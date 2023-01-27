Read full article on original website
fox4beaumont.com
Picking a contractor for disaster recovery
Orange County — The non-profit Orange County Disaster Rebuild is adding up the damage from the tornadoes that destroyed a number of homes. The organization says to be careful when choosing a contractor. The agency is also offering key advice if you have to hire a contractor. KFDM's/FOX 4's...
The Morning Show heads to Red Tailz Crawfish
BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford went to check out Red Tailz Crawfish as the season for the tasty crustaceans gets into full swing. Crawfish season in Texas generally runs from January through July for wild-caught crawfish, while farm-raised ones are available over a longer period of the year.
Rehabilitation plans for Port Neches boat ramp
PORT NECHES — The Port Neches Riverfront Park boat ramp could get a makeover if city council approves it at Thursday's council meeting. The council will consider a grant from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. If approved, it will allow the city to start rehabilitating the boat ramp.
BREAKING UPDATE: AMBER Alert dropped after children found safe, father arrested
Breaking news update - An update to a story we broke on social media and first reported tonight on KFDM News at 5. Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis tells KFDM/Fox 4 the young siblings who were the focus of an AMBER Alert have been found safe in Franklin County, Arkansas, about 430 miles and roughly 8 hours away from where they were last seen near Silsbee.
Beaumont woman says sewage backup dates back a decade
BEAUMONT — A woman is reaching out to KFDM/Fox 4 about what she calls a decade-long sewage problem in one north Beaumont neighborhood . The woman says she's made calls and is always given the same story. Meanwhile, sewage continues backing up into her house. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles...
Accused drunk driver from Jasper crashes into College Station home
College Station — An accused drunk driver with ties to Southeast Texas slammed into a home in College Station. 20-year-old Grayson Williams from Jasper is now facing a DWI charge for the crash. A judge set bond at $3,000. Police say early Tuesday morning, Williams sped through a stop...
Southeast Texas agencies collaborate to increase employment
BEAUMONT — A month of events kicked off today to salute the Southeast Texas workforce. Southeast Texans are encouraged to attend any of the events. The events involve Beaumont ISD, the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce and Workforce Solutions of Southeast Texas. They have one goal--increasing employment. KFDM/Fox 4's...
Remembering community leader Fernando Ramirez
Port Arthur — Southeast Texans are remembering a community leader who made a difference, according to those who knew him. Fernando Ramirez died Tuesday. He owned a Hispanic media organization and was a civic leader. He fought for a better quality of life, not only for Hispanics, but everyone...
Lumberton man arrested after failure to identify
Tyler County Deputies executed a traffic stop January 20th for a traffic violation. The driver identified himself as Mark and informed the deputies that he did not have his identification with him. Deputies attempted to verify the drivers identity at which point it was determined there were no names matching...
Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of theft suspect
SPURGER — Deputies responded to a theft at the Spurger Family Dollar store. Tyler County Investigators worked with Crime Stoppers to identify the suspect through surveillance footage. Multiple tips were submitted that helped identify Devon Moucheron and others seen in the surveillance video. Devon Ray Moucheron was arrested in...
DEVELOPING: Man in SUV arrested with AR-15 rifle near St. Anthony School, Temple Emanuel
Beaumont — Beaumont Police have arrested a New York man following numerous reports of a suspicious vehicle near St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School and Temple Emanuel, and investigators seized what they call an AR-15 style assault rifle and ammunition. The Beaumont Police Department says it responded to numerous reports...
Grand jury clears retired officer in shooting death of ex-firefighter
Jefferson County — KFDM News has learned that a Jefferson County grand jury has cleared a retired police officer following the shooting death of an ex-firefighter. That means John Ishee will not face any criminal charges. Port Arthur Police told us the shooting on Tom Drive took place during...
BREAKING: Grand jury indicts man with rifle, 150 rounds of ammo near St. Anthony School
Beaumont — We're learning a federal grand jury has indicted a man from Brooklyn, New York who was found with a multi-caliber rifle and a lot of ammunition, very close to St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School in Beaumont. The U.S. Attorney's Office confirms that Wednesday, the grand jury indicted...
