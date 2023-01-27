ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

nfldraftdiamonds.com

Marcus Stokes the QB being blackballed for rapping the N-Word receives a new offer from an HBCU and a D2 Powerhouse

Marcus Stokes is a four star recruit that has had to battle the media quite a bit. The star quarterback from Florida made a mistake and dropped a video on social media rapping in his car where he said the N-word. He has since lost a major offer from Florida, before he was given an opportunity by Albany State a Historical Black University.
ALBANY, GA
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Baltimore Ravens SB Champion says the Ravens played Lamar Jackson

Did Lamar Jackson make a mistake by playing this year?. According to former Super Bowl Champion Baltimore Raven safety Bernard Pollard, Jackson made a mistake by playing for the Ravens this year. The former safety told Kyle Odegard of Compare.bet that he offered Jackson some advice about his ongoing contract...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Former five-star QB Sam Huard transfers to surprising school

Former five-star quarterback recruit Sam Huard is transferring to a surprising school. Huard, the son of former Washington quarterback Damon Huard, has decided to transfer from Washington to Cal Poly, he announced Monday. That means the consensus top-ranked quarterback in the 2021 class will be playing at the FCS level in 2023.
INDIANA STATE
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Ndamukong Suh wants both of his children to have their own Super Bowl ring

Ndamukong Suh has one Super Bowl ring already, but the 36-year-old pass rusher is hoping he can add another to his collection for selfish reasons. Suh and his wife recently had twin boys and the five time Pro Bowl defensive tackle told KGW 8 Channel News’ Orlando Sanchez, he would like to win another Super Bowl.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Dajor Davenport, Edge, Concord University

What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. As a young kid I fell in love with the game. I’ve been playing since I was 5yrs old. It’s my get away from everyday life. Football has brought me so much in life I’m beyond blessed because of it. I love the physicality and mentality you have to have in order to play it. Football creates bonds with individual that last a lifetime. It’s something I’ll never regret doing.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Should NFL referees have to sit through Post-Game Interviews?

Cincinnati Bengals fans are pissed with the referees and I cannot blame them. It is one thing to lose a game to a team that outperforms you, but the fourth quarter in yesterday’s Chiefs and Bengals game was horrible. I am not the only person to say that either....
CINCINNATI, OH
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL raises Salary Cap 16.6 million dollars to 224.8 million in 2023

The NFL has raised the Salary Cap by 16.6 million dollars. This is huge for the teams and the players requesting more money. The cap had been $198.2 million in 2020 before dropping to $182.5 million in 2021 as part of that process. From 2013 to 2020, the cap had been growing at a pace of $10.74 million a year.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Brad Cecil, OC, South Florida | 2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview

South Florida center Brad Cecil is one of the most veteran centers in all of college football. The USF Bulls anchor has started a ton of games for the Bulls and had a great week at the 2023 Hula Bowl. Cecil recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Hula Bowl Zoom Spotlight. Check out this interview only on NFL Draft Diamonds YouTube Channel and make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe Button.
TAMPA, FL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

The Slightly Personal Podcast with TK Mclendon, DL, Eastern Kentucky University

Chris Dicerbo of NFL Draft Diamonds sat down with Eastern Kentucky defensive lineman TK McLendon in this recent 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview. Check out this amazing interview, and make sure you hit the Like, and Subscribe button moving forward to catch every Slightly Personal Podcast with Chris Dicerbo!. 1....
RICHMOND, KY
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Eric Abojei, OL, Wyoming | 2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview

Wyoming offensive lineman Eric Abojei recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview. Aboei had a solid week in Orlando at the Hula Bowl and we are excited to watch his career. Make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe Button below.
LARAMIE, WY
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL sets the Franchise Tag and Transition Tag Numbers for the 2023 Season

Yesterday, the NFL increased the Salary Cap by 16.6 million dollars to an All-Time high of 224.8 million dollars. This was a huge increase, after the salary cap fluctuated back in 2021 due to COVID. The NFL set the franchise tag and transition tag numbers yesterday as well. Here are the amounts that could be paid out!

