ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

'Safe Kids Tulsa' Holds Free Car Seat Checkups To Keep Children Safe

The latest data from Oklahoma's Department of Public Safety shows a drastic rise in child passenger deaths. Safe Kids Tulsa has made it their mission to spread awareness on the importance of properly restraining a child. Data shows in 2021 there were 21 children killed in fatal crashes in Oklahoma,...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Fraud Watch: Winter Weather Scams

TULSA, Okla. - This winter weather means high utility bills are coming but AARP Oklahoma's Fraud Watch Network says it's also prime time for scammers. AARP's Melanie Henry joined News On 6 with advice on how to avoid being taken advantage of.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Watch: Colin Berg With The ODWC Discusses The Upcoming State Archery Shoot

Oklahoma's young archers are gearing up for the state archery shoot. It's a competition they work toward all year long. Colin Berg with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday morning to talk about the upcoming event and discuss why we're getting closer to some primetime big bass fishing.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Roads Remain Icy As Winter Weather Continues

Highways and interstates are mostly dry, but getting there is still problematic. Icy neighborhood roads and city streets. Be careful this morning. The second wave of winter precipitation moves in today. This wave will be lighter and more brief, but still will cause additional slick travel. Expecting freezing rain and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy