22 Year-Old Instagram Model Killed Her Father After a Rage Over LaptopAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Fresh Off a $1m Fine, Trump, His Family, and Organization may be Sanctioned in the NY Lawsuit also.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Extra and unexpected freebies for New York City migrants include free haircuts, ferry tickets, games, and snacksAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
NYC Is Moving Migrants Who Camped Outside Hell's Kitchen To Brooklyn SheltersAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
fox5ny.com
Raids target illegal cannabis sales on Staten Island
NEW YORK - For Deputy Sheriff Francesca Rosa and Detective Veronica Robles, there was a lot to get done on Wednesday. They were en route to root out smoke shops illegally selling cannabis and tobacco products. For about a year now, New York State has been grappling with a proliferation...
fox5ny.com
Off-duty NYPD officers hired by Manhattan neighborhood to protect businesses
NEW YORK - Some businesses and property owners on 8th Ave between 35th Street and 38th Street in Manhattan say they’re fed up with what they see as a drug and homeless problem. Barbara Blair with the non-profit Garment District Alliance says on some days the group’s sanitation team...
fox5ny.com
Angellyh Yambo: Aunt creates anti-violence foundation in slain teen's honor
NEW YORK - On April 8, 2022, 16-year-old Angellyh Yambo's dreams of becoming a doctor were cut short when she was shot and killed while walking just blocks from her high school in the Bronx. Police say she was not the intended target, but just an innocent victim caught in...
fox5ny.com
Demands for increased security at Van Cortlandt Park
People who live near Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx say they want more security. From loud, late-night parties to homeless encampments, FOX 5 NY takes a closer look at some of the issues.
fox5ny.com
'I'll be out on bail in 24 hours' - Suspect in NYC armed robbery spree issues warning
NEW YORK - The NYPD arrested two men early on Tuesday morning after an armed robbery spree that spanned three New York City boroughs over a period of several hours. But one of the suspects is already confident that he'll quickly be back on the streets due to New York's bail laws.
fox5ny.com
Plan to create over 70,000 new homes in Manhattan
Where you might see empty buildings and vacant lots, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine says he sees an opportunity for more housing. Levine says he wants to take the spaces and convert them into over 70,000 homes.
fox5ny.com
MTA ends free Wi-Fi service on NYC buses
NEW YORK - The MTA has ended a free Wi-Fi service on buses in New York City. The transit agency says the program is rarely used and costs millions of dollars a year to run. MTA officials say that only 1.5% of local bus passengers and 4.5% of express bus passengers system-wide used the Wi-Fi service.
fox5ny.com
Dead whale found at Lido Beach in Nassau County
NEW YORK - Emergency crews were trying to figure out on Monday how to dispose of a large dead whale on a Long Island beach. The whale washed up sometime overnight on Lido Beach in Nassau County. Officials brought a backhoe to the scene to potentially move the large animal.
fox5ny.com
NYC subway elevators breaking, trapping commuters
As the MTA works to install more elevators at subway stations across the city, they are struggling to get a grip on the ones that are already in use. FOX 5 NY looks into why more and more elevators are breaking down and in some cases, trapping people.
fox5ny.com
3 young teens arrested for Brooklyn stabbing death
NEW YORK - A 13-year-old faces murder charges and a 14 and 15-year-old face gang assault charges in connection with the stabbing death of a Coney Island teenager. 17-year-old Nyheem Wright was stabbed in the stomach in front of a store on Mermaid Ave. in the middle of the afternoon on Friday, Jan. 20th. He died the next day at Maimonides Medical Center.
fox5ny.com
Migrants refuse to relocate from Hell's Kitchen motel
NEW YORK - Officials want to move single migrant men from the Watson Hotel in Hell's Kitchen to the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal as part of an effort to free up hotel rooms for families seeking asylum, but many of the men are refusing to go, criticizing the conditions at the terminal's shelter.
fox5ny.com
Suspect charged with murder after man, 62, found dead inside Bronx apartment
NEW YORK - A suspect has been charged with murder after a 62-year-old man was found dead with trauma to the head inside a basement apartment in Highbridge, the NYPD said. According to police, Angelo Miranda, 51, of the Bronx, is also charged with manslaughter, as well as criminal possession of a weapon: loaded firearm.
fox5ny.com
Best and worst states for singles
NEW YORK - Where you live can make a big difference if you are looking for love. WalletHub compared the 50 states across 30 key indicators of dating-friendliness. It rated California as the best state for singles looking to date. It ranked first for romance and fun and second for dating opportunities.
fox5ny.com
NYC mural honors Hip Hop artist KRS-One
NEW YORK - "Wow! Wow!" Hip Hop great KRS-One said. He was reacting to a street mural of himself just created on a building on 2nd St. near 1st Ave. on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. Lawrence " Kris" Parker was born in the city in 1973. He came...
fox5ny.com
Pink pigeon found near NYC park
A pink pigeon was found near a park in New York City. Here's why officials believe the bird was pink.
fox5ny.com
NYC pigeon dyed pink sparks speculation of 'sickening' gender reveal
NEW YORK - A gender reveal party could be to blame for a pale pink pigeon that was discovered near Madsion Square Park. The bright pink pigeon's feathers were "deliberately dyed," according to the Wild Bird Fund, an Upper West Side-based nonprofit wildlife rehabilitation group. It was saved by a good Samaritan who noticed its brightly colored body and reported it.
fox5ny.com
Long Island teen riding bike dies after being hit by car
NEW YORK - A 16-year-old Syossett teen has died two weeks after being hit by a car. The Nassau County Police Department says Benjamin Daggett was riding his bicycle northbound on South Oyster Bay Road around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15. He was hit by a 2017 Nissan being driveN by a 54-year-old man who was heading southbound and turning east onto the Long Island Expressway Service Road.
fox5ny.com
Downed utility pole, live wires shuts down Route 3 in Secaucus
NEW JERSEY - A downed utility pole with live wires has shut down Route 3 in Secaucus in both directions, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said on Twitter. Officials said to avoid the area, which has been closed since 7 a.m. for emergency utility repairs that are expected to last through the evening commute.
fox5ny.com
Airline offers all you can fly pass for $399
NEW YORK - Imagine being able to fly just about anytime you want for the summer or even an entire year for one set price. You now can. Frontier is offering a summer pass that costs $399 that will let you fly as much as you want between May 2, 2023, and Sept. 30, 2023, with certain blackout dates. (Think holiday weeks like July 4th). That is a temporary deal with a limited number of passes and then it will retail for $999 for the summer.
fox5ny.com
Do you think you can do a DYI rug?
NEW YORK - D-I-Y Is what's trending right now and making your own candles and tufting your own rug are gaining in popularity. At "Wick and Pour" you can create an amazing candle, customized for you, by you. The new location on Mott Street is popular with people celebrating their...
