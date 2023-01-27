ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News War Correspondent, Benjamin Hall Signs New Book Deal with HarperCollins (TV News Roundup)

By Charna Flam and Julia MacCary
 6 days ago
Veteran Fox News war correspondent Benjamin Hall will release his memoir “Saved: A War Reporter’s Mission to Make It Home” on March 14, HarperCollins Publishers announced Thursday.

Throughout “Saved,” Hall recounts how he survived his ground-level view of the war in Ukraine, as well as his dramatic rescue and arduous recovery. Hall shares stories about his time at the front lines of the world’s most dangerous conflicts and reveals how he struggled to step away from war reporting, leading him to cover one more story that ultimately turned into a mission of perseverance.

“For me this book is about being saved – it’s being saved by all these people. And it’s that understanding that can give you so much strength. We all think about Pierre every day and I think that’s really important for all of us to do and I think of my family every day and I went through everything thanks to them. And you have got to remember those close things to you and keep fighting for them every day,” Hall said in a statement.

Also in today’s TV news:

SYNDICATION

Dateline ” has been renewed for 7th season in national broadcast syndication by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and the NBC Owned Television Stations group. The syndicated version of “Dateline” currently airs weekdays on stations.

Executive vice president of syndication sales Sean O’Boyle announced, “When we first launched ‘Dateline’ in syndication six years ago, it was primarily scheduled as a utility program on various types of stations airing in a wide variety of time periods but this has evolved. ‘Dateline’ is now a proven success in syndication and has become a key program airing in daytime on mostly traditional affiliated broadcast stations. ‘Dateline’ is one of the most successful programs in all of daytime and the ratings continue to grow as does the station lineup.”

INITIATIVES

WWE announced the 15 newest athletes joining its Next In Line (Name, Image and Likeness) program, with a growing roster of All-Americans.

The third class of “Next in Line” has athletes from 14 different schools and seven different sports, including athletes for the first time in women’s wrestling, soccer, tennis and softball. Penn State’s two-time All-American wrestler Greg Kerkvliet, Arizona State University’s four-time NCAA champion thrower Turner Washington and Louisiana State University’s NCAA champion hurdler Alia Armstrong highlight the class.

Other athletes joining the program’s third class include Abby Jacobs, Alexandra Jaksec, Cameron Jones, Dee Beckwith, Isaiah Iton, Jaiden Fields, Landon Jackson, Mady Aulbach, Nick Dawkins, Otoniel Badjana, Peyton Prussin and Tori Ortiz.

Since Next In Line’s development in December 2021, the program has signed 46 collegiate athletes from 13 different sports, including Olympic gold medalist wrestler Gable Stevenson. The program recruits future star athletes and provides them with resources such as the WWE performance center in Orlando, Fla.

PROGRAMMING

Streaming service BroadwayHD has added a lineup of Valentine’s Day-themed shows about forbidden romance, fairytales and star-crossed lovers including:

  • “Romeo and Juliet” with Orlando Bloom
  • “She Loves Me”
  • “Lady Chatterley’s Lover”
  • “An American in Paris”
  • “Brokeback Mountain: the Opera”
  • “Falsettos”
  • “Ernest Shackleton Loves Me”
Related
Variety

Uzo Aduba to Lead Shondaland Series ‘The Residence’ at Netflix

Uzo Aduba is set to star in the upcoming Shondaland series “The Residence” at Netflix, Variety has learned. The series was originally picked up at the streaming service in March 2022. It is described as a comedic murder mystery set at The White House. It is inspired by Kate Andersen Brower’s book “The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House.” The official logline states, “132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous State Dinner. ‘The Residence’ is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic...
Variety

‘The Recruit’ Executive Producer Gene Klein Joins P3 Media Production Banner as Partner

