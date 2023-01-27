Read full article on original website
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Baltimore Ravens SB Champion says the Ravens played Lamar Jackson
Did Lamar Jackson make a mistake by playing this year?. According to former Super Bowl Champion Baltimore Raven safety Bernard Pollard, Jackson made a mistake by playing for the Ravens this year. The former safety told Kyle Odegard of Compare.bet that he offered Jackson some advice about his ongoing contract...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Denver Broncos have been turned down by another head coaching candidate
No one wants to work with the Broncos. Today, DeMeco Ryans the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator informed the Broncos that he is no longer interested in their head coaching job. Ryans was the top choice of the Broncos and Texans according to many reports, but it sounds like he...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Marcus Stokes the QB being blackballed for rapping the N-Word receives a new offer from an HBCU and a D2 Powerhouse
Marcus Stokes is a four star recruit that has had to battle the media quite a bit. The star quarterback from Florida made a mistake and dropped a video on social media rapping in his car where he said the N-word. He has since lost a major offer from Florida, before he was given an opportunity by Albany State a Historical Black University.
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Ellis Merriweather, RB, University of Massachusetts
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. When I was about 5 my dad had this VHS tape of the greatest running backs of all time, I would watch it just about everyday and study all the different running backs and their styles of running. What...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Dajor Davenport, Edge, Concord University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. As a young kid I fell in love with the game. I’ve been playing since I was 5yrs old. It’s my get away from everyday life. Football has brought me so much in life I’m beyond blessed because of it. I love the physicality and mentality you have to have in order to play it. Football creates bonds with individual that last a lifetime. It’s something I’ll never regret doing.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Calvin Bright, DL, Grand View University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. When I started playing football at 7 years old I knew this sport was going to be my life. Playing both sides of the ball and special teams throughout high school I never wanted to be off the field.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: O’Neil (Buzz) Robinson, DB, University of Rhode Island
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. What made me decide I wanted to be a football player was really my peers, When I was around 7 I was driving by with my mom when I saw some of my friends outside practicing, so from there I asked my mom to play and she decided to let me so from there I just kept going.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Should NFL referees have to sit through Post-Game Interviews?
Cincinnati Bengals fans are pissed with the referees and I cannot blame them. It is one thing to lose a game to a team that outperforms you, but the fourth quarter in yesterday’s Chiefs and Bengals game was horrible. I am not the only person to say that either....
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Tom Brady will make more money in his Fox Deal for the next ten years than he made in his entire 23-year NFL career
Do you realize how much money Tom Brady is worth? I don’t think people realize Tom Brady truly is the GOAT when it comes to making money as a football player. Tom Brady signed a 10-year contract worth 375 million dollars with Fox Sports, which is more money than he made in his entire 23-year career in the NFL.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
The Most Mediocre Team in the NFL
I became a Minnesota Vikings fan in 1998. As an 8-year-old kid, watching Randy Moss play made me fall in love with the team. Little did I know at that time I was picking a team that would break my heart more than women. Since 1998 it’s been a rollercoaster of emotions, even when we as Viking fans believe it’s our time it is not. I’ve shed tears of sadness and joy, punched countless holes in walls, and lost my voice more times than I can count.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
The Slightly Personal Podcast with TK Mclendon, DL, Eastern Kentucky University
Chris Dicerbo of NFL Draft Diamonds sat down with Eastern Kentucky defensive lineman TK McLendon in this recent 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview. Check out this amazing interview, and make sure you hit the Like, and Subscribe button moving forward to catch every Slightly Personal Podcast with Chris Dicerbo!. 1....
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Did Cowboys make a mistake by letting go Kellen Moore? | Chargers hire him less than 20 hours after they parted ways
Chargers are expected to hire former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as their offensive coordinator. This came just 20 hours after the Dallas Cowboys decided to part ways with the 33 year old signal caller. The club and Kellen Moore came to what is described as a mutual decision...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Jaden Rashada commits to Arizona State after leaving Florida and their 13 million dollar NIL deal
Jaden Rashada the five star recruit from California has a new home. Rashada had an initial offer from Florida with the promise of a 13 million dollar deal that fell through. Rashada asked for his released from his National Letter of Intent and it was granted. Well today, Rashada announced...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former 5-star Quarterback Sam Huard is headed to the FCS to play at Cal-Poly
Sam Huard the son of former University of Washington star Damon Huard is transferring to the FCS!. According to his social media, Sam Huard the former 5-star recruit is headed to the FCS to play for Cal-Poly. Huard was considered the top prospect in the country in 2021, so for him to be in the FCS just two years later may sound like a downgrade, but I think he could be pretty successful.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Brad Cecil, OC, South Florida | 2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview
South Florida center Brad Cecil is one of the most veteran centers in all of college football. The USF Bulls anchor has started a ton of games for the Bulls and had a great week at the 2023 Hula Bowl. Cecil recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Hula Bowl Zoom Spotlight. Check out this interview only on NFL Draft Diamonds YouTube Channel and make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe Button.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Hotel and Ticket Prices in Arizona for the Super Bowl will break the average fan
If you want to go the Super Bowl, you may need a small loan to help fund the trip. The price for the weekend could be horrible. It is very expensive to get to the Super Bowl as a fan. If you are a middle class fan you cannot afford the Super Bowl.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Ed Reed says Bethune-Cookman wanted him to take players and families on visits to Dave and Busters
You have to love Ed Reed, he is not holding back any punches. Ed Reed was on an interview recently with OutKick when he went off on Reggie Theus the Bethune-Cookman AD saying the coach wanted him to take recruits and their families to Dave and Busters. “These people wanted...
Comments / 0