Jalopnik
Volkswagen Won’t Cut Its EV Prices to Match Tesla
Everything seems to be getting really, really expensive these days, except for Teslas as the company has been slashing prices for its EVs all over the world in recent weeks. But, while Ford clamored to follow Tesla down the price-cutting rabbit hole, German automaker Volkswagen assures that it won’t be making any such moves.
Jalopnik
BMW Recalls EVs Because They’re Too Quiet
People like complaining about the sound EVs make. They love saying that the futuristic hum of an electric car isn’t as exciting as the sounds that emanate from a gas-powered car. But, that hum is an important safety feature that ensures anyone around can hear an EV coming. Now, some BMWs have stopped humming and are being recalled for being too quiet.
Jalopnik
Even Low-Milage Teslas Are Often Too Expensive to Fix
Insurance companies charge more for electric vehicles in general, but some of the biggest names in the biz are totaling barely driven Teslas over massive repair bills with less than 10,000 miles on the clock. EVs might save you on fuel costs, but they are damn expensive to fix and...
Jalopnik
Toyota Took 2022 Global Sales Crown Without Selling More Cars
Toyota is on top once again, Nissan and Renault have put the past to bed and Volvo won’t give up car subscriptions. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Monday, January 30, 2023. 1st Gear: Three-peat. Toyota’s done it again, beating second-place Volkswagen Group to sell the...
Jalopnik
At $7,400, Is This 1993 Mercury Capri XR2 a First Class Also-Ran?
For better or worse, we are unlikely to find a Mercury Capri XR2 in as nice of shape as today’s Nice Price or No Dice example, but does that ensure we’ll find its price tag equally as nice?. When I go out for my weekend run (rock music...
Jalopnik
Nissan Shows Off Max-Out Concept at Mobility Event but Probably Won’t Ever Build It
Today, Nissan showed off a concept car as part of Nissan Futures, an event at its Global Headquarters Gallery in Yokohama, Japan that starts on February 4 and runs until March 1. Considering Nissan Futures is billed as an event that will show how the Japanese automaker is “shaping the future of sustainable mobility and innovative design,” you’d probably expect some sort of autonomous pod concept with a futuristic living room inside. But you’d be wrong.
Jalopnik
The 2024 Mazda CX-90 Is a Big, Beautiful SUV Built Like a Sport Sedan
Mazda has had upscale aspirations for a while now. Redesigns of the CX-5 and Mazda3 show the brand’s know-how — both are great vehicles to drive, with interiors that are surprisingly classy. Those up-market moves continue with the all-new 2024 Mazda CX-90 you see here. It seems like...
Jalopnik
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Earns a 361-Mile EPA Estimated Range (for the SE Long Range RWD Version)
There’s no denying the fact that the Hyundai Ioniq 6 has a polarizing design. People are either going to love it or hate it. And if you know someone who thinks it’s not great but also not that bad, there’s a good chance researchers want to study them for science. But at the same time, the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 EPA range estimates are officially in, and even people who hate the design are going to have a hard time denying they’re impressive.
Jalopnik
Nonprofit Alleges Shell Lied About Green Energy Investment
If you’re a big oil company like Shell, you want to present a good face to the world. After all, you’ve got a bad rep — you want people to think you’re doing the right thing now, that you’re atoning for past mistakes. So, in that mindset, it makes sense to tell everyone you’re investing in green energy.
Jalopnik
The New Hybrid GTP Hypercars Bump-Start Their Engines by Dumping the Clutch at Speed
Just seconds separate the hybrid system engaging Cadillac’s 5.5L-V8 engine in the pit. Gif: Cadillac (Other), Steve DaSilva. You’ve seen the video Cadillac Racing released weeks ago, teasing its 2023 LMDh prototype race car. Once the music fades, the soundtrack is replaced with what sounds like an amplified RC car, screaming. It’s the sound of the Cadillac’s hybrid system working as the car takes off from the pit box under pure electric power. Just seconds later, your eardrums boom with the roar of the car’s naturally aspirated 5.5-liter V8 coming to life. In a vehicle with an enormously complex hybrid drive system, you’d assume the transition from electric to gas power would be a complicated dance. But the mechanics behind it are as simple as dropping the clutch.
