Marcus Stokes the QB being blackballed for rapping the N-Word receives a new offer from an HBCU and a D2 Powerhouse
Marcus Stokes is a four star recruit that has had to battle the media quite a bit. The star quarterback from Florida made a mistake and dropped a video on social media rapping in his car where he said the N-word. He has since lost a major offer from Florida, before he was given an opportunity by Albany State a Historical Black University.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
HBCU school rescinds scholarship offer to the white QB who lost his offer for saying the N-Word while rapping
Marcus Stokes is now 0-2. If you remember correctly he was offered a scholarship by the University of Florida before he dropped a video singing a rap song and said the N-Word while he was in his car. Well, things looked to be getting better for Stokes. He was offered...
Former Baltimore Ravens SB Champion says the Ravens played Lamar Jackson
Did Lamar Jackson make a mistake by playing this year?. According to former Super Bowl Champion Baltimore Raven safety Bernard Pollard, Jackson made a mistake by playing for the Ravens this year. The former safety told Kyle Odegard of Compare.bet that he offered Jackson some advice about his ongoing contract...
Former five-star QB Sam Huard transfers to surprising school
Former five-star quarterback recruit Sam Huard is transferring to a surprising school. Huard, the son of former Washington quarterback Damon Huard, has decided to transfer from Washington to Cal Poly, he announced Monday. That means the consensus top-ranked quarterback in the 2021 class will be playing at the FCS level in 2023.
Ndamukong Suh wants both of his children to have their own Super Bowl ring
Ndamukong Suh has one Super Bowl ring already, but the 36-year-old pass rusher is hoping he can add another to his collection for selfish reasons. Suh and his wife recently had twin boys and the five time Pro Bowl defensive tackle told KGW 8 Channel News’ Orlando Sanchez, he would like to win another Super Bowl.
NFL Wives are furious with Make Up Star Jeffree Star and his “NFL Boo” drama because their husbands are linked to him
You have to love the internet. It is undefeated for real. Jeffree Star has been causing quite a stir with his NFL Boo drama on social media, and a lot of NFL wives are sick of the drama too. The reason the NFL wives are pissed, is because everyone is...
Makeup icon Jeffree Star claims he is dating a 6’6 NFL football player who didn’t make the Super Bowl
The NFL has been interesting this past week, but this could be the craziest story of the NFL. Jeffree Star the 37-year-old makeup mogul claims to be dating a 6’6 football player whose team did not make the Super Bowl. It started back on January 27th, when Jeffree posted...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Dajor Davenport, Edge, Concord University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. As a young kid I fell in love with the game. I’ve been playing since I was 5yrs old. It’s my get away from everyday life. Football has brought me so much in life I’m beyond blessed because of it. I love the physicality and mentality you have to have in order to play it. Football creates bonds with individual that last a lifetime. It’s something I’ll never regret doing.
Should NFL referees have to sit through Post-Game Interviews?
Cincinnati Bengals fans are pissed with the referees and I cannot blame them. It is one thing to lose a game to a team that outperforms you, but the fourth quarter in yesterday’s Chiefs and Bengals game was horrible. I am not the only person to say that either....
NFL raises Salary Cap 16.6 million dollars to 224.8 million in 2023
The NFL has raised the Salary Cap by 16.6 million dollars. This is huge for the teams and the players requesting more money. The cap had been $198.2 million in 2020 before dropping to $182.5 million in 2021 as part of that process. From 2013 to 2020, the cap had been growing at a pace of $10.74 million a year.
Brad Cecil, OC, South Florida | 2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview
South Florida center Brad Cecil is one of the most veteran centers in all of college football. The USF Bulls anchor has started a ton of games for the Bulls and had a great week at the 2023 Hula Bowl. Cecil recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Hula Bowl Zoom Spotlight. Check out this interview only on NFL Draft Diamonds YouTube Channel and make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe Button.
Jaden Rashada commits to Arizona State after leaving Florida and their 13 million dollar NIL deal
Jaden Rashada the five star recruit from California has a new home. Rashada had an initial offer from Florida with the promise of a 13 million dollar deal that fell through. Rashada asked for his released from his National Letter of Intent and it was granted. Well today, Rashada announced...
Ed Reed says Bethune-Cookman wanted him to take players and families on visits to Dave and Busters
You have to love Ed Reed, he is not holding back any punches. Ed Reed was on an interview recently with OutKick when he went off on Reggie Theus the Bethune-Cookman AD saying the coach wanted him to take recruits and their families to Dave and Busters. “These people wanted...
The Slightly Personal Podcast with TK Mclendon, DL, Eastern Kentucky University
Chris Dicerbo of NFL Draft Diamonds sat down with Eastern Kentucky defensive lineman TK McLendon in this recent 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview. Check out this amazing interview, and make sure you hit the Like, and Subscribe button moving forward to catch every Slightly Personal Podcast with Chris Dicerbo!. 1....
Hotel and Ticket Prices in Arizona for the Super Bowl will break the average fan
If you want to go the Super Bowl, you may need a small loan to help fund the trip. The price for the weekend could be horrible. It is very expensive to get to the Super Bowl as a fan. If you are a middle class fan you cannot afford the Super Bowl.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Emmanuel Flowers, DB, Samford University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I grew up watching my big brother and I fell in love with it and started playing flag football at 6 and tackle football at 8. What are your favorite moments from your football life?. Winning the SoCon championship...
Eric Abojei, OL, Wyoming | 2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview
Wyoming offensive lineman Eric Abojei recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview. Aboei had a solid week in Orlando at the Hula Bowl and we are excited to watch his career. Make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe Button below.
NFL sets the Franchise Tag and Transition Tag Numbers for the 2023 Season
Yesterday, the NFL increased the Salary Cap by 16.6 million dollars to an All-Time high of 224.8 million dollars. This was a huge increase, after the salary cap fluctuated back in 2021 due to COVID. The NFL set the franchise tag and transition tag numbers yesterday as well. Here are the amounts that could be paid out!
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: O’Neil (Buzz) Robinson, DB, University of Rhode Island
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. What made me decide I wanted to be a football player was really my peers, When I was around 7 I was driving by with my mom when I saw some of my friends outside practicing, so from there I asked my mom to play and she decided to let me so from there I just kept going.