Producer Gene Klein has joined P3 Media, the production banner behind Netflix’s “The Recruit,” as a partner. Klein will lead development efforts for the company formed in 2018 by journalist and producer Adam Ciralsky. Klein and Ciralsky are already working together as executive producers on “Recruit,” which was inspired by Ciralsky’s early career as a lawyer with the CIA. The series, created and executive produced by Alexi Hawley, debuted Dec. 16 on Netflix. “The Recruit” has been a strong performer in numerous major territories for the streamer. “Gene is a creative force with great instincts and incredible relationships across the industry,” Ciralsky...
Variety

BET Announces ‘Black + Iconic: Style Gods’ Documentary Featuring Billy Porter (TV News Roundup)

BET has announced a new documentary film, “Black + Iconic: Style Gods,” starring Billy Porter and produced by Stanley Nelson and Firelight Films. The documentary is part of the new four-part “Black + Iconic” series that will showcase the legacy and cultural impact of Black icons across music, film, fashion and dance. Porter will narrate, host and executive produce the first documentary in the series, with Lynne Robinson directing. Connie Orlando and Jason Samuels developed the series with supervising producer Steven Ramey. “We’re thrilled to be working with BET again after the success of our first project together, ‘Through the Fire:...
Variety

Ashton Kutcher Speaks Out on Danny Masterson’s Rape Trial: ‘Ultimately, I Can’t Know’ If He’s Innocent

Asthon Kutcher opened up about Danny Masterson in a new Esquire profile as part of the former’s recent acting comeback that includes reprising his “That ’70s Show” character Kelso on Netflix’s sequel series “That ’90s Show” and starring opposite Reese Witherspoon in the upcoming Netflix rom-com “Your Place or Mine.” Kutcher and Masterson first met as co-stars on “That ’70s Show,” and their friendship and collaboration continued through their work on the Netflix sitcom “The Ranch.” Masterson was charged in June 2020 with three counts of rape from alleged incidents that took place between 2001 and 2003. His 2022 court case...
Variety

Ozzy Osbourne Retires From Touring

Ozzy Osbourne, a defining singer of heavy metal, has apparently retired from touring for health reasons, he announced in a statement late Tuesday regarding the cancellation of his European tour . The announcement is buried in the fourth paragraph of the statement, but its intent seems clear: “Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way,” he wrote when discussing his ailment, a spine injury. The legendary Black Sabbath singer, 74, has been plagued by multiple health issues for decades — his first “No More Tours” retirement tour took place 30 years ago, after he was...
Variety

Salma Hayek Told Channing Tatum ‘You Nearly Killed Me!’ After Crazy ‘Magic Mike’ Lap Dance Gone Wrong

It’s life or death when it comes to performing lap dances in the “Magic Mike” franchise. Literally. According to Salma Hayek, Channing Tatum “nearly killed” her during rehearsals for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” after a wild lap dance routine went wildly wrong. The lap dance stunt saw Hayek flipped upside down and Tatum holding on to her pants. Hayek worried about suffering a wardrobe malfunction, and then all hell broke loose. “You know, there’s one part that’s not in [the film] where I’m upside down and my legs had to be somewhere,” Hayek told Jimmy Kimmel. “But upside down, one loses...
msn.com

Julie and Todd Chrisley's daily prison lives revealed

Slide 1 of 22: Savannah Chrisley has spoken on her podcast about her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, and their recent incarceration on January 17th. She said: "Last week was an extremely difficult week for my family as a whole," as her parents have now spent almost two weeks in prison.
Variety

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Begins Production on ‘The Cases of Mystery Lane’ Series, Paul Campbell and Aimee Garcia Star (EXCLUSIVE)

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is launching a new original series in Canada. Production has begun on “The Cases of Mystery Lane,” starring Aimee Garcia and Paul Campbell. The duo portrays “a married couple who find a new way to keep the mystery alive… quite literally.” “‘The Cases of Mystery Lane’ combines romance, humor and intrigue, reminiscent of some of my favorite stories of amateur sleuths, in over their heads,” says Laura Gaines, director of development at Hallmark Media.  “Aimee Garcia and Paul Campbell have undeniable on-screen chemistry and we know that viewers will be rooting for our newest crime-solving duo, Birdie...
Variety

