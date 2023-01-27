Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
CBS Sports
NFC Championship: 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo 'wishes he had a helmet' as Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson suffer injuries
After Brock Purdy's miracle run from being the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to starting in a conference championship game was derailed on the San Francisco 49ers' opening drive with an injury to his elbow, and fourth-string journeyman Josh Johnson was knocked of the game with a concussion, all Jimmy Garoppolo, could do was shake his head on the sideline and think about what might have been. Garoppolo, the quarterback who helped lead the team to an appearance in Super Bowl LIV, could only watch the season-ending 31-7 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, with his 49ers falling one game short of the Super Bowl.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
CBS Sports
Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills indicted on rape and kidnapping charges in Ohio
Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills has been indicted by a grand jury on rape and kidnapping charges in Ohio, per The Philadelphia Inquirer. The 25-year-old was charged after an incident that occurred in December 2019. Per WKBN, the indictment states that Sills engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual,...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Yardbarker
Former five-star QB Sam Huard transfers to surprising school
Former five-star quarterback recruit Sam Huard is transferring to a surprising school. Huard, the son of former Washington quarterback Damon Huard, has decided to transfer from Washington to Cal Poly, he announced Monday. That means the consensus top-ranked quarterback in the 2021 class will be playing at the FCS level in 2023.
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady retires: Sports world reacts to legendary quarterback's announcement
After 23 seasons of NFL football, seven Super Bowl titles, five Super Bowl MVPs, three NFL MVPs, totaling the most passing touchdowns (649) and the passing yards in NFL history (89,214), and an incalculable impact on the sport of football, Tom Brady is calling to career. The only NFL player to win a championship in three different decades officially announced his retirement from the football via his social media pages on Wednesday morning. This is his second retirement announcement in the last 365 days as he originally called it a career on Feb. 1 a year ago. However, this one seems like it is for good.
CBS Sports
Nick Saban kicks tires on Jeremy Pruitt as Alabama continues search for next defensive coordinator
Alabama coach Nick Saban has reached out to former Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt regarding the Crimson Tide's vacant defensive coordinator position, sources tell CBS Sports. It is believed no offer has been made at this time, and Alabama would not speak on Pruitt's candidacy when contacted for comment. Sources indicate...
CBS Sports
Tom Brady volunteered at Tampa animal shelter during NFL season, wife of Buccaneers' Logan Ryan reveals
NFL legend Tom Brady made significant headlines on Wednesday after announcing his retirement after 23 seasons. And while most people are talking about his countless achievements on the field with the Patriots and Buccaneers, one of his ex-teammate's wives decided to show a much softer side of the famously fierce competitor.
CBS Sports
Giants' Isaiah Hodgins: Breaks out near end of campaign
Hodgins recorded one catch for three yards on two targets in the Giants' 38-7 loss to the Eagles on Jan. 21 in the divisional round of the playoffs. Hodgins began the season on Buffalo's practice squad and didn't see game action until Week 5, when he caught four passes for 41 yards in a win over Pittsburgh. The Bills cut him three weeks later, and he subsequently latched on with the Giants. The move to New York proved to be fruitful, as he logged over 60 percent of the team's offensive snaps in all 10 of the regular-season and playoff contests in which he played, producing a collective 42-459-5 receiving line on 53 targets during that stretch. Hodgins really got going in Week 13 against Washington, tallying five catches for 44 yards and his first NFL touchdown, and he proceeded to find the end zone in three of his final four regular-season contests. His best game of the campaign then came in New York's wild-card round playoff victory over Minnesota, as he tallied eight catches on nine targets for 105 yards and another score. Hodgins enters the offseason as an exclusive rights free agent, meaning that New York has to offer him only a one-year, league-minimum contract to ensure he stays with the team. Given his late-season ascent up the team's receiver depth chart, the choice to bring Hodgins back will be a no-brainer for the Giants.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Back to bench
Looney isn't starting Monday's game against the Thunder, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Looney recently lost his starting spot to Jordan Poole as the Warriors turn to more of a small-ball look, but he was reinserted into the starting lineup last Friday with Andrew Wiggins out due to an illness. However, Wiggins has been cleared and will return to the Warriors' first five Monday, sending Looney back to a bench role. The veteran center has made just three appearances as a reserve this season, but he's posting 6.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 20.0 minutes in those contests.
CBS Sports
49ers' Tay Martin: Sticks with San Francisco
The 49ers signed Martin to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. Martin signed with the 49ers' practice squad after failing to make the initial 53-man roster. He saw two elevations during the regular season, but he played nearly exclusively on special teams. With his new contract, he'll be able to stick around the organization and compete for a larger role next season.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Listed as DNP on Wednesday
Smith-Schuster (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate. As the Chiefs gear up for Super Bowl LVII, Smith-Schuster joined Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) and Mecole Hardman (pelvis) as listed DNPs after all three left this past Sunday's AFC Championship Game versus the Bengals due to injury. Smith-Schuster himself logged 31 of 69 snaps on offense while hauling in his only target for seven yards before his departure. Kansas City has 11 days to get as to 100 percent as possible to face the Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 12, but the team currently has just three healthy wide receivers (Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore) on the active roster.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: No. 1 Purdue pulling away from pack in Top 25 And 1
Purdue extended its winning streak to eight games Sunday afternoon with a 77-61 victory over Michigan State. That means the Boilermakers are now 21-1 overall and 10-1 in the Big Ten, where they have at least a four-game lead in the win column, and at least a two-game lead in the loss column, over everybody else in the conference. They remain No. 1 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.
CBS Sports
National Signing Day 2023: Walker Lyons commits to USC over Georgia, Utah as Trojans add coveted tight end
USC picked up a big addition to its 2023 class on National Signing Day with the commitment of four-star tight end Walker Lyons. Lyons also considered Georgia, Stanford and Utah after starring for Folsom High School outside of Sacramento, California. Lyons previously committed to Stanford but reopened his recruitment following...
CBS Sports
Reds' Jason Vosler: Joins Reds organization
The Reds signed Vosler to a minor-league contract Wednesday. The deal includes an invite to major-league spring training. Vosler posted a respectable .265/.342/.469 slash line in 111 big-league plate appearances for the Giants last season, which suggests he could find a role on the Reds' talent-depleted roster.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Brett Maher: Likely done in Dallas
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Wednesday that the team will be starting over at kicker, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports, which will likely end Maher's time with the Cowboys. Maher is slated to be a free agent after signing a one-year deal with the team...
CBS Sports
Giants' Joe Ross: Signs NRI deal with San Francisco
Ross (elbow) agreed Monday with the Giants on a minor-league contract and received an invitation to MLB spring training, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Ross underwent Tommy John surgery last May for the second time in his career and will likely miss the start of the 2023 season while recovering from the procedure. The 29-year-old made 20 appearances (19 starts) for the Nationals in 2021 while posting a 4.17 ERA and 109:34 K:BB in 108 innings. Ross could be a rotation option for the Giants in the second half of the season if he responds well to his rehab program, but he can safely be ignored in even the deepest of fantasy leagues until he reaches the point where he's pitching in minor-league games.
CBS Sports
Perfect Packers 2023 NFL Draft plan: Find playmakers opposite Christian Watson, add at edge rusher and safety
The Green Bay Packers discovered how the majority of the NFL lives in 2022, missing the postseason for the first time under head coach Matt LaFleur. The team had a rash of injuries to a number of key players -- back-to-back NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, linebacker Rashan Gary, All-Pro linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, and cornerback Eric Stokes -- that contributed to breaking its three-season streak of 13-win campaigns, the longest such streak in league history.