Jalopnik
Volvo Sets EV Truck Record With an 1,800-Mile Produce Delivery
A Volvo FH Electric commercial truck traveled round trip between Switzerland and Spain to deliver more than 22 tons of oranges, setting a new record in the process for distance traveled by an EV truck. Volvo’s fully-electric big rig drove 3,000 kilometers (1,864 miles) over the course of seven days — as opposed to the four days that it would’ve taken in a combustion-powered truck — but the remarkable trip spilled nary a drop of diesel, according to Volvo Trucks.
Jalopnik
NHTSA Is Looking at 1.9 Million Ford Explorers for Windshield Trim That Comes Flying Off
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration has reportedly opened a safety probe in nearly 1.9 million Ford Explorers because of a windshield trim panel that can allegedly detach when going at highway speeds. Automotive News says the NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation has received 164 complaints from owners of 2011-2019 fifth generation Explorers alleging their trim flew off.
Jalopnik
U.S. DOJ Wants Tesla to Hand Over Autopilot, Full Self-Driving Documents
The U.S. Department of Justice has requested that Tesla share documents pertaining to the EV maker’s Full Self-Driving and Autopilot driver-assistance systems. Tesla disclosed the letter of request from the DOJ on Tuesday, Reuters reports, as scrutiny of the automaker’s systems and misleading claims is kicked into high gear.
Jalopnik
Bizzarrini Is Back With a V12-Powered Hypercar Called Giotto
The world might be on fire and we might need to make dramatic changes to our lifestyles to prevent catastrophe, but that news hasn’t reached Italy yet. While the rest of the planet’s automakers reluctantly switch to electric or hybrid power, and global powers look to outlaw gasoline cars, one Italian supercar maker is plowing headfirst into an all-new V12-powered monster.
Jalopnik
San Francisco Is Sick of Cruise and Waymo Clogging Up the Streets
San Francisco has just about had it with Cruise autonomous cars clogging up intersections, driving on sidewalks and even escaping arrest, or whatever it is the police do to a robotaxi that has become ungovernable. Last week, the city wrote the statehouse requesting that officials intervene with the rollout of General Motors’ driverless service, as well as Alphabet’s Waymo. Two damning letters took aim at everything from the companies’ push for blanket, city-wide, 24/7 approval, to their insistence on confidentiality when issues do arise.
Jalopnik
I Don't Want to Drive Internal Combustion Cars Anymore
Over the past few years I’ve been lucky enough to drive a large majority of the new cars on sale, from hot hatchbacks and family SUVs to ultraluxury sedans and supercars. I love getting to experience the amazing variety in the automotive industry, especially as the world is reaching a tipping point in terms of electrification. Recently, while spending a week with the 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE, I solidified my thoughts on something that’s been brewing in my brain for a while: I don’t want to drive gas-powered cars anymore. In nearly every new car internal-combustion car I’ve driven over the past couple years, I’ve come away thinking, “damn, that would just be better as an EV.”
Jalopnik
Mercedes-Benz Just Stole Tesla's Thunder on Driverless Technology
Elon Musk told investors on a fourth-quarter earnings call last week that all other car companies are far behind Tesla when it comes to automated-driving development. “There isn’t even a close second to Tesla,” the CEO said. The very next day, Mercedes-Benz became the first automaker to achieve SAE Level 3 certification in the U.S.
Jalopnik
Audi Buys Into Sauber F1 Team Ahead of 2026 Entry
Audi has purchased a minority stake in the Sauber Formula 1 team (which is currently doing business as Alfa Romeo F1), as the manufacturer outlined in its plans announced last October. The German automaker is scheduled to join the world championship in three years. The 2026 F1 season might seem like an eternity away, but both Audi and Sauber are taking important steps to ensure they are as competitive as possible when the time comes.
Jalopnik
Tesla Is Closing in on Mexico
Tesla is considering construction of an assembly plant north of Mexico City, just a couple of miles away from the capital’s newest airport. The new Tesla plant could be a major export hub for the American EV maker, whose Model 3 and Model Y top the list of domestically-produced vehicles in the U.S.
Jalopnik
Tesla's Price Cuts Have Riled Its Newest Customers
If you’re new to the Tesla family there’s a good chance you’re angry, General Motors capped last year strong and Mazda wants you to know that the Miata will be with us until the end of time, as true love always is. All that and more in The Morning Shift for January 31, 2023.
