed by 19-year-old
NEW ORLEANS — The Hammond Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot in a car Sunday night. According to police, a driver on Southwest Railroad Avenue near Old Covington Highway. Police said the victim, Tori Banks, 24, of Hammond, was taken to an area hospital, where she...
fox8live.com
Dog running through French Quarter intersection rescued by police, reunited with owner
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A dog was rescued by New Orleans police and reunited with its owner. The NOPD says Luna was seen running in the street on the edge of the French Quarter at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and N. Rampart Street. First District Detective Samantha Barker rescued...
School for incarcerated kids sees most improvement in Orleans Parish
NEW ORLEANS — Only one New Orleans school was recognized for seeing higher scores now than before the pandemic. Travis Hill School inside the Orleans Justice Center and the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center has been recognized as a, 'Louisiana Comeback School,' by the Louisiana Department of Education. The school services teen and young adult inmates, who are considered juveniles.
Fatal crash in Metairie leads to death of motorcyclist and multiple injured
METAIRIE, La. — A motorcyclist died after he crashed into a car in Metairie on Tuesday, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The press release from JPSO said that deputies were dispatched after 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday to a report of a crash between a motorcycle and sport utility vehicle at the intersection of West William David Parkway and Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
an17.com
DA: "Thirty-five years is a long time for justice" as Judge sentences Reed to life behind bars
AMITE---Today, the man convicted in the nearly 40-year-old cold case of the murder of Selonia S. Reed was sentenced to life imprisonment without the benefit of probation or parole by Honorable Judge William S. Dykes in Tangipahoa Parish, according to District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux. Reginald L. Reed was arrested...
NOLA.com
Suspect arrested in Metairie double shooting that left 1 dead, 1 wounded
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives have arrested a man accused in a deadly double shooting in Metairie Friday that left one person dead and another injured. Demond Franklin, 21, of Metairie, was arrested Monday and booked with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
WDSU
Covington 8-year-old found after overnight Missing Child alert
COVINGTON, La. — The Louisiana State Police have a found a boy who was at the center of an overnight Missing Child advisory Sunday night. Jett Gremillion, 8, of Covington, was found Monday morning. State police say he was taken by his non-custodial mother, Paris Souza. Covington police say...
Louisiana Man Killed and Woman Injured in House Fire Caused by a Space Heater too Close to Combustibles
Louisiana Man Killed and Woman Injured in House Fire Caused by a Space Heater too Close to Combustibles. Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana – A disabled man has died and his wife was injured in a house fire in Louisiana caused by a space heater placed too close to combustible objects.
Zulu Queen welcomed at Louis Armstrong International Airport
As tradition goes, members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club and others gathered at the Louis Armstrong International Airport Sunday morning to welcome and announce this year's Queen Zulu-Select Dr. Christy Lagarde Spears.
Louisiana student's reading levels are below where they should be
NEW ORLEANS — Education advocates are calling for change after state numbers show students are well below the reading level they should be at, they say this is another component of the city's crime problem. According to the State Department of Education, the fall 2022 report found only 49.6%...
wwno.org
When neo-Nazis came to New Orleans, a group of Holocaust survivors fought back
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Here's what it featured:. Last Friday was Holocaust Remembrance Day. Although these days, the term “never forget” is part of public discourse, it wasn’t that long ago that discussions of the Holocaust were often repressed or even discouraged.
FOUND SAFE: non-verbal 8-year-old reported missing from Covington
COVINGTON, La. — Eight-year-old Jett Gremillion has been found and is safe, Louisiana State Police said Monday morning. The Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for him has been canceled. -Original Story Below- Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing 8-year-old who they say was taken...
WWL
New Orleans, LA
34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 0