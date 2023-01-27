Read full article on original website
newschannel6now.com
P.E.T.S. Clinic receives $200,000 grant
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The P.E.T.S. Clinic has received a $200,000 grant from PetSmart Charities to improve accessible veterinary care. PetSmart Charities has committed $100 million over the next five years toward improving access to veterinary care. The veterinary care grant program is a key part of this effort.
Can You Legally Raise Chickens For Eggs in Lawton, Oklahoma?
With the ever-increasing sky-high price of eggs these days, web searches about raising chickens inside Lawton city limits have peaked online... mainly, is it legal?. As with any topic that involves municipal government, the answers aren't as clear and concise as they could be. Can you own chickens inside the...
Watch: Some Rascal Rode a Snowmobile Around Downtown Wichita Falls, TX
If you're like me, you've been fascinated by all the videos pouring in from around North Texas documenting the icy roads, thundersnow, and general snow day shenanigans. Well, I'm pretty sure yu haven't seen the video at the end of this article, because I shot it myself, and most of us aren't Facebook friends. But first, just in case you missed them, here are a few of the wilder videos you might have missed.
kswo.com
Two structure fires in 15 minutes keep LFD crews busy
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters were busy at lunch time on Wednesday after they were dispatched to two structure fires within minutes of each other. The first call happened around 11:45 a.m. near SW 6th and McKinley. When crews arrived, they reported a structure ablaze. Crews initiated a defensive...
newschannel6now.com
WFPD anticipates winter weather car accidents
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is preparing for an increase in wrecks as road conditions become increasingly dangerous. WFPD believes drivers have done a relatively good job at being cautious so far since the beginning of the week saying there’s been about 16 crashes caused by road conditions.
newschannel6now.com
BBB warns social security recipients to stay alert
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Scammers are once again targeting your social security checks and the Better Business Bureau wants you to be alert for cost of living adjustment scams. Each year the Social Security Administration approves adjustments to benefits based on the cost of living, with the massive increases...
newschannel6now.com
More Ice on the Way
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The next wave of mainly sleet arrives early Tuesday morning, creating more difficult travel. Most of it will move east of us by the afternoon with quieter mainly cloudy and cold weather. The third wave of precipitation arrives Wednesday. This round could be a bit steadier with more freezing rain than sleet, creating more problems especially on roadways. Temperatures will rise above freezing as precipitation ends on Thursday. Expect a warming trend by the weekend.
newschannel6now.com
TXDOT estimates potential traffic light outages
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - TXDOT warns that the changes in winter weather might increase the chance of traffic light outages. TXDOT is advising people to be extra cautious around intersections, and said this may be caused by trees falling on and damaging power lines. TXDOT Public Information officer Adele...
newschannel6now.com
Oncor on standby for winter weather
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Power outages are another situation we’re monitoring with this wintry weather mix. Oncor said they are prepared for this weather, should it cause any problems. With more ice on the way, you may think of ice weighing down power lines, or snapping tree limbs that could fall on power lines.
okcfox.com
Three children die in house fire in Davidson, Oklahoma
DAVIDSON, Okla. (KOKH) — Three children were killed in a house fire in Davidson, Oklahoma on Sunday, according to the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal's Office. Around 10 p.m. on Jan. 29, a fire was reported in a single-family home. Firefighters were informed that there was possibly a child trapped inside.
Texoma road conditions expected to worsen overnight
Freezing precipitation is expected to continue until late Thursday morning and early Thursday afternoon with clouds then clearing out of the area into the evening hours which will result in minimal melting.
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Lawton, OK.
If you haven't heard the news yet the National Weather Service in Norman, OK. has issued a winter weather advisory for Lawton, Fort Sill, and all of Comanche County for this afternoon until tomorrow morning. Right now the forecast shows the possibility of mixed precipitation starting now until 6:00 a.m. tomorrow.
3 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Wichita County in January
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported three new COVID-19 related deaths. According to their website, from January 20 to January 26, 2023, the Health District reported 110 new cases, three deaths, 15 hospitalizations, and 157 recoveries. There are five new cases that are up-to-date on their vaccinations. There are […]
Defendant in forging operation pleads
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The first of three suspects arrested in a forging and ID theft operation run in a Wichita Falls apartment has pleaded guilty. John Wade Williams is sentenced to five years in prison for fraud and possession of other persons’ I.D. information. Special investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety and […]
Police arrest alleged compressed air thief
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman who wanted to buy canned air and was declined the purchase wrecked a shelf and stole three cans before fleeing the store, according to police. Jennifer Ruiz is charged with criminal mischief greater than $2,500 according to records. Ruiz was arrested Sunday, January 29, for the alleged […]
bowienewsonline.com
School delays and closures
Bowie ISD – Due to deteriorating road conditions, BISD will release all campuses at 11:30 a.m. today. Bellevue ISD reports due to worsening road conditions schools will close at 10 a.m. today. Busses will leave at that time. Ball games that had been rescheduled for tonight have been canceled as well.
kswo.com
Family home deemed total loss after fire
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton home is a total loss after it caught fire on Friday, January 27. Remarkably, everyone inside the home was able to escape with no injuries, including the house pets. The home on Landmark Street near Medicine Park was left in ruins. Comanche County Emergency...
newschannel6now.com
Man arrested for hitting child with whip, exposing himself
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man Monday after he allegedly hit a child with a whip and exposed himself to a different child. 58-year-old Aurelio Saldana was arrested on charges of injury to a child and indecency with a child. Police responded to...
Artic front could bring sleet and ice as Winter Storm Watch issued for Wichita Falls, Texoma; Texoma’s Weather Authority
More winter weather could be headed to Wichita Falls and Texoma this week, mainly Monday and Tuesday January 30 and 31, 2023.
newschannel6now.com
Clay County sheriff’s court hearing moved to February
HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde’s in-person hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, was moved to a remote hearing on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, due to winter weather. The result was the tentative scheduling of another hearing for Feb. 14, 2023. The next hearing comes...
