Missouri State

Transgender sports bills have their day in Senate

JEFFERSON CITY — A host of Senate bills concerning transgender participation in sports ranging from kindergarten to the collegiate level were met with passionate testimony Tuesday. Senate Committee Room 1 was packed for the two hours allotted for testimony as a bustling crowd slowly trickled in as others left...
Senate opens debate on parents' rights bill

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Senate opened debate on a bill Wednesday that would give parents greater involvement in their children’s education. After several hours of debate and no votes even on amendments, the bill was moved to the informal calendar so that it can be brought up on another day.
Regulatory Sandbox Bill passes in Senate

JEFFERSON CITY — A bill exempting those developing innovative products or services from government regulation passed on a voice vote in the Missouri Senate on Tuesday. This is the first piece of legislation the Senate passed this year; it goes to the House for consideration next. The House is already considering similar legislation.
Senate members criticize MoDOT at hearing

JEFFERSON CITY — Senators used the confirmation hearing of two highway commissioners Wednesday to express frustration with the Missouri Department of Transportation. At the hearing, former Columbia Mayor Brian Treece and Warren Erdman received Senate committee approval as Gov. Mike Parson’s appointments to the State Highways and Transportation Commission. Both were appointed last August, but still need Senate approval to hold the positions.
Bill altering teacher pay statute meets union opposition

JEFFERSON CITY — Union representatives and longtime teachers testified Wednesday to oppose a proposed piece of legislation that would allow school boards to surpass set salary schedules in order to staff difficult-to-fill positions. Currently, the statute mandates school districts to maintain a single salary schedule for all teachers, with...
More records kept by governments should be open, not classifed

In the breathless flutter over the finding of classified material in places where it shouldn’t be, nobody is asking fundamental questions. What is the level of classification involved, i.e. “classified,” “secret,” “top secret”?. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is...
Suspended ex-Missouri judge resigns powerful appointment

JEFFERSON CITY — A former Missouri judge on Tuesday stepped down from a powerful appointment after the Missouri Supreme Court suspended his law license for threatening a political opponent years ago. Judges on the state’s high court ruled unanimously to suspend Philip Prewitt’s law license indefinitely. He can apply...
Government must be responsible, responsive enough to raise debt ceiling

Editor’s note: This was submitted as an open letter to Blaine Luetkemeyer. I’m not writing to you personally because I’ve given up on communicating with my 4th District representatives through the years for lack of attention to my letters. As your constituent, I implore you to allow for a raise in the debt limit. There is too much at stake. The impending shut-down of our government will be outrageously expensive. According to the Peterson Foundation, the last time the government refused to pay its debts, it “cost taxpayers nearly 4 billion dollars.” What does that say about your opposition to unnecessary spending?
Educating future workforce and leaders means giving them a chance to thrive

As someone who has been involved in education for most of my life — either as a student, a teacher/administrator, and/or a parent — I have to admit that I am saddened by what I am seeing as the complete “hijacking” of what it means to educate our children.
West Virginia advances school mandate on 'In God We Trust'

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Public schools in West Virginia may soon be required to display the phrase “In God We Trust” in every building if a bill passed by the state Senate on Monday becomes law. The bill was introduced by Republican Sen. Mike Azinger, who said he...
Open enrollment bill continues momentum, passes House committee

JEFFERSON CITY — A bill on open enrollment, a topic of debate in the state legislature for more than a decade, passed a committee in the House of Representatives on Wednesday. Open enrollment allows students to attend schools outside the district they live in. The bill, House Bill 253,...
Stoking the fires of wokeness

When the talk turns to left-wing “woke” ideology on college campuses, I sometimes say I was there at the creation. I basically resigned my first academic job over it. Clearly it was quit or get fired — basically for having the wrong perceived identity and a congenital resistance to moralistic cant.
