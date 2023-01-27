Read full article on original website
Another cold and wet day
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning make sure you bundle up we are in the upper 30s with light rain continuing . Take some extra time , don’t rush the roads are wet and slipper. Also, fog could be possible during your early commute until 9am. It’s going to be...
Clearing Skies, Warmer Beginning Thursday Afternoon
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Drier air from northwestern Mexico will move eastward, and begin to clear our skies Thursday afternoon. With some sunshine in the afternoon, temperatures will not be as cold. Warmer air will spread north and east from Mexico, bringing 70′s by Sunday, even warmer on Monday. For...
Cold, Damp Though Midweek
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A large polar airmass will be in full control of our weather through Wednesday. Just 3,000′ above the ground, warm southerly winds bearing humid gulf air is bringing the clouds and periods of rain. The large polar airmass will take until Thursday morning to depart to the east. Clearing skies and mild weather will follow Thursday afternoon.
Rainy days and Mondays
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - While we had a mostly warm winter weekend, Monday was a different story. A cold front brought temperatures down into the 60s and even upper 50s Monday morning along with some light showers. These chances of rain will continue to increase throughout the evening and we...
Laredo Fire Department shares tips to keep safe on the road
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With a change in the weather also comes the dreadful dangerous roads. First responders are reminding drivers to be cautious while on the road. The cold and rain are often a distraction and hazard for drivers and could lead to accidents. Officials with the Laredo Fire Department say to drive slow and always buckle up. “Make sure that your car is prepared for the winter weather. Make sure your tires are adequately threaded. We also want to make sure that we’re aware of our surroundings, which is always important while driving. Even more important during inclement weather situations like today,” said Ricardo Oliva, Jr. with the fire department.
Free mass weddings happening on Valentine’s Day
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Municipal Judge Rosie Cuellar from Rio Bravo, Texas will host mass weddings for free. The event will happen at the 600 block of north Bartlett Avenue on Tuesday, February 14. There will be two ceremonies: one in English and the other in Spanish. The English version will be from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. while the Spanish version will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Pet of the Week: Monkey
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, the Laredo Animal Care Services is looking for a home for Monkey. Now Monkey is no monkey at all, in fact he is a very loveable cat, he loves to be held and is very playful.
DPS reminds motorists to drive with caution during wintry weather conditions
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Driving during the wintry weather conditions can be quite hazardous and scary, especially when it’s icy or wet. While there have been no reports of frost or sleet in Laredo, the Texas Department of Public Safety is urging drivers to be cautious on the roadways.
Man injured in early morning rollover on Loop 20
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A young man is hospitalized after being involved in an accident on Loop 20 Wednesday morning. According to the Laredo Fire Department, the accident happened on Feb. 1 at around 1:49 a.m. Fire crews responded to the 5200 block of Bob Bullock for a rollover accident.
Miss Laredo USA and Miss Laredo Teen USA stop by KGNS
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Miss Laredo Pageant was held two weeks ago at La Posada and now the winners of the pageant are on to the next round to represent Laredo. Miss Laredo USA for 2023 Megan Ochoa and Miss Laredo Teen USA 2023 Priscilla Gonzalez have been competing at the pageants for multiple years and both say the events have helped shape them to who they are today.
Accident reported on Loop 20 and Highway 59
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A car accident is reported in east Laredo Monday morning. The accident happened on Loop 20 and Highway 59 right in front of a Valero Gas station at around 8 a.m. First responders were seen rendering aid to those involved. No word on how many were...
Water line break causing road closures on Calton Road
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A damaged water line in central Laredo caused traffic problems for many drivers on Tuesday morning. The Laredo Police Department issued a traffic advisory at around 7:50 a.m. about the water line break at 400 West Calton Road. Officers closed off traffic between San Francisco and...
Gov. Abbott assures Texans that power grid is functioning fine
LAREDO, TX (CNN) - Laredo is not the only city in Texas that is experiencing colder than normal temperatures; it’s related to a larger weather system that has more than 40-million Americans under winter weather alerts. It spans from Texas and Oklahoma as far east as Kentucky and West...
City of Laredo names Joseph Neeb as city manager
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - After a year without a city manager, the City of Laredo has picked the candidate best suited for the position. Council spent more than two hours in executive session discussing the decision and out of the three finalists, Joseph Neeb was chosen as Laredo’s City Manager.
Meteoroid caught on camera in Mirando City
Mirando City, TX (KGNS) - A possible meteor is caught on camera by a KGNS viewer who lives in Mirando City. On Sunday night at around 8:08 p.m. KGNS News Meteorologist Richard ‘Heatwave’ Berler gazed up the stars to find a meteor streak through our northwestern skies. A...
Laredo City Manager finalists visit for Meet and Greet
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The yearlong search for our city manager might be coming to an end soon. On Monday, the three finalists for the position will be in the Gateway City to meet with the Citizens of Laredo. The City of Laredo has been without a permanent city manager...
WBCA organizers anticipate big crowd for Jalapeno Festival and Airshow
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After two years of dealing with the pandemic, the WBCA festivities are set to be back in full force for the entire community to enjoy!. Every year, the WBCA holds several events which include, the Jalapeno Festival, the air show and the carnival. The festivities normally...
Man wanted for murder on Del Mar captured in Mexico City
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man wanted in connection to a homicide that took place outside a north Laredo night club in December of 2022 has been captured in Mexico. Jesus Guadalupe Covarrubias Zapata was arrested at a hotel in Mexico City this weekend. This after joint efforts between the...
City of Laredo interviews city manager candidates
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is one step closer to hiring its next city manager. On Tuesday morning, each of the three candidates will undergo an hour and a half interview with City Council. One by one, each councilmember and Mayor Dr. Trevino will ask Rick Davis,...
Ukrainian woman living in Laredo raises money to help home country
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - February 24 will mark one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. One woman from that war-torn country, living in Laredo, is doing her part to help the people affected by the conflict. Oksana Vavryk has been in the U.S. for two years now, but she...
