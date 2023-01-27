ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, AL

Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Baltimore Ravens SB Champion says the Ravens played Lamar Jackson

Did Lamar Jackson make a mistake by playing this year?. According to former Super Bowl Champion Baltimore Raven safety Bernard Pollard, Jackson made a mistake by playing for the Ravens this year. The former safety told Kyle Odegard of Compare.bet that he offered Jackson some advice about his ongoing contract...
BALTIMORE, MD
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Denver Broncos have been turned down by another head coaching candidate

No one wants to work with the Broncos. Today, DeMeco Ryans the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator informed the Broncos that he is no longer interested in their head coaching job. Ryans was the top choice of the Broncos and Texans according to many reports, but it sounds like he...
DENVER, CO
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Marcus Stokes the QB being blackballed for rapping the N-Word receives a new offer from an HBCU and a D2 Powerhouse

Marcus Stokes is a four star recruit that has had to battle the media quite a bit. The star quarterback from Florida made a mistake and dropped a video on social media rapping in his car where he said the N-word. He has since lost a major offer from Florida, before he was given an opportunity by Albany State a Historical Black University.
ALBANY, GA
OnlyHomers

Basketball Legend Dies

The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
HARRISONBURG, VA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Dajor Davenport, Edge, Concord University

What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. As a young kid I fell in love with the game. I’ve been playing since I was 5yrs old. It’s my get away from everyday life. Football has brought me so much in life I’m beyond blessed because of it. I love the physicality and mentality you have to have in order to play it. Football creates bonds with individual that last a lifetime. It’s something I’ll never regret doing.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Should NFL referees have to sit through Post-Game Interviews?

Cincinnati Bengals fans are pissed with the referees and I cannot blame them. It is one thing to lose a game to a team that outperforms you, but the fourth quarter in yesterday’s Chiefs and Bengals game was horrible. I am not the only person to say that either....
CINCINNATI, OH
nfldraftdiamonds.com

The Most Mediocre Team in the NFL

I became a Minnesota Vikings fan in 1998. As an 8-year-old kid, watching Randy Moss play made me fall in love with the team. Little did I know at that time I was picking a team that would break my heart more than women. Since 1998 it’s been a rollercoaster of emotions, even when we as Viking fans believe it’s our time it is not. I’ve shed tears of sadness and joy, punched countless holes in walls, and lost my voice more times than I can count.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Brad Cecil, OC, South Florida | 2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview

South Florida center Brad Cecil is one of the most veteran centers in all of college football. The USF Bulls anchor has started a ton of games for the Bulls and had a great week at the 2023 Hula Bowl. Cecil recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Hula Bowl Zoom Spotlight. Check out this interview only on NFL Draft Diamonds YouTube Channel and make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe Button.
TAMPA, FL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

The Slightly Personal Podcast with TK Mclendon, DL, Eastern Kentucky University

Chris Dicerbo of NFL Draft Diamonds sat down with Eastern Kentucky defensive lineman TK McLendon in this recent 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview. Check out this amazing interview, and make sure you hit the Like, and Subscribe button moving forward to catch every Slightly Personal Podcast with Chris Dicerbo!. 1....
RICHMOND, KY
nfldraftdiamonds.com

How the Chiefs 2022 draft class got them back to the Super Bowl

The Chiefs got back to the Super Bowl after a thrilling 23-20 victory on Sunday. We look at how the Chiefs’ 2022 draft class contributed. The 2022 NFL offseason was one of the most exciting in recent memory. It was an offseason that featured many big trades and signings.
KANSAS CITY, MO
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Tre Wortham, CB, UConn | 2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview

UConn standout cornerback Tre Wortham recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds lead scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview. Wortham had a great week in Orlando at the 2023 Hula Bowl and he talks about the upcoming draft. Make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe button.
ORLANDO, FL

