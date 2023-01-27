Woman steals RTC bus, backs into Metro officer’s motorcycle, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman was arrested after stealing an RTC bus and using it to back into a Las Vegas police officer’s motorcycle, an arrest report said.

Brandy Lacky, 32, is facing charges of grand larceny of a motor vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon.

Brandy Lackey, 32, mugshot (Credit: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/ KLAS)

On Jan. 21 around 6:55 a.m., an RTC bus operator stopped “Out of Service” for a break at a bus stop on Durango Boulevard south of Blue Diamond Road. As the operator parked the bus, she noticed a woman laying on the ground. The woman stood up and walked over to the bus at which time the operator told her the bus was out of service, the report said.

The operator then went across the street to Circle K on Blue Diamond Road. As she was leaving Circle K, she saw her bus being driven away with the woman, later identified as Lackey, in the driver’s seat, police said.

Lackey pulled away traveling southbound on Durango Boulevard and made a U-turn traveling northbound across Blue Diamond Road. She then made another U-turn traveling southbound on Durango Boulevard and turned left onto Blue Diamond, according to police.

An LVMPD officer on a motorcycle saw the bus going about six to seven mph. The officer called for backup and noted that Lackey was continuously pressing on the brakes as he attempted to approach the passenger side of the bus, the report said.

Around 7 a.m., Lackey backed the bus up into the officer’s motorcycle causing him to jump off of the bike. The bus dragged the bike for about five to 10 feet, the report said.

With the help of the Nevada Highway Patrol, stop stickers were deployed, stopping the bus, police said.

Officers approached the front of the bus and told Lackey to open the doors and exit the bus. Lackey did not follow the commands causing an officer to use his baton to shatter the glass on the door, taking her into custody.

Lackey is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 8 at 9 a.m.

