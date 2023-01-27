ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

fox5ny.com

Raids target illegal cannabis sales on Staten Island

NEW YORK - For Deputy Sheriff Francesca Rosa and Detective Veronica Robles, there was a lot to get done on Wednesday. They were en route to root out smoke shops illegally selling cannabis and tobacco products. For about a year now, New York State has been grappling with a proliferation...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
fox5ny.com

Plan to create over 70,000 new homes in Manhattan

Where you might see empty buildings and vacant lots, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine says he sees an opportunity for more housing. Levine says he wants to take the spaces and convert them into over 70,000 homes.
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

MTA ends free Wi-Fi service on NYC buses

NEW YORK - The MTA has ended a free Wi-Fi service on buses in New York City. The transit agency says the program is rarely used and costs millions of dollars a year to run. MTA officials say that only 1.5% of local bus passengers and 4.5% of express bus passengers system-wide used the Wi-Fi service.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Dead whale found at Lido Beach in Nassau County

NEW YORK - Emergency crews were trying to figure out on Monday how to dispose of a large dead whale on a Long Island beach. The whale washed up sometime overnight on Lido Beach in Nassau County. Officials brought a backhoe to the scene to potentially move the large animal.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC subway elevators breaking, trapping commuters

As the MTA works to install more elevators at subway stations across the city, they are struggling to get a grip on the ones that are already in use. FOX 5 NY looks into why more and more elevators are breaking down and in some cases, trapping people.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

3 young teens arrested for Brooklyn stabbing death

NEW YORK - A 13-year-old faces murder charges and a 14 and 15-year-old face gang assault charges in connection with the stabbing death of a Coney Island teenager. 17-year-old Nyheem Wright was stabbed in the stomach in front of a store on Mermaid Ave. in the middle of the afternoon on Friday, Jan. 20th. He died the next day at Maimonides Medical Center.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Migrants refuse to relocate from Hell's Kitchen motel

NEW YORK - Officials want to move single migrant men from the Watson Hotel in Hell's Kitchen to the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal as part of an effort to free up hotel rooms for families seeking asylum, but many of the men are refusing to go, criticizing the conditions at the terminal's shelter.
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Suspect charged with murder after man, 62, found dead inside Bronx apartment

NEW YORK - A suspect has been charged with murder after a 62-year-old man was found dead with trauma to the head inside a basement apartment in Highbridge, the NYPD said. According to police, Angelo Miranda, 51, of the Bronx, is also charged with manslaughter, as well as criminal possession of a weapon: loaded firearm.
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Best and worst states for singles

NEW YORK - Where you live can make a big difference if you are looking for love. WalletHub compared the 50 states across 30 key indicators of dating-friendliness. It rated California as the best state for singles looking to date. It ranked first for romance and fun and second for dating opportunities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC mural honors Hip Hop artist KRS-One

NEW YORK - "Wow! Wow!" Hip Hop great KRS-One said. He was reacting to a street mural of himself just created on a building on 2nd St. near 1st Ave. on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. Lawrence " Kris" Parker was born in the city in 1973. He came...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC pigeon dyed pink sparks speculation of 'sickening' gender reveal

NEW YORK - A gender reveal party could be to blame for a pale pink pigeon that was discovered near Madsion Square Park. The bright pink pigeon's feathers were "deliberately dyed," according to the Wild Bird Fund, an Upper West Side-based nonprofit wildlife rehabilitation group. It was saved by a good Samaritan who noticed its brightly colored body and reported it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Long Island teen riding bike dies after being hit by car

NEW YORK - A 16-year-old Syossett teen has died two weeks after being hit by a car. The Nassau County Police Department says Benjamin Daggett was riding his bicycle northbound on South Oyster Bay Road around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15. He was hit by a 2017 Nissan being driveN by a 54-year-old man who was heading southbound and turning east onto the Long Island Expressway Service Road.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

Downed utility pole, live wires shuts down Route 3 in Secaucus

NEW JERSEY - A downed utility pole with live wires has shut down Route 3 in Secaucus in both directions, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said on Twitter. Officials said to avoid the area, which has been closed since 7 a.m. for emergency utility repairs that are expected to last through the evening commute.
SECAUCUS, NJ
fox5ny.com

Airline offers all you can fly pass for $399

NEW YORK - Imagine being able to fly just about anytime you want for the summer or even an entire year for one set price. You now can. Frontier is offering a summer pass that costs $399 that will let you fly as much as you want between May 2, 2023, and Sept. 30, 2023, with certain blackout dates. (Think holiday weeks like July 4th). That is a temporary deal with a limited number of passes and then it will retail for $999 for the summer.
fox5ny.com

Do you think you can do a DYI rug?

NEW YORK - D-I-Y Is what's trending right now and making your own candles and tufting your own rug are gaining in popularity. At "Wick and Pour" you can create an amazing candle, customized for you, by you. The new location on Mott Street is popular with people celebrating their...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

