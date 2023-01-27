Read full article on original website
Related
Columbia Missourian
Transgender sports bills have their day in Senate
JEFFERSON CITY — A host of Senate bills concerning transgender participation in sports ranging from kindergarten to the collegiate level were met with passionate testimony Tuesday. Senate Committee Room 1 was packed for the two hours allotted for testimony as a bustling crowd slowly trickled in as others left...
Columbia Missourian
Senate opens debate on parents' rights bill
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Senate opened debate on a bill Wednesday that would give parents greater involvement in their children’s education. After several hours of debate and no votes even on amendments, the bill was moved to the informal calendar so that it can be brought up on another day.
Columbia Missourian
Regulatory Sandbox Bill passes in Senate
JEFFERSON CITY — A bill exempting those developing innovative products or services from government regulation passed on a voice vote in the Missouri Senate on Tuesday. This is the first piece of legislation the Senate passed this year; it goes to the House for consideration next. The House is already considering similar legislation.
Columbia Missourian
Senate members criticize MoDOT at hearing
JEFFERSON CITY — Senators used the confirmation hearing of two highway commissioners Wednesday to express frustration with the Missouri Department of Transportation. At the hearing, former Columbia Mayor Brian Treece and Warren Erdman received Senate committee approval as Gov. Mike Parson’s appointments to the State Highways and Transportation Commission. Both were appointed last August, but still need Senate approval to hold the positions.
Senate passes bill allowing veterans and retired law enforcement officers to protect schools
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill that would allow honorably discharged veterans, retired state troopers, deputy sheriffs, and federal law enforcement officers to protect West Virginia schools has passed in the Senate. Senate Bill 282, introduced by Senator Eric Tarr (R-Putnam), would establish the West Virginia Guardian Program. The...
Columbia Missourian
Bill altering teacher pay statute meets union opposition
JEFFERSON CITY — Union representatives and longtime teachers testified Wednesday to oppose a proposed piece of legislation that would allow school boards to surpass set salary schedules in order to staff difficult-to-fill positions. Currently, the statute mandates school districts to maintain a single salary schedule for all teachers, with...
Columbia Missourian
It's time to end the 'spiral of misunderstanding' about Columbia's diversity breakfast
The drag show performance at the Columbia Values Diversity breakfast and subsequent controversy got me thinking. While walking the dog in the winter cold, under a star-filled sky, I felt a wave of despair in how the public discussion had become so enflamed all around. About opinions in the Missourian:...
Columbia Missourian
Push for open enrollment picks up steam as Missouri GOP focuses on education bills
The push to allow Missouri students to transfer out of their home district and direct tax money toward their new school of choice is picking up momentum, with a state Senate committee set to approve a pair of bills this week. The bills — one that would allow public districts...
Columbia Missourian
More records kept by governments should be open, not classifed
In the breathless flutter over the finding of classified material in places where it shouldn’t be, nobody is asking fundamental questions. What is the level of classification involved, i.e. “classified,” “secret,” “top secret”?. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is...
Columbia Missourian
Suspended ex-Missouri judge resigns powerful appointment
JEFFERSON CITY — A former Missouri judge on Tuesday stepped down from a powerful appointment after the Missouri Supreme Court suspended his law license for threatening a political opponent years ago. Judges on the state’s high court ruled unanimously to suspend Philip Prewitt’s law license indefinitely. He can apply...
Columbia Missourian
Government must be responsible, responsive enough to raise debt ceiling
Editor’s note: This was submitted as an open letter to Blaine Luetkemeyer. I’m not writing to you personally because I’ve given up on communicating with my 4th District representatives through the years for lack of attention to my letters. As your constituent, I implore you to allow for a raise in the debt limit. There is too much at stake. The impending shut-down of our government will be outrageously expensive. According to the Peterson Foundation, the last time the government refused to pay its debts, it “cost taxpayers nearly 4 billion dollars.” What does that say about your opposition to unnecessary spending?
Columbia Missourian
Educating future workforce and leaders means giving them a chance to thrive
As someone who has been involved in education for most of my life — either as a student, a teacher/administrator, and/or a parent — I have to admit that I am saddened by what I am seeing as the complete “hijacking” of what it means to educate our children.
Columbia Missourian
West Virginia advances school mandate on 'In God We Trust'
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Public schools in West Virginia may soon be required to display the phrase “In God We Trust” in every building if a bill passed by the state Senate on Monday becomes law. The bill was introduced by Republican Sen. Mike Azinger, who said he...
Columbia Missourian
Judge rules in favor of Basye in CPS suit; says district, board violated state law
Former state Rep. Chuck Basye’s name will likely appear on the April 4 ballot for Columbia School Board. The act of putting Basye’s name on the ballot, which falls to the Boone County Clerk, could come in a day or two. A judge ruled Monday that Columbia Public...
Columbia Missourian
Open enrollment bill continues momentum, passes House committee
JEFFERSON CITY — A bill on open enrollment, a topic of debate in the state legislature for more than a decade, passed a committee in the House of Representatives on Wednesday. Open enrollment allows students to attend schools outside the district they live in. The bill, House Bill 253,...
Columbia Missourian
Stoking the fires of wokeness
When the talk turns to left-wing “woke” ideology on college campuses, I sometimes say I was there at the creation. I basically resigned my first academic job over it. Clearly it was quit or get fired — basically for having the wrong perceived identity and a congenital resistance to moralistic cant.
Comments / 0