NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Alabama head coach Nick Saban let one of his top recruits and a starter go for NIL money demands
You have to love Nick Saban. He said NIL would change the game and boy was he right. According to a report, Saban had no problems letting a top recruit and one of his own players go recently after they asked for over $1 million combined from the school. Saban...
Marcus Stokes the QB being blackballed for rapping the N-Word receives a new offer from an HBCU and a D2 Powerhouse
Marcus Stokes is a four star recruit that has had to battle the media quite a bit. The star quarterback from Florida made a mistake and dropped a video on social media rapping in his car where he said the N-word. He has since lost a major offer from Florida, before he was given an opportunity by Albany State a Historical Black University.
Former Baltimore Ravens SB Champion says the Ravens played Lamar Jackson
Did Lamar Jackson make a mistake by playing this year?. According to former Super Bowl Champion Baltimore Raven safety Bernard Pollard, Jackson made a mistake by playing for the Ravens this year. The former safety told Kyle Odegard of Compare.bet that he offered Jackson some advice about his ongoing contract...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Rhys Byrns, P, University of Louisiana-Lafayette
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I always enjoyed watching American football and dreamed of playing. I saw some Australians punting over here and knew from there that was what I wanted to do. What are your favorite moments from your football life?. My favourite...
Video shows Georgia Championship Winning QB Stetson Bennett being released from Dallas Jail for Public Intoxication
Stetson Bennett turned down an invite to the Senior Bowl to focus on Combine Training and boy did that take a turn for the worse. This morning police arrested the Georgia signal caller at 6:10 am. According to the police report, the police responded to a man banging on doors around 6:10 AM this morning.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Andreas Keaton, DB, Western Carolina University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Ever since I was young I remember always going to the little league football games and watching my dad coach, and seeing players that were older than me play with the passion in which they had as a team trying to reach the same goal. The more I was around this sport football it gradually stole my heart and ever since then I have feel in love with game. When being apart of a team that requires multiple people to reach the same goals, is something that I wanted to be involved in.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Eric Black, DL, Stony Brook University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. As I played more in college, realizing how much fun I had learning the game and improving at my position. Also, being around a lot of guys who play professionally now, I knew it was something I wanted to pursue.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Grant Stephens, OL, Washington State University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I originally was a basketball player since I was a little kid, it wasn’t until my senior year of high school I decided I wanted to play football. I had this feeling that God wanted me to go in a different direction and following that feeling has led me to football and it’s worked out well thankfully.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Emmanuel Flowers, DB, Samford University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I grew up watching my big brother and I fell in love with it and started playing flag football at 6 and tackle football at 8. What are your favorite moments from your football life?. Winning the SoCon championship...
The Most Mediocre Team in the NFL
I became a Minnesota Vikings fan in 1998. As an 8-year-old kid, watching Randy Moss play made me fall in love with the team. Little did I know at that time I was picking a team that would break my heart more than women. Since 1998 it’s been a rollercoaster of emotions, even when we as Viking fans believe it’s our time it is not. I’ve shed tears of sadness and joy, punched countless holes in walls, and lost my voice more times than I can count.
Should the Miami Dolphins draft a quarterback early? Could Tua Tagovailoa retire?
Tua Tagovailoa has suffered multiple serious concussions and he is still in concussion protocol a month after their season ended. Should this concern Dolphins fans and brass?. Will the Dolphins have to make a decision to move on from Tua?. Tua’s parents were tracked down at the Polynesian Football Hall...
Did Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor get caught on camera saying the Game is Rigged?
Did the Cincinnati Bengals get screwed? Well their fans are not the only ones thinking the NFL rigged the AFC Championship game last night. There was quite a bit of controversy last night, and there was even a part in the broadcast that showed Zac Taylor the Bengals head coach saying “It’s Rigged”.
The Slightly Personal Podcast with TK Mclendon, DL, Eastern Kentucky University
Chris Dicerbo of NFL Draft Diamonds sat down with Eastern Kentucky defensive lineman TK McLendon in this recent 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview. Check out this amazing interview, and make sure you hit the Like, and Subscribe button moving forward to catch every Slightly Personal Podcast with Chris Dicerbo!. 1....
How the Chiefs 2022 draft class got them back to the Super Bowl
The Chiefs got back to the Super Bowl after a thrilling 23-20 victory on Sunday. We look at how the Chiefs’ 2022 draft class contributed. The 2022 NFL offseason was one of the most exciting in recent memory. It was an offseason that featured many big trades and signings.
Pittman’s Pocket: “HBCU 2024 High School players to Watch”
It took me a little to put my top 2024 HBCU recruiting targets together, but I believe I potentially have some significant prospects highlighted in this upcoming Recruiting year. While come Wednesday will be the official presuming of the 2023 recruiting class, in which at NFLDRAFTDIAMONDS & Pittman’s Pocket to...
Is Sean Payton’s timeline for a return to the NFL closing?
Sean Payton coaching next year could be much clearer in the coming days. The former Saints head coach said in a broadcast a couple weeks ago he was about 7 out of 10 percent chance he would return to Fox, but he seemed more optimistic this week when talking on air about his timeline.
Ed Reed says Bethune-Cookman wanted him to take players and families on visits to Dave and Busters
You have to love Ed Reed, he is not holding back any punches. Ed Reed was on an interview recently with OutKick when he went off on Reggie Theus the Bethune-Cookman AD saying the coach wanted him to take recruits and their families to Dave and Busters. “These people wanted...
WWE signs 5 NCAA College Football Players to NIL Deals
WWE today revealed the third class of 15 college athletes who will join the company’s award-winning NIL (Name, Image & Likeness) program – “Next In Line™” – that provides a clear pathway from collegiate athletics to WWE. Last year, two players both Luke Ford...
If the 49ers want to make it to the Super Bowl they will need their journeyman backup to lead them after Purdy’s injury
49ers will have to rely on back-up journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson if they want to make it to the Super Bowl. The San Francisco 49ers have the best defense in the league, and right now it is tied 7-7, but if they want to make it to the Super Bowl they will need the former University of San Diego veteran Josh Johnson to lead them.