Michael Jackson’s Nephew Jaafar to Star in Biopic ‘Michael’

Jaafar Jackson is portraying his uncle Michael Jackson in Lionsgate’s upcoming biopic “Michael,” directed by Antoine Fuqua. “Michael” is expected to depict the complicated legacy of the man who became known as the King of Pop. According to the studio, the film will explore all aspects of his life, “including his most iconic performances that led him to become the greatest entertainer of all time.” The film is being made with the cooperation of the Michael Jackson estate, which may influence the way “Michael” depicts the multiple allegations of child sexual abuse that were brought against Jackson during his career and following...
Variety

Former ‘Bachelorette’ Star Kaitlyn Bristowe Says Chris Harrison Stopped Talking to Her When She Landed Hosting Gig on Franchise

Before Chris Harrison departed “The Bachelor” for good, the longtime host was put on hiatus from the franchise amid controversy. During the time, while Harrison’s status was in limbo, former “Bachelorette” stars Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams were hired to step in as temporary co-hosts for two seasons. Now, Bristowe — one of the most popular stars to come from “The Bachelor” franchise, who also won Season 29 of “Dancing With the Stars” in 2020 — says Harrison stopped communicating with her when she landed the gig, after a years-long close friendship. “I messaged Chris probably 10 times without him responding, and that...
Variety

ABC News Faces Talent Choices After ‘GMA3’ Anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Exit

Now that ABC News has cleaned house, it probably needs to fill it back up. Executives at the Disney news division — and its corporate parent — hoped to cut recent scrutiny by parting ways with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, the co-anchors of early-afternoon program “GMA3” who also had a romantic relationship despite being married to other people. On Friday, the two sides broke up, so to speak, with ABC News President Kim Godwin telling staffers she hoped their departure would end a period of “distraction” at the home of “Good Morning America” and “World News Tonight.” But Godwin and her...
WASHINGTON STATE
Variety

Breakout Director D. Smith, Who ‘Lost Everything’ When She Transitioned, Just Conquered Sundance

At its best, Sundance is really about Cinderella stories — the starving artists who come to Utah hoping to captivate audiences comprised of the industry and the public, effectively crashing the gates of Hollywood.  The most compelling pair of glass slippers at the festival this year belonged to D. Smith, whose directorial debut “Kokomo City” claimed two big awards in the Next section: the coveted audience award and Adobe’s Innovator prize. The film follows four Black trans sex workers in America and is unflinching in its depiction oft sex, identity politics and (gasp) levity.  “Kokomo City” is a rare entry in the...
UTAH STATE
Variety

‘Knock at the Cabin’ Review: No Surprise, M. Night Shyamalan’s Latest Is Long, Slow and Disappointing

The twist in M. Night Shyamalan’s latest film comes at the beginning, not the end. The trouble with that arrangement is that a career of surprise-ending films, such as “The Sixth Sense” and “Signs,” has conditioned audiences to expect something juicy to be revealed at the eleventh hour, by which point, this apocalyptic head-scratcher has already played its hand. “Knock at the Cabin” starts like a home-invasion thriller, with four armed strangers descending upon a remote cabin to perturb its occupants, except that none of the characters fits the stereotypes associated with the genre. First of all, the family renting the...
Variety

CBS Sets Massive ‘FBI,’ ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ and ‘FBI: International’ Crossover Event

CBS’ “FBI” teams are coming together once again. The casts of “FBI,” “FBI: International” and “FBI: Most Wanted” will work alongside each other in a new three-hour global event set to air on Tuesday, April 4. “As the FBIs continue to dominate on Tuesday nights, we are excited to reward our devoted fans with this special three-hour global crossover event that will bring these three heroic – and popular – teams together for a second time,” Eric Kim, executive vice president of programming for CBS Entertainment and CBS Studios, says in a statement. “Our April 4 crossover event will be...
Variety

Michelle Obama’s New Podcast Series Sets Premiere Date on Audible (Podcast News Roundup)

