ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windermere, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Watch: New video shows drive-by shooting in Lakeland that injured 11

LAKELAND, Fla. - New video has been released of a drive-by shooting in Lakeland that injured eleven people this week. The shooting happened along North Iowa Avenue near Plum Street around 3:45 p.m. Monday. Officers believe they found the vehicle that was seen on surveillance video driving by when gunshots rang out, but they're still searching for the four suspects who were inside.
LAKELAND, FL
Evan Crosby

8 Orlando Apartments Under $800 a Month

Orlando, Fla. - In addition to being a popular destination for tourists, Orlando is also a popular place for retirees and others interested in moving to Central Florida. With a metro population of over 2.6 million residents (and growing), there is strong demand for housing, especially apartments.
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Winter Garden Police Department loses officer to cancer

Terry Westwood always wanted to serve his community as a police officer. But before he could fulfill that dream, he led a life of service and dedication in other ways — in the United States Navy, as an insurance agent assisting people in planning for their future, and as a husband and father and provider.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
click orlando

Orlando, Apopka Bed Bath and Beyond stores to close

ORLANDO, Fla. – Bed Bath and Beyond released a new list this week of 87 stores that will close, including two in Central Florida. The stores at 397 North Alafaya Trail in Orlando’s Waterford Lakes area and 2239 East Semoran Blvd. in Apopka are on the list, along with stores in Hialeah, Brandon, Jacksonville, Boca Raton and other Florida cities.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Body found 30 years ago in Georgia ID'd as missing Florida mom

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The remains of a woman who was found more than 30 years ago in Georgia have been identified as a Florida woman who had been missing since 1985. Using genealogy technology, the woman was identified as Mary Anga Cowan, of Seminole County, Florida, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

10 Black-owned businesses to look out for in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – What better way to start off Black History Month than to support Black-owned businesses?. Check out these 10 Black-owned businesses in a variety of specialties that are thriving in the Central Florida area. [TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery during vacation in Orlando | Wild...
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Dellagio home tops Dr. Phillips-area sales from Jan. 23 to 30

A home in Dellagio topped all Dr. Phillips-area residential real-estate transactions from Jan. 23 to 30. The home at 8412 Via Vittoria Way, Orlando, sold Jan. 24, for $1,450,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three-and-one-half baths and 3,213 square feet of living area. Days on market: 57. DR....
ORLANDO, FL
knightnews.com

UCF starting football player arrested on armed home invasion charge

Justin Hodges was a successful UCF football player, until his recent arrest on charges of home invasion robbery with a firearm that police say he took part in on January 9. Hodges was booked into jail Thursday, January 19, and the Knights defensive back was still there tonight, according to the Orange County inmate database.
ORLANDO, FL
Flour, Eggs and Yeast

Local restaurant RusTeak moves location

There are a lot of really good restaurants in the Orlando area, and one of our favorites is RusTeak. They are a go to spot for us anytime we have visitors or do not feel like cooking. They have two locations currently. They opened back in September of 2012, founded by two graduates of the CIA, which in this case means the Culinary Institute of America. We found out that RusTeak's name is actually a play on Rustic and is a spin-off concept from their original restaurant Teak Neighborhood Grill.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Lakeland police believe 4 suspects involved in drive-by

The police chief of Lakeland said one more person showed up at a hospital after Monday's drive-by shooting, bringing the total number of victims to 11. Investigators do not believe the shooting was random. However, police said they are not sure if all victims were targeted or if some may have been caught in the crossfire. They are still searching for the four suspects.
LAKELAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy