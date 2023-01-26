Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some Don't Believe Goldman Sachs Report that Phoenix Will Experience a 2008 Real Estate CrashMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Heroic Man Saves Dog and Injured Owner Trapped in a Frigid Canal in ArizonaAnthony JamesScottsdale, AZ
Great Arizona Puppet Theater Bringing Oral Health Programming Statewide Thanks to Delta Dental of ArizonaABSEESITALLArizona State
Celeb Chef Giada De Laurentiis Opening 2 Restaurants in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
"LeBron James And Anthony Davis Should Not Play Until The NBA Fixes Its Rigged Games Against The Lakers," NBA Fan Made An Unrealistic Suggestion About The Lakers Stars
NBA fan's unrealistic suggestion for LeBron James and Anthony Davis gets shot down.
NBC Sports
Ref has straightforward response to LeBron no-call vs. Celtics
Referees have to call games like they see them. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, the officials didn't see Jayson Tatum foul LeBron James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation Saturday night at TD Garden. Tatum clearly hit James' left arm as James went up for...
"They Should Be Ashamed," James Worthy Blasts The Referee Crew From The Lakers Game
Worthy said it was one of the worst crews he had seen in officiating a game.
Shareef O'Neal Explains To Kevin Durant Why His Father Shaquille O'Neal Disses Players Like Rui Hachimura
Shareef O'Neal reveals why his father is constantly 'attacking' players like Rui Hachimura.
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Under Fire For Response To Tyre Nichols’ Death
LeBron James’s tweet regarding the death of Tyre Nichols is facing backlash. LeBron James is coming under fire on social media for his response to the death of Tyre Nichols. The 29-year-old died three days following a traffic stop by Memphis Police Department officers. Video from the incident shows the offices brutally beating Nichols, who was hospitalized in critical condition afterward.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Stephen Jackson doesn't believe LeBron James is a top-five player in the NBA
Former NBA veteran Stephen Jackson has some interesting opinions on who is and isn't worthy of being called one of the top players in today's game. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete " podcast this week, Jackson put together his list of the current top five players in the league. Jackson's top five consisted of, in order, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid. While Jackson's list includes five of the best in the NBA, it has one glaring omission in the great LeBron James.
Brad Stevens drops major hint on Celtics’ trade plans ahead of deadline
At the moment, the Boston Celtics are still sitting on the best record in the entire league with 35 wins against just 15 losses. Despite their supremacy, however, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens refuses to rest on his laurels. The 46-year-old remains optimistic that this is going to be Boston’s year, and he’s willing to do all that he can to make this dream a reality.
NBA Fans Troll Patrick Beverley After LeBron James Left Him Hanging: "We Have A Trade To Announce"
LeBron James completely ignored Patrick Beverley and fans are speculating about the future of the point guard.
RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard sends message to Clippers ahead of trade deadline
The Los Angeles Clippers have been highly aggressive in their pursuit of point guard help and star forward Kawhi Leonard has plenty to do with that. “Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition,” Action Network’s Matt Moore relays. “It’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship [Toronto] Raptors team, [Kyle] Lowry and [Fred] VanVleet, are on their short list of targets.”
'Sickening': Monty Williams, Gregg Popovich angered by Tyre Nichols death, video
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams watched the released videos of the five now ex-Memphis police officers fatally beat Tyre Nichols in disbelief. “I don’t think any of us thought we’d see what we saw,” Williams said before Saturday’s overtime road win over the Spurs as the videos were made public Friday.
Los Angeles Lakers reportedly targeting one-time All-Star ahead of trade deadline
After swinging a trade for Rui Hachimura this week, the Los Angeles Lakers may still not be done wheeling and
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Suns update: Devin Booker on course to return this week after second re-evaluation
Devin Booker appears on course to return this week as he’s scheduled for a second re-evaluation Wednesday for a left groin strain he suffered Christmas Day at Denver. "He's lifting a ton," Suns coach Monty Williams said. "He's been on the court a little bit. Each day, he's doing more and more, but...
Suns-Bucks Jae Crowder move heats up trade speculation
The Jae Crowder situation should be resolved soon. The Phoenix Suns are looking to trade him ahead of the trade deadline and it’s looking like the Milwaukee Bucks are in the best position to pull off the move. The Bucks have been one of many suitors for Crowder —...
Candace Parker's move to Las Vegas Aces stuns WNBA Twitter
Parker is taking her talents to Vegas to join the 2022 WNBA champions. Her new teammates and more stars reacted to the news.
The 3-Team Blockbuster Mock Trade That Sends Brandon Ingram To Knicks And Zach LaVine To Pelicans
This 3-team deal would send Brandon Ingram, Zach LaVine, and RJ Barrett to new destinations.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Nike Slashes Prices on Giannis Antetokounmpo's Shoes
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo's fourth signature Nike shoe has been marked down online.
Huskies Offer Hotly Pursued Arizona Running Back
The Phoenix rusher has 22 offers now and counting.