In today’s podcast roundup, Michelle Obama gets personal in conversations with celeb friends about her recently published book in a new series for Audible; Kelly Ripa teams with SiriusXM; Louis Theroux is bringing a podcast to Spotify; and Dan Abrams’ Law&Crime digs into the history of the Sarah Lawrence College sex cult. DATES Amazon’s Audible and the Obamas’ Higher Ground today announced “Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast,” releasing March 7, 2023, featuring the former First Lady’s conversations with celebrities covering topics in her recently released book “The Light We Carry: Overcoming Uncertain Times.” The podcast is the first original project under the...
Variety

Ashton Kutcher Says Mila Kunis Refused to Let Him Turn Down ‘That ’90s Show’: ‘We’re Doing It,’ No Matter the Script

When it came time to reprising Kelso in Netflix’s “That ’70s Show” sequel series “That ’90s Show,” Ashton Kutcher did not have a choice. As the actor recently told Esquire magazine, his former co-star and wife Kunis refused to let him turn down the sequel project. Not even a potentially bad script would let Kutcher off the hook. According to Kutcher, when the pitch first came in for the duo to reprise their roles as Kelso and Jackie, Kunis told him: “[She] goes, ‘You know, we owe our entire careers to this show. It doesn’t matter what the script is, we’re...
WISCONSIN STATE
Variety

‘Grand Tour’ Presenter James May Labels Jeremy Clarkson’s Meghan Markle Comments as ‘Too Creepy,’ Claims No Threat to Show

Amazon Prime Video’s “The Grand Tour” presenter James May has described his co-host Jeremy Clarkson’s comments about Meghan Markle as “too creepy.” In December 2022, Clarkson’s column in U.K. tabloid The Sun suggested Markle be made to “parade naked” through Britain while people “throw lumps of excrement at her.” Clarkson has since apologized. On Monday, May appeared on on the BBC Radio 4 “Today” program. Host Martha Kearney asked May what he thought about Clarkson’s article in The Sun and if “The Grand Tour” was under threat. May replied: “I don’t think ‘The Grand Tour’ is under [threat].” “To be brutally honest I didn’t read the...
Variety

Freddy Krueger Actor Robert Englund Documentary to Get Theatrical Release via Cinedigm (EXCLUSIVE)

Don’t fall asleep! Horror enthusiasts won’t want to miss the premiere of “Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story,” an upcoming documentary chronicling the storied legacy of veteran horror film star Robert Englund, best known for his role as Freddy Krueger in the “Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise. Cinedigm acquired North American rights to the film and will give it an exclusive theatrical run before the documentary hits the Bloody Disgusting streamer Screambox in late spring, tied to Englund’s 75th birthday on June 6. The project was shot over two years by co-directors Christopher Griffiths and Gary Smart, who also...
Variety

Led by Beyonce, House Music Gets Its Grammy Moment

House music has a strong presence in the Grammy nominations this year and the original creators in this historically underground genre are not mad about it. In the record of the year category, Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul,” Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” and Doja Cat’s “Woman” and all tick various strains of the house box: classic vocal, disco and deep with a touch of Latin, respectively. The remix nominations of the former two, from Purple Disco Machine and Terry Hunter, push the originals further into house territory. Beyoncé turns up again with a decidedly house-y take for best R&B performance with “Virgo’s...
Variety

James Gunn Calls ‘The Flash’ One of the ‘Greatest Superhero Movies’ Ever, Ezra Miller’s DC Future Decided After Their Recovery

After a tumultuous year that involved a series of arrests and public meltdowns, “The Flash” star Ezra Miller appeared to be a case of one and done in the DC Universe. But newly installed DC co-head Peter Safran said the door is open for further collaborations with Miller after “The Flash” stand-alone opens on June 16. “Ezra is completely committed to their recovery,” Safran said. “And we are fully supportive of that journey that they’re on right now. When the time is right, when they feel like they’re ready to have the discussion, we’ll all figure out what the best path...
