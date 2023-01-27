ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloverdale, OR

Coast Guard rescues man from boat near Cloverdale, OR (with video)

By U.S. Coast Guard 13th District PA Detachment Astoria
The Tillamook Headlight Herald
 6 days ago

The Coast Guard rescued a man Wednesday, who was reportedly experiencing a medical emergency aboard a boat near Cloverdale.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River received a report at approximately 2 p.m. of a 56-year-old man who was fainting aboard a 16-foot aluminum boat adrift in the Nestucca River.

Watchstanders diverted a Coast Guard Air Station Astoria MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew, which was conducting training near Tillamook Bay, to assist the man.

A Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office search party reported they had located the man aboard the boat, which was ashore near Cloverdale.

The aircrew arrived on scene at 2:48 p.m., lowered a rescue swimmer and hoisted the man into the helicopter.

The aircrew transported the man to awaiting emergency medical services at Nestucca Rural Fire and Rescue Station 87 in stable condition to be transported to a higher level of care.

The Tillamook Headlight Herald

