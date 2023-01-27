Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Baltimore Ravens SB Champion says the Ravens played Lamar Jackson
Did Lamar Jackson make a mistake by playing this year?. According to former Super Bowl Champion Baltimore Raven safety Bernard Pollard, Jackson made a mistake by playing for the Ravens this year. The former safety told Kyle Odegard of Compare.bet that he offered Jackson some advice about his ongoing contract...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Denver Broncos have been turned down by another head coaching candidate
No one wants to work with the Broncos. Today, DeMeco Ryans the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator informed the Broncos that he is no longer interested in their head coaching job. Ryans was the top choice of the Broncos and Texans according to many reports, but it sounds like he...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Ellis Merriweather, RB, University of Massachusetts
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. When I was about 5 my dad had this VHS tape of the greatest running backs of all time, I would watch it just about everyday and study all the different running backs and their styles of running. What...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Marcus Stokes the QB being blackballed for rapping the N-Word receives a new offer from an HBCU and a D2 Powerhouse
Marcus Stokes is a four star recruit that has had to battle the media quite a bit. The star quarterback from Florida made a mistake and dropped a video on social media rapping in his car where he said the N-word. He has since lost a major offer from Florida, before he was given an opportunity by Albany State a Historical Black University.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
HBCU school rescinds scholarship offer to the white QB who lost his offer for saying the N-Word while rapping
Marcus Stokes is now 0-2. If you remember correctly he was offered a scholarship by the University of Florida before he dropped a video singing a rap song and said the N-Word while he was in his car. Well, things looked to be getting better for Stokes. He was offered...
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Dajor Davenport, Edge, Concord University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. As a young kid I fell in love with the game. I’ve been playing since I was 5yrs old. It’s my get away from everyday life. Football has brought me so much in life I’m beyond blessed because of it. I love the physicality and mentality you have to have in order to play it. Football creates bonds with individual that last a lifetime. It’s something I’ll never regret doing.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Dax Hollifield, LB, Virginia Tech
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. It just runs in my family, my grandfather played at Western Carolina and my dad played at Wake Forest and now he’s a coach so that’s why I was attracted to football. What are your favorite moments...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Emmanuel Flowers, DB, Samford University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I grew up watching my big brother and I fell in love with it and started playing flag football at 6 and tackle football at 8. What are your favorite moments from your football life?. Winning the SoCon championship...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Should NFL referees have to sit through Post-Game Interviews?
Cincinnati Bengals fans are pissed with the referees and I cannot blame them. It is one thing to lose a game to a team that outperforms you, but the fourth quarter in yesterday’s Chiefs and Bengals game was horrible. I am not the only person to say that either....
nfldraftdiamonds.com
The Most Mediocre Team in the NFL
I became a Minnesota Vikings fan in 1998. As an 8-year-old kid, watching Randy Moss play made me fall in love with the team. Little did I know at that time I was picking a team that would break my heart more than women. Since 1998 it’s been a rollercoaster of emotions, even when we as Viking fans believe it’s our time it is not. I’ve shed tears of sadness and joy, punched countless holes in walls, and lost my voice more times than I can count.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Brad Cecil, OC, South Florida | 2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview
South Florida center Brad Cecil is one of the most veteran centers in all of college football. The USF Bulls anchor has started a ton of games for the Bulls and had a great week at the 2023 Hula Bowl. Cecil recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Hula Bowl Zoom Spotlight. Check out this interview only on NFL Draft Diamonds YouTube Channel and make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe Button.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Ed Reed says Bethune-Cookman wanted him to take players and families on visits to Dave and Busters
You have to love Ed Reed, he is not holding back any punches. Ed Reed was on an interview recently with OutKick when he went off on Reggie Theus the Bethune-Cookman AD saying the coach wanted him to take recruits and their families to Dave and Busters. “These people wanted...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Tom Brady will make more money in his Fox Deal for the next ten years than he made in his entire 23-year NFL career
Do you realize how much money Tom Brady is worth? I don’t think people realize Tom Brady truly is the GOAT when it comes to making money as a football player. Tom Brady signed a 10-year contract worth 375 million dollars with Fox Sports, which is more money than he made in his entire 23-year career in the NFL.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Did Cowboys make a mistake by letting go Kellen Moore? | Chargers hire him less than 20 hours after they parted ways
Chargers are expected to hire former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as their offensive coordinator. This came just 20 hours after the Dallas Cowboys decided to part ways with the 33 year old signal caller. The club and Kellen Moore came to what is described as a mutual decision...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
The Slightly Personal Podcast with TK Mclendon, DL, Eastern Kentucky University
Chris Dicerbo of NFL Draft Diamonds sat down with Eastern Kentucky defensive lineman TK McLendon in this recent 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview. Check out this amazing interview, and make sure you hit the Like, and Subscribe button moving forward to catch every Slightly Personal Podcast with Chris Dicerbo!. 1....
nfldraftdiamonds.com
How the Chiefs 2022 draft class got them back to the Super Bowl
The Chiefs got back to the Super Bowl after a thrilling 23-20 victory on Sunday. We look at how the Chiefs’ 2022 draft class contributed. The 2022 NFL offseason was one of the most exciting in recent memory. It was an offseason that featured many big trades and signings.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Tre Wortham, CB, UConn | 2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview
UConn standout cornerback Tre Wortham recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds lead scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview. Wortham had a great week in Orlando at the 2023 Hula Bowl and he talks about the upcoming draft. Make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe button.
Comments / 0