PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!. It’s a slightly active morning on satellite and radar with a few spotty showers passing through. A few more will develop this morning as well, especially east and southeast of Hwy231 on down to the Forgotten Coast. Otherwise, a very isolated and small stray shower can’t be ruled out through the afternoon across NWFL. But they’ll be brief enough to wait out.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO