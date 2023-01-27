Read full article on original website
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is ArrestedSan HeraldOrlando, FL
Woman sues school district after volunteering ban; school alleges her photos were on an adults' websitePete LakemanOrlando, FL
Local restaurant RusTeak moves locationFlour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
8 Orlando Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyOrlando, FL
fox35orlando.com
Watch: New video shows drive-by shooting in Lakeland that injured 11
LAKELAND, Fla. - New video has been released of a drive-by shooting in Lakeland that injured eleven people this week. The shooting happened along North Iowa Avenue near Plum Street around 3:45 p.m. Monday. Officers believe they found the vehicle that was seen on surveillance video driving by when gunshots rang out, but they're still searching for the four suspects who were inside.
8 Orlando Apartments Under $800 a Month
Orlando, Fla. - In addition to being a popular destination for tourists, Orlando is also a popular place for retirees and others interested in moving to Central Florida. With a metro population of over 2.6 million residents (and growing), there is strong demand for housing, especially apartments.
orangeobserver.com
Winter Garden Police Department loses officer to cancer
Terry Westwood always wanted to serve his community as a police officer. But before he could fulfill that dream, he led a life of service and dedication in other ways — in the United States Navy, as an insurance agent assisting people in planning for their future, and as a husband and father and provider.
click orlando
Orlando, Apopka Bed Bath and Beyond stores to close
ORLANDO, Fla. – Bed Bath and Beyond released a new list this week of 87 stores that will close, including two in Central Florida. The stores at 397 North Alafaya Trail in Orlando’s Waterford Lakes area and 2239 East Semoran Blvd. in Apopka are on the list, along with stores in Hialeah, Brandon, Jacksonville, Boca Raton and other Florida cities.
fox35orlando.com
Popular Orlando club promoter Derek 'Antwaun Miles' Cummings killed in Casselberry shooting
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A popular Orlando club promoter is being mourned after he was shot and killed in Seminole County. Casselberry Police say 31-year-old Dereck Cummings II was shot and killed near the Carrington Park Condominiums around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Cummings, a club promoter, is more popularly...
fox35orlando.com
Body found 30 years ago in Georgia ID'd as missing Florida mom
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The remains of a woman who was found more than 30 years ago in Georgia have been identified as a Florida woman who had been missing since 1985. Using genealogy technology, the woman was identified as Mary Anga Cowan, of Seminole County, Florida, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.
WESH
Central Florida charity volunteer accused of molesting 2 girls; more victims possible
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man who volunteered for charity organizations in Central Florida is accused of molesting two girls. Gregory Somers, 41, of Ponte Vedra Beach, was arrested on Monday on two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under 12. Due to his position working...
click orlando
3 face charges after breaking into Longwood auto auction, stealing cars, police say
LONGWOOD, Fla. – Two men and a woman face a number of charges after multiple vehicles were stolen from an auto auction business in Longwood, police said. Daniel Howard, Vorne Matthew and Alondra Nicole Rosado were arrested Saturday. According to investigators, two cars — a Chevrolet Corvette and a...
click orlando
10 Black-owned businesses to look out for in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – What better way to start off Black History Month than to support Black-owned businesses?. Check out these 10 Black-owned businesses in a variety of specialties that are thriving in the Central Florida area. [TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery during vacation in Orlando | Wild...
orangeobserver.com
Dellagio home tops Dr. Phillips-area sales from Jan. 23 to 30
A home in Dellagio topped all Dr. Phillips-area residential real-estate transactions from Jan. 23 to 30. The home at 8412 Via Vittoria Way, Orlando, sold Jan. 24, for $1,450,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three-and-one-half baths and 3,213 square feet of living area. Days on market: 57. DR....
knightnews.com
UCF starting football player arrested on armed home invasion charge
Justin Hodges was a successful UCF football player, until his recent arrest on charges of home invasion robbery with a firearm that police say he took part in on January 9. Hodges was booked into jail Thursday, January 19, and the Knights defensive back was still there tonight, according to the Orange County inmate database.
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach sees success in attracting more police officer recruits with higher pay
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department (DBPD) has cut its officer openings from 41 to just 17. They even started four new officers this week. "We are not nearly having the problems that we had before attracting great candidates," said Mayor Derrick Henry. DBPD's strategy of enticing...
fox35orlando.com
3 people found dead inside Kissimmee home in suspected murder-suicide identified
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office released the names of three people who were found dead Tuesday night inside a home in Kissimmee, possibly the result of a murder-suicide. OCSO said Laura Jean Tedder, 57, and her son, 11-year-old Walter Sterling Tedder, were found dead inside the home,...
Vacationing boy’s life saved after 9-hour brain surgery at Arnold Palmer hospital
A boy on vacation with his family in Orlando was rushed to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children after a life-threatening incident.
click orlando
Seminole home broken into after woman lured by person posing as YMCA worker, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An older woman’s home near Winter Park was burglarized after she let someone claiming to work for the YMCA enter her backyard, the sheriff’s office said. According to investigators, the burglary happened around 5 p.m. Thursday on Eastbrook Boulevard near Winter Park in...
fox35orlando.com
Listen: Dozens of gunshots heard on camera in Lakeland drive-by shooting that injured 10 people
LAKELAND, Fla. - The search is underway for multiple shooters in a drive-by shooting in Lakeland that left ten people injured. Two of those victims are in critical condition. Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said the shooting happened in the 900 block of North Iowa Avenue near Plum Street at around 3:43 p.m. Monday.
Local restaurant RusTeak moves location
There are a lot of really good restaurants in the Orlando area, and one of our favorites is RusTeak. They are a go to spot for us anytime we have visitors or do not feel like cooking. They have two locations currently. They opened back in September of 2012, founded by two graduates of the CIA, which in this case means the Culinary Institute of America. We found out that RusTeak's name is actually a play on Rustic and is a spin-off concept from their original restaurant Teak Neighborhood Grill.
fox35orlando.com
FHP: Septic tank truck driver critical after crashing into Walmart truck on I-4 in Kissimmee
ORLANDO, Fla. - A septic tank truck driver is in critical condition after troopers said he crashed into a Walmart semi truck on I-4 in Osceola County near Disney World early Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 5:14 a.m. in the westbound lanes near World Drive in Kissimmee. All lanes...
fox35orlando.com
Lakeland police believe 4 suspects involved in drive-by
The police chief of Lakeland said one more person showed up at a hospital after Monday's drive-by shooting, bringing the total number of victims to 11. Investigators do not believe the shooting was random. However, police said they are not sure if all victims were targeted or if some may have been caught in the crossfire. They are still searching for the four suspects.
wogx.com
Victim in deadly Casselberry shooting identified as Orlando club promoter
A popular Orlando club promoter is being mourned after he was shot and killed in Seminole County. Casselberry Police say 31-year-old Dereck Cummings II was shot and killed near the Carrington Park Condominiums around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.
