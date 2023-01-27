What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. My dad was my coach in every sport I played growing up and had an extensive football background himself. He has always been involved in the game and his love of the game was contagious and one of the first reasons I chose football over all other sports. Football is what I have been passionate about since I was a kid and I have never really wanted anything else but to be a football player.

CARBONDALE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO