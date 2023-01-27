Read full article on original website
News On 6
'Safe Kids Tulsa' Holds Free Car Seat Checkups To Keep Children Safe
The latest data from Oklahoma's Department of Public Safety shows a drastic rise in child passenger deaths. Safe Kids Tulsa has made it their mission to spread awareness on the importance of properly restraining a child. Data shows in 2021 there were 21 children killed in fatal crashes in Oklahoma,...
News On 6
Fraud Watch: Winter Weather Scams
TULSA, Okla. - This winter weather means high utility bills are coming but AARP Oklahoma's Fraud Watch Network says it's also prime time for scammers. AARP's Melanie Henry joined News On 6 with advice on how to avoid being taken advantage of.
News On 6
Oklahoma AG Dismisses Lawsuit Against ClassWallet, Wants Accountability For Misused Education Money
The Oklahoma Attorney General said an online vendor is being wrongfully blamed for millions of misused taxpayer money. That is why Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said he’s dropping the lawsuit against ClassWallet. Federal investigators are still figuring out what happened to money meant for families’ education. Last...
News On 6
Oklahoma's Own Storme Jones Shows Off Viewer Photos Of Winter Storm
News 9's Storme Jones is here to show off how our viewers captured the winter storm making it's way across Oklahoma. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
News On 6
Watch: Colin Berg With The ODWC Discusses The Upcoming State Archery Shoot
Oklahoma's young archers are gearing up for the state archery shoot. It's a competition they work toward all year long. Colin Berg with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday morning to talk about the upcoming event and discuss why we're getting closer to some primetime big bass fishing.
News On 6
Group In Favor of State Question 820 Works To Mobilize Voters Ahead Of Election
In just over a month, Oklahomans will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana. The Yes on 820 initiative was given a special election in March after missing the November ballot deadline. Since 2019, YesOn820 has been working to get recreational marijuana on the ballot. The group told News 9’s Feliz Romero...
News On 6
Roads Remain Icy As Winter Weather Continues
Highways and interstates are mostly dry, but getting there is still problematic. Icy neighborhood roads and city streets. Be careful this morning. The second wave of winter precipitation moves in today. This wave will be lighter and more brief, but still will cause additional slick travel. Expecting freezing rain and...
News On 6
OK Secretary Of Education Requests Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Spending From Universities
The Oklahoma Secretary of Education wants to know how much universities are paying for Diversity Equity and Inclusion programs. Ryan Walters said that money should be funneled elsewhere. News 9’s Feliz Romero sat down with both sides of the argument to gather the story. “We need to move away...
