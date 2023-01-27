ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Magaziner appointed as regional whip in House Democratic Caucus

By Allison Shinskey
WPRI 12 News
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON (WPRI) — Newly-elected Rep. Seth Magaziner has been appointed as a regional whip for the House Democratic Caucus.

Magaziner was selected to the job by regional leadership in the House, according to his office. He will work alongside Democratic Whip Katherine Clark “to ensure that the interests of working Rhode Islanders are well-represented in Congress.”

“Rhode Islanders sent me to Congress to be a champion for working people, and that’s exactly what I’m going to do as the Regional Whip for New England,” Magaziner said. “I am honored to join Whip Clark’s leadership team, and I look forward to working with my Democratic colleagues to build an economy that works for working people, not just the wealthy and well-connected.”

Magaziner’s responsibilities will include counting and tracking the votes of his fellow New England Democrats, according to his office.

He will also “play an integral role in pursuing a legislative agenda that is focused on creating more good-paying, union jobs, cutting costs for working people, protecting Social Security and Medicare and rebuilding the middle class.”

“Since arriving in the halls of Congress, Rep. Seth Magaziner has quickly proven himself to be a relentless advocate for Rhode Islanders and an invaluable asset to his colleagues,” Clark said. “I’m thrilled that he will serve our Democratic Caucus as a regional whip, helping lead our fight to oppose Republicans’ extreme agenda, stand up for working families and build a fairer future for all Americans.”

Magaziner’s first meeting in his new position was held Thursday.

