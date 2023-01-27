Read full article on original website
Related
WJHG-TV
Bay High principal and senior recognized at FASC District One Convention
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Florida Association of Student Councils District One Convention was held at Bay High School Wednesday. More than 280 kids were in attendance from schools that range from Tallahassee to Pensacola. At the end of the day, awards were announced which included the 2022-2023 District One...
WJHG-TV
Chapter Chat: February’s book of the month announced
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - NewsChannel 7 Today’s Chapter Chat is ready for its next book!. The read for February is The Partner Track by Helen Wan. Chapter Chat’s next meet up will be on February 28th at 2 p.m. at the Panama City Beach Public Library.
WJHG-TV
Time Travel Tuesday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If it is Tuesday, that means its Time Travel Tuesday, and once again Bill Hudson unlocks the archives for a stroll down memory lane. Clips from this week’s segment include a Chamber of Commerce board meeting in the early ‘70s. Surprisingly, this week...
WJHG-TV
New book highlights black history in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Turning pages and turning back the clock to learn more about Panama City’s rich black history. “I think the greatest story with that is the relationship between George West and Hawk Massalina,’ said Willie Spears, the author. “Many of our young people don’t know the local history.”
WJHG-TV
Walton County bookstore voted best in Florida
SEASIDE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nestled in the Seaside Central Square sits Sundog Books, a locally owned bookstore that has been voted the number one bookstore in the state of Florida by Southern Living. “I mean, it’s like it’s the perfect bookstore, you know?” Nicole Rogers, a Sundog Books customer, said....
WJHG-TV
Bay District Schools Superintendent announces retirement
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Tuesday, Superintendent Bill Husfelt with Bay District Schools announced his intention to retire on July 31 of this year. While he declined interviews, he did release a lengthy statement saying his retirement was quote, “completely personal.”. “This community and I have been through...
WJHG-TV
Elevate Bay Mentorship
Bay Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for person of interest. Bay Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for person of interest. More fog and high humidity continues until a cold front brings out best chance of rain overnight Thursday into Friday. New Frank Brown Festival Lights. Updated: 5 hours ago. One...
WJHG-TV
Panama City hosts Black History Month Proclamation
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Wednesday was the first day of Black History Month and Panama City is kicking off the celebration. The Bay County branch of the NAACP celebrated with its Black History Month proclamation. Many of the residents in the area gathered to celebrate the area’s rich history. The program had music and speeches.
WJHG-TV
Meet Ellie the forever puppy
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If looking for a new companion that won’t take up too much space, meet Ellie. Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services said that at one years old, Ellie is a full-grown possible Boxer or Boston Terrier mix. Along with her manageable size, she...
WJHG-TV
Rutherford Tiny House Update
Rutherford High School Doing a Labor of Love for Chautauqua Charter. You usually see a school bus rolling down the road, but this one at Rutherford High School even lets you roll out of bed.The school’s construction academy is making it happen for those at Chautauqua learn and serve charter school.
WJHG-TV
Rutherford High School Doing a Labor of Love for Chautauqua Charter
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You usually see a school bus rolling down the road, but this one at Rutherford High School even lets you roll out of bed. The school’s construction academy is making it happen for those at Chautauqua Learn and serve Charter school. “It was something...
WJHG-TV
Panama City officials expand Black History Month celebration
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As people across the country prepare to celebrate the achievements of African Americans who have made a difference, Panama City officials are putting their own plans in place. Quality of Life Panama City is expanding its Black History Month celebration in an effort to highlight...
WJHG-TV
Lottery enrollment now open at Seaside Schools
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lottery enrollment is underway at Seaside Schools offering hands-on learning practices and many other great opportunities for students. Director of Strategic Development, Joy Robbins, and two excited students stopped by the studio to share information about their enrollment process happening now. Located in Walton County,...
WJHG-TV
Get ready for the 36th Annual Bay County Job Fair
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Anyone looking for a job in the Bay County area is in luck. The 36th Annual Bay County Job Fair is back and ready to provide great opportunities for those looking. Communications Manager, Becky Samarripa, stopped by the studio to give details on the upcoming...
WJHG-TV
Wear It Wednesday with Accessories on the Boardwalk
Details about the next book for NewsChannel 7 Today's Chapter Chat Book Club. Wear It Wednesday with Accessories on the Boardwalk part two. This Wear It Wednesday shows off a few of the many accessories Accessories on the Boardwalk has to offer. Sundog Books Top Bookstore in FL. Updated: 13...
WJHG-TV
New lighting coming to Frank Brown Park festival grounds
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One of Bay County’s most popular festival sites will soon be brighter than ever. Last week, Panama City Beach approved a more than $1 million project to replace the lights on the festival grounds at Frank Brown Park. It’s been a long way...
WJHG-TV
Mexico Beach Master Plan
United Way has kicked off its volunteer income tax assistance program. NC7's Jamilka Gibson dropped by A.D. Harris Learning Village today where volunteers were fast at work. Election Day is around the corner - and there are big races on the ballot in Lynn Haven. Some well-known political players are vying for new positions in the city.
WJHG-TV
Crime in Panama City Beach
The City of Mexico Beach is continuing to build back after Hurricane Michael, and officials say new projects will give them competitive edge. United Way has kicked off its volunteer income tax assistance program. NC7's Jamilka Gibson dropped by A.D. Harris Learning Village today where volunteers were fast at work.
WJHG-TV
Warm & humid feels for much of this week
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!. It’s a slightly active morning on satellite and radar with a few spotty showers passing through. A few more will develop this morning as well, especially east and southeast of Hwy231 on down to the Forgotten Coast. Otherwise, a very isolated and small stray shower can’t be ruled out through the afternoon across NWFL. But they’ll be brief enough to wait out.
WJHG-TV
North Bay Haven falls to Catholic Monday
Governor DeSantis proposed a record investment -- aimed to alleviate traffic across the Sunshine State. A whopping 7 billion dollars would be going towards 20 priority projects...one of them right here in Panama City Beach. Updates on El Governor Toucans. Updated: 9 hours ago. The city of Mexico Beach isn't...
Comments / 0