Kalamazoo, MI

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Former Baltimore Ravens SB Champion says the Ravens played Lamar Jackson

Did Lamar Jackson make a mistake by playing this year?. According to former Super Bowl Champion Baltimore Raven safety Bernard Pollard, Jackson made a mistake by playing for the Ravens this year. The former safety told Kyle Odegard of Compare.bet that he offered Jackson some advice about his ongoing contract...
BALTIMORE, MD
Marcus Stokes the QB being blackballed for rapping the N-Word receives a new offer from an HBCU and a D2 Powerhouse

Marcus Stokes is a four star recruit that has had to battle the media quite a bit. The star quarterback from Florida made a mistake and dropped a video on social media rapping in his car where he said the N-word. He has since lost a major offer from Florida, before he was given an opportunity by Albany State a Historical Black University.
ALBANY, GA
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Dajor Davenport, Edge, Concord University

What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. As a young kid I fell in love with the game. I’ve been playing since I was 5yrs old. It’s my get away from everyday life. Football has brought me so much in life I’m beyond blessed because of it. I love the physicality and mentality you have to have in order to play it. Football creates bonds with individual that last a lifetime. It’s something I’ll never regret doing.
Should the Miami Dolphins draft a quarterback early? Could Tua Tagovailoa retire?

Tua Tagovailoa has suffered multiple serious concussions and he is still in concussion protocol a month after their season ended. Should this concern Dolphins fans and brass?. Will the Dolphins have to make a decision to move on from Tua?. Tua’s parents were tracked down at the Polynesian Football Hall...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Grant Stephens, OL, Washington State University

What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I originally was a basketball player since I was a little kid, it wasn’t until my senior year of high school I decided I wanted to play football. I had this feeling that God wanted me to go in a different direction and following that feeling has led me to football and it’s worked out well thankfully.
PULLMAN, WA
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jacob Garrett, FB/TE, Southern Illinois University

What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. My dad was my coach in every sport I played growing up and had an extensive football background himself. He has always been involved in the game and his love of the game was contagious and one of the first reasons I chose football over all other sports. Football is what I have been passionate about since I was a kid and I have never really wanted anything else but to be a football player.
CARBONDALE, IL
Free Agent Interview: Clifford Kurker, Wide Receiver

Hello, I am Justin Berendzen, @jrberendzen on Twitter, and this is one of my free agent interviews. I ask very deserving free agents questions about the players themselves, and about what a team would get in these players if they signed them. All of these players should hopefully get a chance to be picked up by NFL, CFL, USFL, and XFL teams and get a shot at being career football players. So I hope you all read this interview here.
Could the Washington Commanders land both Sean Payton and Tom Brady?

What did Rex Ryan just say on National Television?. The former NFL head coach told reporters that both Tom Brady and Sean Payton could land in Washington under new ownership. “I’m telling ya, watch the Washington Commanders in this,” he said. “Randy, this is why I say it...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Most Mediocre Team in the NFL

I became a Minnesota Vikings fan in 1998. As an 8-year-old kid, watching Randy Moss play made me fall in love with the team. Little did I know at that time I was picking a team that would break my heart more than women. Since 1998 it’s been a rollercoaster of emotions, even when we as Viking fans believe it’s our time it is not. I’ve shed tears of sadness and joy, punched countless holes in walls, and lost my voice more times than I can count.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Slightly Personal Podcast with TK Mclendon, DL, Eastern Kentucky University

Chris Dicerbo of NFL Draft Diamonds sat down with Eastern Kentucky defensive lineman TK McLendon in this recent 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview. Check out this amazing interview, and make sure you hit the Like, and Subscribe button moving forward to catch every Slightly Personal Podcast with Chris Dicerbo!. 1....
RICHMOND, KY

